A Nigerian father broke down in tears during the wedding ceremony of his beloved daughter

The aged man was seen plucking his white hair and placing it on the head of his daughter as a symbolic gesture

The groom shared the emotional video on social media, sparking emotionals reactions from netizens

A Nigerian man has stirred emotional reactions on social media after a video of him weeping at his daughter’s wedding surfaced online.

The groom, identified on TikTok as @kenneth_ayo1, captured the moment the aged father stood beside his daughter in her white wedding gown.

A Nigerian bride's father cries during his daughter's wedding. Photo credit: @kenneth_ayo1/TikTok

Source: TikTok

Nigerian father weeps at wedding

In the viral video, the father could not contain his emotions as he wept openly while standing next to the bride.

While in tears, the man was seen plucking strands of his white hair and carefully placing them on his daughter’s hair.

The bride kept her head bowed throughout the process as her father eventually put his cap back on while still crying.

Father prays for couple on wedding day

The emotional moment took a spiritual turn when the father held the hands of the bride and the groom to offer prayers.

Despite his visible grief at seeing his daughter leave his house, he held onto the couple and spoke words of blessings over their new union.

The groom, Kenneth, explained the reason behind the father's reaction in his caption.

Kenneth said:

"The love that bond my bride and her father togetther makes him teared up."

Nigerians react to emotional video

Legit.ng has compiled some reactions to the father's post below:

LAYOMI said:

"My own jigi dey marry up and down."

Aderonke OmoOba Fabrics said:

"Pls take good care of her….just see her father. I teared up."

ENIOLA said:

"Omo, this man really loves his daughter."

Watch the TikTok video below:

Bride visits late father's gravesite on wedding

Meanwhile, Legit.ng reported that makeup artist shared a touching video of a Nigerian bride who became very emotional on her wedding day and decided to visit her father's gravesite.

Source: Legit.ng