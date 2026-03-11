Ty Pennington's net worth — How the TV carpenter built his fortune
Ty Pennington's net worth is estimated at approximately $12 million. He gained prominence as a carpenter for Trading Spaces and as a host of Extreme Makeover: Home Edition. Pennington has amassed his wealth by blending his self-taught carpentry skills with a charismatic television presence, writing books, acting, modelling, and launching a line of furniture.
Key takeaways
- Ty Pennington has grown his net worth to $12 million as of 2026.
- Most of his wealth stems from long-running television roles, high-end furniture lines, brand endorsements, and acting roles in major films.
- Ty wrote a DIY guide titled Ty's Tricks in 2003 and released his first issue of Ty Pennington at Home magazine in May 2007.
- He remains a key figure on HGTV, mentoring new talent on Rock the Block and Skills Jam.
Profile summary
Real name
Gary Tygert Burton
Other name
Ty Pennington
Gender
Male
Date of birth
19 October 1964
Age
61 years old (as of March 2026)
Zodiac sign
Libra
Place of birth
Atlanta, Georgia, United States
Nationality
American
Ethnicity
White
Religion
Christianity
Height in feet
6'
Height in centimetres
183
Hair colour
Light brown
Eye colour
Blue
Marital status
Married
Spouse
Kellee Merrell
Profession
TV host, carpenter, designer, author
Net worth
$12 million
What is Ty Pennington's net worth?
According to multiple financial sources, including TheRichest, TheThings, and The List, Ty Pennington has an allegd net worth of $12 million as of 2026. He is best known for hosting Extreme Makeover: Home Edition on ABC, where he reportedly earned $75,000 per episode.
Ty also worked on Trading Spaces as a carpenter. He currently works with HGTV on Rock the Block and mentors teens through his digital docuseries Skills Jam.
Beyond television, Ty generates significant passive income through brand partnerships with companies like Karndean Designflooring and Lumber Liquidators. His DIY guides, including the New York Times bestseller Ty's Tricks, continue to generate royalties decades after release.
A look at Ty Pennington's age and family background
Ty Pennington is 61 years old as of March 2026. He was born on 19 October 1964, and his zodiac sign is Libra. The TV host was born Gary Tygert Burton in Atlanta, Georgia. He is an American citizen of white ethnicity.
Ty's mother, Yvonne Vickery, separated from his father when he was young. He adopted the name Pennington after his stepfather. Ty grew up along with his older brother, Wynn.
Ty Pennington attended Sprayberry High School in Marietta, Georgia. He later joined Kennesaw State University, where he studied art and history. Later, Pennington enrolled at the Art Institute of Atlanta, where he earned a bachelor's degree in graphic design.
Ty Pennington's career journey
Ty's path to fame began behind the scenes as a set designer for Leaving Las Vegas (1995). However, his breakthrough came in 2000 as the energetic resident carpenter on TLC's Trading Spaces. This paved the way for the Emmy-winning Extreme Makeover: Home Edition, which cemented his status as a TV icon.
Ty featured on UK reality TV Ty Pennington's Great British Adventure, which aired from September 2008 to 2010, and on ABC on 7 August 2011 in the U.S. He currently stars in HGTV's Rock the Block and Battle on the Beach.
Ty Pennington is also an actor, who recently starred a social-impact drama No Address (2025 ), which highlights the realities of homelessness. He has appeared in other movies, including Americans With No Address (2024), The Adventures of Ociee Nash (2003), and Elmo's Christmas Countdown (2007).
Beyond television, he is also an entrepreneur and author. In 2020, he established Furniture Unlimited, based in Atlanta and Los Angeles. Ty also collaborated with Sears to design the Ty Pennington Style line of bedding, tabletop items, furniture, and bath accessories.
The American author has written two books, Good Design Can Change Your Life and Ty's Tricks. Ty released a quarterly magazine issue, Ty Pennington at Home, from May 2007 to 2009.
Is Ty Pennington married?
The home renovator is married to Canadian content manager Kellee Merrell. The couple got engaged in July 2021 after dating for a year. Ty and Kellee tied the knot on 27 November 2021 in Savannah, Georgia. The ceremony was attended by close friends and family.
What happened to Ty Pennington?
In 2023, the American actor faced a major health scare when a throat abscess nearly blocked his airways, requiring emergency ICU care. Ty shared the news on Instagram, posting a picture of himself on a hospital bed with the caption that read in part:
From the red carpet, to the ICU… This week has been interesting.
Pennington has since fully recovered and frequently discusses how the experience helped him slow down. According to Ability Magazine, he is also an advocate for Attention Deficit Hyperactivity Disorder (ADHD) awareness, having lived with the condition since childhood.
FAQs
- Who is Ty Pennington? He is an American TV host, carpenter, author, actor, and former model best known for leading massive home renovations on national television.
- How old is Ty Pennington? Ty is 61 years old as of 2026. He was born on 19 October 1964.
- What happened to Ty Pennington after Extreme Makeover? He underwent emergency surgery for a life-threatening abscess in his throat, but has since made a full recovery.
- What disease does Ty Pennington have? The TV personality has lived with ADHD.
- Who is Ty Pennington's wife? He is married to Kellee Merrell. The two got married in 2021.
- What is Ty Pennington doing now? He is a prominent designer and HGTV TV host, starring in series like Rock the Block, Battle on the Beach, and Ty Breaker.
- What is Ty Pennington's net worth? According to sources such as TheRichest, The List, and TheThings, Ty Pennington's net worth is estimated at $12 million as of 2026.
Ty Pennington's net worth reflects a career built on skill, charisma, and adaptability. From Trading Spaces to prime-time network success and ongoing HGTV projects, he has turned carpentry into a lasting television empire.
