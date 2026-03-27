How to apply for the GKS scholarship in Nigeria? Requirements for the global Korea scholarship
Learning how to apply for the GKS Scholarship in Nigeria is the first step to getting a fully funded financial grant to study in South Korea. You can either apply through the Korean Embassy Track or directly via the University Track. To qualify for the scholarship, applicants must meet the minimum requirements and submit an application online.
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Key takeaways
- The Global Korea Scholarship supports undergraduate, postgraduate, and research studies in South Korea, covering tuition, accommodation, airfare, and living expenses.
- Nigerian applicants can apply either through the Korean Embassy or directly through participating universities.
- Applicants must meet the minimum requirements and submit documents like the GKS form, personal statement, study plan, transcripts, degree certificate, proof of citizenship, and medical assessment.
- A mandatory one-year Korean language course is provided before the commencement of the degree programme.
How to apply for the GKS Scholarship in Nigeria
The GKS scholarship supports international students, including Nigerians, to study at leading Korean universities. Students can study many courses, including computer science, software engineering, and medicine. The benefits program covers tuition fees, round-trip economy tickets, accommodation, a monthly stipend, and medical cover.
If you are wondering how to apply for the GKS scholarship in Nigeria, the process involves choosing the correct application track and submitting all required documents on time. Nigerian students can apply through two main routes: the Embassy Track and the University Track.
Embassy Track
Applying for the GKS scholarship through the Korean embassy is the most ideal for Nigerian students, even though it is very competitive. The process allows you to select up to three top universities when you apply. Below is the step-by-step application process for the GKS scholarship through the Korean Embassy.
- Check for openings by visiting the Study in Korea or KCCN websites to see if they are currently accepting applications.
- Create an account on the Study in Korea website.
- Download and fill out the application forms.
- Prepare your paperwork and certify your documents by taking your degree and transcripts to Nigeria's Ministry of Education, then to the Ministry of Foreign Affairs for official stamps.
- Send your complete application by mail or courier to the Korean Embassy in Abuja, Nigeria, before the deadline.
- The Korean Embassy will review the applications and conduct interviews before shortlisting candidates.
- If selected, the embassy will recommend candidates to the National Institute for International Education (NIIED).
- The NIIED will review the candidates and forward the applications to the three universities selected by the applicant.
- Each university will conduct a final review of the application before admission.
- The NIIED will shortlist applicants who have been accepted by at least one university, and the GKS scholarship recipients will be announced on the Study in Korea website and by the Korean Embassy.
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University Track
This track allows applicants to apply directly to one selected Korean university participating in the GKS programme. Below is the step-by-step application process.
- Visit Study in Korea and select your preferred university from the list.
- Download the application form and get your documents ready.
- Submit your application and attach the relevant documents directly to the university you chose. Confirm whether they want it sent by mail or accept it by email.
- The university will review your application, and if they like your profile, they will put you on a shortlist and recommend you to the NIIED in Korea.
- The NIIED will review all the candidates recommended by the universities and make the final decision on who gets the scholarship.
- The final list of GKS scholarship winners will be officially announced online.
Global Korea Scholarship essential documents
Nigerian students require the following documents before applying for the prestigious scholarship. The documents should be properly authenticated where required.
- Completed GKS application form.
- Personal statement and study plan.
- Letter of recommendation.
- Research proposal for postgraduate and research students.
- GKS applicant agreement.
- Personal medical assessment.
- Letter of invitation for the research program.
- Proof of citizenship, which includes a birth certificate or a passport for the applicant and parents.
- Academic documents which may include O-Level results, official transcripts and degree certificates if applicable
- Valid TOPIK score or English proficiency test (IELTS/TOEFL) for bonus points (optional).
GKS scholarship requirements
Understanding who is eligible for the Global Korea Scholarship is essential before applying. Nigerian students are eligible, provided they meet these requirements.
- Must be citizens of Nigeria, both the applicant and the parents.
- Must be under the required age limit, which varies by programme level.
- Graduate applicants must be under 40, ODA country professors up to 45, and undergraduate applicants under 25.
- Undergraduate applicants must have a Cumulative Grade Point Average (CGPA) of at least 80% from their university or institution or be ranked in the top 20% of their class.
- Master's applicants must hold a Bachelor's degree, and PhD applicants must hold a Master's degree.
- Be in good physical and mental health.
- Must not have previously received a GKS award, with a few exceptions.
- Having Korean language skills is an advantage, but it is not required.
- Applicants must check the additional requirements set by each university.
Global Korea Scholarship for Nigerian students deadline
The GKS deadline for Nigerian students depends on the application track. For the 2026 intake, the Embassy Track required an online application by 30 September 2025, while the University Track deadline was 31 October 2025.
The final announcement was expected by 9 January 2026. Applicants should check with the Korean Embassy or their chosen university for exact dates each year.
Can a Nigerian study in Korea?
Nigerian students can study in South Korea through programmes like the GKS Scholarship. The country offers high-quality education, advanced research facilities, and a safe environment for international students. Students can study technology, medicine, and engineering courses.
Who is eligible for the Global Korea Scholarship?
All Nigerians are eligible for the GKS fully funded scholarship, provided they meet all the requirements set by the NIIED. The requirements include meeting nationality, age, academic, and health standards.
Understanding how to apply for the GKS scholarship in Nigeria is the first step towards securing this prestigious opportunity. With proper preparation, accurate documentation, and timely submission, Nigerian students can successfully apply and gain access to world-class education in South Korea.
DISCLAIMER: This article is not sponsored by any third party. It is intended for general informational purposes only and does not address individual circumstances. It is not a substitute for professional advice or help and should not be relied on to make decisions of any kind. Any action you take upon the information presented in this article is strictly at your own risk and responsibility!
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The Niger State Scholarship Board, founded in 1976, awards annual financial support to indigenes studying at Nigerian or overseas tertiary institutions. Applications must be submitted online via the Niger State Scholarship Board (NSSB) portal.
Proofreading by Kola Muhammed, copy editor at Legit.ng.
Source: Legit.ng
Naomi Karina (Lifestyle writer) Naomi Karina has been a digital content writer for more than two years. She joined the Legit team in August 2022. She graduated Bachelor of Commerce from KCA University in 2012. She also holds a Higher Diploma in Human Resources from the IHRM and a Diploma in Marketing from Kenyatta University. She is a content creator who enjoys writing about various topics such as biographies, entertainment and business. In 2023, Naomi finished the AFP course on Digital Investigation Techniques. She expanded her skills in 2024 by undertaking the Google News Initiative course.