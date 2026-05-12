A Nigerian man shared a heartbreaking post on Facebook following the death of Nollywood actor Alexx Ekubo

In his post, he lamented the actor’s demise and shared one of the last videos taken before his unexpected passing

Social media users took turns to leave emotional comments as they grieved the actor’s painful death

A Nigerian man took to Facebook to express deep sorrow after the death of Nollywood actor Alexx Ekubo was confirmed.

The post quickly drew attention as mourners online shared their grief and spoke about the well-known star.

Man shares one last video Alexx Ekubo made before he passed away after battling cancer. Photo credit: KellyHassino, Alex Ekubo/Facebook.

Source: Facebook

Man shares one of Alexx Ekubo's last videos

The individual behind the post, identified as @KellyHassino on Facebook, explained that he had come across one of the actor's final videos.

He stated that the footage was captured before Ekubo withdrew from social media for more than a year, right up until his passing.

In his caption accompanying the video, the man described the actor as a very attractive person and expressed sadness over his death.

In the clip, the late actor was seen on a bed. He appeared to be gazing at himself and blushing over his appearance.

The clip offered a brief, personal glimpse of Ekubo in a quiet moment before he stepped away from public view online.

He captioned the video:

"One of the last videos Alexx Ekubo posted before disappearing off social media for over a year now until his death. Such a handsome dude."

Man shares emotional video after Alexx Ekubo's death. Photo credit: KellyHassino, Alexx Ekubo/Facebook.

Source: Facebook

Reactions as man mourns Alexx Ekubo

Since the video was shared, numerous users have been leaving messages of sympathy.

Many wrote at length about how deeply the news affected them, with several describing the loss as painful and difficult to accept.

The comment section became a space where fans and well-wishers paid tribute, recalled Ekubo’s work, and offered condolences to his family and loved ones.

Humanist said:

"And there was no publicity about his sickness until his de@th. Wow. This kind of secrecy should be studied in school for a famous actor."

Ngozi said:

"Ran into him last year at Lagos continental hotel and he looked healthy. I don’t understand how this could happen in such a short period of time. May his soul rest in peace."

Elijah said:

"He was crying silently and smiling at the same time in this video, seems he knows he will di£ soon, rest well great man."

Hass said:

"Battling something as bad as cancer and still smiling dude was strong as hell."

Ruth added:

"What kind of life is this sef. Alex Ekubo dead?"

Humanist said:

"And there was no publicity about his sickness until his de@th. Wow. This kind of secrecy should be studied in school for a famous actor."

See the Facebook post below:

Lady posts heartbreaking chat about Alex Ekubo

Meanwhile, Legit.ng previously reported that a Nigerian lady shared an alleged chat on the X app following the unexpected news of Alexx Ekubo’s reported demise.

She posted the chat online and expressed heartbreak over the actor, who was said to have battled an illness.

Proofreading by Funmilayo Aremu, copy editor at Legit.ng.

Source: Legit.ng