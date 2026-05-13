A woman took to social media to share what she observed after the death of Nollywood actor Alex Ekubo was announced

The actor had recently lost his life, and news of his demise went viral, sparking emotional comments from social media users

Reacting to the sad news, she shared a screenshot of what she saw when he visited the late actor’s ex-lover’s page following his demise

A Nigerian woman named Christy turned to social media to share what she saw on the Instagram page of the ex-fiancée of late Nollywood actor Alex Ekubo.

The post followed the announcement of the actor’s death, which went viral online and drew emotional responses from members of the public.

A lady posts a screenshot from Alex Ekubo's ex-lover's Instagram page after he died. Photo: @itzchristunique

Source: Twitter

Alex Ekubo: Lady shares screenshot from Fancy’s page

Identified as @itzchristunique on X, the lady shared a screenshot of what she saw when she went to the comment section of Fancy Achalonu’s post.

Fancy and Alex’s relationship went viral in 2021 before they broke up. After his death, netizens went to her last post to drop unpleasant comments.

Reacting to the comments, the X user said:

“Shame!!!!!!!!!! Shame!!!!!!!!! Some of you Women are not better than Taiwo..You criticised him for trolling on people unprovoked but look at same you here..

"I hope you're happy,people love you because of him, you hurt him, he couldn't take it now he's gone,hope you slept well at night. You wrote all these and your name is peace...?????

"When did breakup automatically means cancer??? How do you guys reason please? Alex Ekubo passed away on Monday and his remains was deposited in the mortuary.

“You fake hypocritical beings couldn't wait for him to have rest, you rushed to his Ex girlfriend's account on tiktok to troll on her.. Later you will come her to advocate for peace and for men to stop trolling at you unprovoked.. What difference are you guys from Taiwo??? Most of you are even worst than him.”

"Some Women don't like their gender. They only pretend but it will definitely come out. Shame on you if you're part of these Ladies."

See her X post below:

Reactions trail people dragging Alex Ekubo's ex-lover

@Chrysolite011 said:

"I saw a comment yesterday that said the lady left because of cancer. People don't mind their business."

@Prince_dc21_ said:

"So it's now a crime for someone to break up with their boyfriend or girlfriend cause they're not compatible If she had married him she would have been explaining what killlled him by now."

@Tolks6 said:

"A breakup is not automatically the reason for someone’s death. Some of you hate trolling until it’s someone you want to attack. Allow people grieve in peace."

A lady draws people’s attention to what she observed on the Instagram page of Alex Ekubo’s ex-lover, Fancy, after the actor’s death. Photo: @itzchristunique

Source: Instagram

Woman shares conversations with Alex Ekubo

Meanwhile, Legit.ng previously reported that a heartbroken woman took to social media to share the conversation he had with the late Nollywood actor Alex Ekubo, whom she first met in 2017.

Reacting to the sad news of his death, the woman spoke about their last conversation and an argument they once had when they first met.

Source: Legit.ng