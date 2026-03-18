The dramatic downfall that followed the success of Breathometer after Shark Tank
Breathometer after Shark Tank became a failed business venture due to poor execution and product inaccuracies. Although all five Sharks joined forces to support the million-dollar deal, it quickly spiraled into one of the most publicized business collapses in the show's history.
TABLE OF CONTENTS
- Key takeaways
- Business profile summary
- Breathometer after Shark Tank—from pitch to commercial success
- Why did the Breathometer fail?
- How much did the shark lose on Breathometer?
- Which Shark Tank episode was Breathometer on?
- What is Breathometer Shark Tank's net worth?
- Did Breathometer Shark Tank CEO stay with the company?
- What happened to Breathometer Shark Tank investors?
- What happened to Breathometer on Shark Tank?
Key takeaways
- The founder, Charles Michael Yim, pitched Breathometer, a tiny gadget to check how much alcohol is in your system in September 2013.
- Breathometer's Shark Tank appearance made history when all five Sharks contributed to a collective $1 million investment.
- Despite early sales success, the company faced a devastating Federal Trade Commission (FTC) complaint in 2017 regarding the accuracy of its blood alcohol content (BAC) readings.
- The brand was forced to provide full refunds to customers, effectively ending the life of its primary breathalyzer products.
Business profile summary
Feature
Details
Industry
Health Tech / Consumer Electronics
Product
Smartphone-connected breathalyzer
Founder
Charles Michael Yim
Year of establishment
2012
Shark Tank appearance season
Season 5, Episode 5
Shark Tank appearance date
27 September 2013
Valuation at time of appearance
$3.33 million
Business status as of 2026
Defunct
Sharks
Cuban, O'Leary, Greiner, John, Herjavec
Equity asked
10% equity for $250,000
Offer(s)
1 Consolidated Shark deal
Result
30% equity for $1 million
Breathometer after Shark Tank—from pitch to commercial success
The Breathometer Shark Tank episode saw founder Charles Michael Yim present a sleek device that plugged into a smartphone's audio jack to measure a user's intoxication levels. Its goal is to give you a clear reading so you can decide if it's actually safe to get behind the wheel.
The pitch was seamless; Yim was a serial entrepreneur who had already raised significant capital on Indiegogo. The Sharks were so captivated by the concept and its potential to save lives that they set aside their usual competitive nature.
For the first time, all five Sharks agreed to a deal, providing $1 million for a 30% stake. Following the broadcast, the "Shark Tank Effect" was immediate.
According to the Federal Trade Commission (FTC), Breathometer reported roughly $5.1 million in sales over the following years, suggesting it was a massive commercial success.
Why did the Breathometer fail?
Despite the initial momentum, the technical inaccuracy and administrative oversight were the reasons it failed. Breathometer failed to meet its "government-lab grade" accuracy claims.
According to Forbes, Breathometer's revenues were between $9 and $10 million in 2015 and Charles predicted they would hit $1 billion once he tapped into the huge weight loss market. By 2016, reports began to surface that the devices, specifically were providing understated BAC levels.
How much did the shark lose on Breathometer?
Mark Cuban lost his entire $500,000 investment in Breathometer. While the $1 million Shark Tank deal was shared among the investors, Cuban had contributed the largest portion and confirmed in interviews that he did not recover his stake.
He also added that the Breathometer Shark Tank's founder spent more time on networking trips and vacations rather than refining the product's core technology.
It was a great product. But, the guy – Charles – I’d look at his Instagram and he’d be in Bora Bora ... Two weeks later, he’d been in [Las] Vegas partying, and then he’d be on Necker Island with Richard Branson.
The loss came after the Federal Trade Commission (FTC) intervened in 2017, alleging the company lacked scientific evidence to support its “law-enforcement grade” claims. The settlement required full refunds for customers who purchased the device between 2013 and 2015, a financial blow from which the business never recovered.
Jessica Rich, director of the FTC's Bureau of Consumer Protection, stated at the time:
People relied on the defendant's products to decide whether it was safe to get behind the wheel. Overstating the accuracy of the devices was deceptive—and dangerous.
Which Shark Tank episode was Breathometer on?
Breathometer appeared on Shark Tank Season 5, Episode 5, which originally aired in September 2013. It remains one of the most-watched segments due to the rare "five-shark" deal.
What is Breathometer Shark Tank's net worth?
As of March 2026, the Breathometer Shark Tank's net worth is effectively zero. Although the company attempted to pivot to a new product called "Mint", a device designed to measure oral health and hydration, it failed to gain traction and was eventually discontinued.
Did Breathometer Shark Tank CEO stay with the company?
The Breathometer Shark Tank founder, Charles Michael Yim, remained the CEO through the pivot to the "Mint" device. The TV personality eventually exited the company, as it became clear the brand could not overcome its reputational damage.
What happened to Breathometer Shark Tank investors?
Most investors, led by Mark Cuban, wrote off their losses years ago. The American entrepreneur has frequently used the Breathometer story after Shark Tank as a warning to other entrepreneurs about the dangers of over-marketing and under-delivering.
What happened to Breathometer on Shark Tank?
In a final Breathometer Shark Tank update, the company confirmed it has ceased all operations. The Breathometer Shark Tank CEO, Charles Michael Yim, moved on to other ventures in Silicon Valley, including AI-driven tech startups. Still, the Breathometer brand remains a textbook example of how rapid growth cannot compensate for a flawed product.
The story of Breathometer after Shark Tank is a cautionary tale about hype, technology, and execution. The company went from securing a historic five-Shark deal to becoming one of the show's most notable failures. Today, Breathometer is remembered less for its innovation and more as a lesson that even the biggest investments on Shark Tank can collapse if the product fails to deliver.
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Proofreading by Kola Muhammed, copy editor at Legit.ng.
Source: Legit.ng
Naomi Karina (Lifestyle writer) Naomi Karina has been a digital content writer for more than two years. She joined the Legit team in August 2022. She graduated Bachelor of Commerce from KCA University in 2012. She also holds a Higher Diploma in Human Resources from the IHRM and a Diploma in Marketing from Kenyatta University. She is a content creator who enjoys writing about various topics such as biographies, entertainment and business. In 2023, Naomi finished the AFP course on Digital Investigation Techniques. She expanded her skills in 2024 by undertaking the Google News Initiative course.