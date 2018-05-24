MTN tariff plans for calls have many advantages. For instance, you get monthly bonuses, lower calling rates and data charges when you are on a tariff, unlike without a tariff plan. Migration codes allow you to shift from one tariff to another. Discover the best MTN tariff plans for calls and their migration codes below.

MTN has a wide range of cheap call, SMS, and data services. Since all MTN tariff plans have bonuses, consider the call rates and data charges when choosing a tariff. The following details about MTN tariff plans and benefits can help you find the MTN cheapest tariff plan to use in 2023.

How to check MTN tariff plans?

By subscribing to a tariff plan, you get more calling and browsing time at a lower price. To know your current MTN tariff plans in 2023, dial *123*1*2# or just dial *123# and follow the instructions.

MTN tariff plans and migration codes

Now that you know how to check your current tariff, please find out and compare it with other available options. You can dial the MTN migration codes to shift to another plan anytime. This article can help you decide whether to stay on your current MTN tariff or move to another:

1. MTN BetaTalk tariff

The MTN BetaTalk prepaid tariff plan gives you a 250% airtime bonus and extra 250% data bonus on every recharge less than ₦100. You also get 20MB and above and an extra 250% airtime bonus when you recharge from ₦100.

Benefits of MTN BetaTalk tariff

250% airtime bonus and 250% data bonus on every recharge less than ₦100.

20MB and above and another 250% phone credit bonus when you recharge from ₦100 and above. The data bonus will be in multiples of 20MB.

Special data bundles on BetaTalk tariff

40MB for ₦50

250MB for ₦200

Free 10MB monthly data bonus on the first recharge or call of the month.

How to migrate to MTN BetaTalk

Text BT to 131

to Dial MTN migration code *123*2*1# .

. Log into myMTN App, select ‘Other Plans’ and choose ‘BetaTalk’.

2. MTN Awuf4U tariff plan

The MTN Awuf4U tariff plan gives you a 500% airtime bonus on every recharge from ₦100 & above or 350% on every recharge between ₦1 & ₦99. The five times offer is available to all MTN Prepaid and Postpaid customers.

Benefits of MTN Awuf4U tariff plan

68.80 kobo/sec (₦41.28/min) for national calls across all local networks.

International Calls to 13 Int’l destinations: 90 kobo/sec (₦54/min) for Zone 1 and ₦2 kobo/sec (₦120/min) for Zone 2

Awuf4U data bonus @ ₦10/MB

500% airtime bonus on every recharge from ₦100 & above

350% on every recharge between ₦1 & ₦99

A five times offer to all MTN Prepaid and Postpaid customers.

If you recharge via the MOMO channel, you get additional 200% data bonus for all data activities.

₦4.00/SMS capped at 75 SMS weekly: You can send 75 SMS from your Awuf4U account weekly. If you send 75 SMS in one day, all your SMS will be charged from your main account afterwards.

You will receive a usage threshold notification at 80% usage and at 100% usage.

Special data bundles on MTN Awuf4U tariff plan

Below is a summary of Awufu4U data offers:

Recharge Amount (N) Face Value + Bonus in Awuf4U Account (MoMo) Validity ₦1 – ₦99 350%+Recharge Value +200% data bonus 14 days ₦100 and above 500%+Recharge Value +200% data bonus 30 days

You can recharge on the MTN Awuf4U tariff plan using the special code *888*PIN#, via the MoMo channel, MTN On Demand (MOD), or VTU. To check your Awuf4U account balance, dial *559*14#.

3. MTN TruTalk prepaid tariff

MTN TruTalk prepaid tariff gives you a 12.26 kobo/sec flat rate for calls across all local networks in Nigeria after paying a ₦10 daily access fee.

Benefits of MTN TruTalk tariff

A flat rate of 12.26 kobo/sec for calls to all local networks in Nigeria.

An affordable daily access fee of ₦10.

Free migration every time you join MTN TruTalk.

Access to all MTN products & services.

Special data bundles on MTN TruTalk tariff

You receive the free 10MB monthly data bonus if your first monthly recharge is ₦50.

You receive the free 10MB monthly data bonus if your first call of the month from the main account/XtraTime is 10secs.

You will receive the free 10MB monthly data bonus once a month, either from your first recharge or call of the month from your main account/ XtraTime account.

How to join MTN TruTalk tariff

All MTN prepaid customers can join the MTN TruTalk tariff plan using these options:

Text TT to 131

to Dial MTN tariff plan code *123*2*6#

Log into myMTN App, select ‘Other Plans’ and select ‘TruTalk’.

4. MTN YafunYafun tariff plan

MTN YafunYafun tariff plan rewards new MTN customers with many benefits. Once you buy an MTN sim card, register and activate it to enjoy the benefits.

Benefits of MTN YafunYafun tariff plan

700% bonus on every recharge of ₦100 and above (300% for data and 400% for voice calls & SMS to all local networks in Nigeria).

₦1000 SIM Activation bonus (₦800 for voice calls and SMS to all local networks in Nigeria and ₦200 for all data activities)

100% data bonus on selected data activations.

Free 10MB monthly data bonus on the first recharge or call of the month.

How to activate MTN YafunYafun tariff plan

To activate MTN YafunYafun tariff:

Buy a new MTN SIM, register and activate it.

Select the MTN YafunYafun tariff plan from the USSD Menu that will be displayed.

If you don't choose a tariff plan, the YafunYafun plan is activated by default.

5. MTN Pulse prepaid tariff plan

The prepaid MTN Pulse plan offers subscribers a flat rate of 11.26 kobo/sec for calls to all local Nigerian networks after the first 60-seconds call at 27 kobo/sec.

Benefits of MTN Pulse prepaid tariff plan

A flat rate of 11.26 kobo/sec for calls across all local networks in Nigeria after spending ₦24.30 on the first 90 seconds call of the day.

Special data bundles on MTN Pulse prepaid tariff plan

750MB 3-day data plan at ₦300

1.5GB weekly data plan at ₦500

Special Instagram, TikTok & YouTube Bundles (1GB for ₦200 and 350MB for ₦100).

Pulse Nightlife Bundles (500MB Pulse Nightlife bundle for ₦50 and 250MB Pulse Nightlife bundle for ₦25) up to 2GB.

You get Pulse points when you make voice calls and activate selected data bundles and can exchange them with free data.

Free 10MB monthly data bonus on the first recharge or call of the month.

Pulse Tuesday Offer (you can buy special discounted data plans on Tuesdays ONLY).

The Campus Zone Offer gives you a 100% data bonus for every (100MB, 150MB, or 200MB) used in Higher Institutions across Nigeria.

Other life-enriching products and services from MTN.

How to join the MTN Pulse prepaid tariff plan

You can migrate into the MTN Pulse plan when you buy Pulse Nightlife Bundle(s), Pulse Special Bundle(s), or Pulse Special Instagram/TikTok/Youtube Bundle(s). Alternatively,

Dial MTN tariff plan code *123*2*2#

Text 406 to 131

to Dial *406*1#

6. MTN XtraValue Carte tariff

The MTN XtraValue Carte tariff is excellent for people who make many national and international calls. The plan is available to both prepaid and postpaid customers.

Benefits of MTN XtraValue Carte tariff

IDD bundle (selected international destinations)

Voice bundle (national on-net and off-net calls/SMS)

Data bundle (browsing on all websites)

Roaming data bundle (browsing on all websites)

Roaming voice bundle (voice/SMS)

How to subscribe to MTN XtraValue Carte tariff

Log in to your myMTN app.

Click on ' Bundle ' and select ' Build Your Bundles . '

' and select ' . ' Choose from bouquet of voice, data, IDD, or roaming bundles.

7. MTN XtraValue tariff plan

MTN XtraValue tariff plan rewards you with airtime for national calls & SMS, International calls to selected destinations, and data when you subscribe to any XtraValue bundle plan.

The XtraValue tariff gives you two choices:

XtraTalk (more airtime than data)

XtraData (more data than airtime).

Benefits of the MTN XtraTalk option

Price Locally (within Nigeria) Locally and while roaming Validity ₦200 20MB (data) ₦1,000 (voice) — 3 days ₦300 50MB (data) ₦1,500 (voice) — 7 days ₦500 100MB (data) ₦2,500 (voice) — 7 days ₦1,000 300MB (data) ₦5,000 (voice) — 30 days ₦2,000 — 650MB (data) ₦10,000 (voice) 30 days ₦5,000 — 1.5GB (data) ₦25,000 (voice) 30 days ₦10,000 — 2.5GB (data) ₦50,000 (voice) 30 days ₦15,000 — 3.5GB (data) ₦75,000 (voice) 30 days ₦20,000 — 4.5GB (data) ₦100,000 (voice) 30 days

Benefits of the MTN XtraData option

Price Locally (within Nigeria) Locally and while roaming Validity ₦200 ₦200 (voice) 200MB (data) — 3 days ₦300 ₦300 (voice) 350MB (data) — 7 days ₦500 ₦500 (voice) 750MB (data) — 14 days ₦1,000 ₦1,000 (voice) 1.5GB (data) — 30 days ₦2,000 — ₦2,000 (voice) 4.5GB (data) 30 days ₦5,000 — ₦5,000 (voice) 15GB (data) 30 days ₦10,000 — ₦10,000 (voice) 30GB (data) 30 days ₦15,000 — ₦15,000 (voice) 50GB (data) 30 days ₦20,000 — ₦20,000 (voice) 70GB (data) 30 days

Revamped Xtradata benefits for new customers

Bundle Type Standard 100% data bonus on 1st Month Validity XtraData Mini 200 200MB (voice) ₦200 (data) 400MB (data) ₦200 (voice) 3 days XtraData Mini 300 300MB (voice) ₦300 (data) 700MB (data) ₦300 (voice) 7 days XtraData Mini 500 750MB (voice) ₦500 (data) 1.5GB (data) ₦500 (voice) 30 days XtraData Mini 1,000 1.5GB (voice) ₦1,000 (data) 3GB (data) ₦1,000 (voice) 30 days XtraData Mini 2,000 4.5GB (voice) ₦2,000 (data) 9GB (data) ₦2,000 (voice) 30 days XtraData Mini 5,000 15GB (voice) ₦5,000 (data) 30GB (data) ₦5,000 (voice) 30 days XtraData Mini 1o,000 30GB (voice) ₦10,000 (data) 60GB (data) ₦10,000 (voice) 30 days XtraData Mini 15,000 50GB (voice) ₦15,000 (data) 100GB (data) ₦15,000 (voice) 30 days XtraData Mini 20,000 70GB (voice) ₦20,000 (data) 140GB (data) ₦20,000 (voice) 30 days

How to join MTN XtraValue tariff Plan

Dial *131*2# or *123*2*5# and select any XtraValue plan of your choice.

or and select any XtraValue plan of your choice. Send the keyword of your preferred XtraValue plan to 131 .

. Log into myMTN App and select an XtraValue plan from the available XtraValue options.

8. MTN mPulse tariff

The MTN mPulse tariff is strictly for students aged 9 to 15. The service has two features: the mPulse tariff and the mPulse website.

Benefits of MTN mPulse Tariff

₦200 airtime reward on your birthday.

Calls to all networks in Nigeria at 15.36 kobo/sec (₦9.216 kobo/min).

SMS to all networks in Nigeria at ₦4.

Airtime/data transfer from Parent to Child on mPulse.

Special data bundles on MTN mPulse tariff

Special data bundles for mPulse website (1.2GB for ₦150 and 350MB for ₦50)

Free 30MB on your first access to mPulse website.

WhatsApp bonus on the first recharge in a calendar month.

Data bonus on recharge.

Free 10MB monthly data bonus on the first recharge or call of the month.

How to join MTN mPulse tariff

Use one of the following ways to migrate to mPulse:

Dial *344*1#

Download MyMTNApp, go to ' Tariff Plan ,' and select ' mPulse .'

,' and select ' .' Send 'mPulse' to 131.

9. MTN XtraSpecial Prepaid plan

MTN XtraSpecial Prepaid gives you a 13.33 kobo/sec flat rate to all networks in Nigeria and nine (9) International countries after the first 90 seconds of calling per day at 20 kobo/sec.

Benefits of the MTN XtraSpecial Postpaid plan

Calls to twelve international countries at a flat rate.

Flat rate of 13.33 kobo/sec to all local networks in Nigeria and 9 international countries after the first 90 seconds of call in a day at 20 kobo/sec.

Special data bundles on the MTN XtraSpecial Postpaid plan

Free 10MB data bonus on the first recharge or call of the month

5GB monthly data bundle at ₦1,500

15GB monthly data bundle at ₦3,500

How to migrate to the MTN XtraSpecial Postpaid plan

Send ' 408 ' to 131 .

' to . Dial *408*1# or *123*2*4#

or Log into myMTN app, select 'Other plans,' and select ‘XtraSpecial.’

10. MTN XtraSpecial Postpaid plan

The MTN XtraSpecial Postpaid gives you a 13.33 kobo per second flat rate for MTN-to-MTN calls, MTN-to-Other networks, and 10 selected international destinations from the first second. The tariff plan does not have a daily or monthly subscription or access fee.

Benefits of MTN XtraSpecial Postpaid Plan

You get ₦5,000 monthly minimum credit limit for calls and data and pay at the end of the month.

You get a 13.33kobo/sec flat rate for calls to all local networks in Nigeria.

You get a 13.33 kobo/sec flat rate for calls to ten (10) international countries.

Special data bundles on MTN XtraSpecial Postpaid Plan

35GB 2-month data bundle at ₦8,000

30GB monthly data bundle at ₦6,000

17GB monthly data bundle at ₦4,000

15GB monthly data bundle at ₦3,500

5GB monthly data bundle at ₦1500

How to migrate to MTN XtraSpecial Postpaid

New customers should follow these steps:

Get a postpaid activation form at the nearest MTN store and fill it out.

Alternatively, download the activation form, fill it out, and take it to an MTN store.

You should bring ₦2,000 Service activation fee, a valid ID, a NIN slip, and a passport photograph.

Those using the XtraSpecial prepaid tariff can move to the postpaid plan through these steps:

Download the activation form and fill it out.

Send a scanned copy of the completed activation form, your valid ID, NIN slip, and passport photograph to PostpaidActivation.NG@mtn.com (one copy for each and put them in one file or attach them in one email.

MTN Postpaid data bundles

MTN postpaid data offers are only available to MTN customers using the consumer postpaid tariff plans like:

XtraSpecial ePostpaid

ePostpaid VIP

XtraSpecial Postpaid

Consumer XtraValue Data

XtraSpecial Postpaid VIP

XtraSpecial Postpaid VIP Exceptional

To subscribe to MTN Postpaid data bundles, dial *131# or *123# and select your preferred monthly or bi-monthly data plan. Alternatively, send the bundle plan keyword (as an SMS) to 131. Below are the current prices for MTN postpaid bundles:

Plan Price (₦) Data Allowance Time of Use Validity Period Activation (SMS to 131) Activation (USSD) Monthly 4,000 17GB All day 30 Days 401 *131*401# Monthly 6,000 30GB All day 30 Days 402 *131*402# 2 months 8,000 35GB All day 60 Days 403 *131*403#

You can share postpaid data bundles as gifts. Dial *131*7# to Buy For a Friend, but the recipient must be on a consumer postpaid tariff plan.

What is the best MTN tariff plan?

All MTN tariff plans have affordable call and data rates. They include:

MTN Pulse tariff plan

MTN mPulse tariff plan

MTN TruTalk tariff plan

MTN XtraSpecial prepaid plan

MTN XtraSpecial postpaid plan

MTN BetaTalk tariff plan

MTN AWUF4U tariff plan

MTN XtraValue Carte tariff plan

MTN XtraValue tariff plan

YafunYafun tariff plan

What's the cheapest MTN tariff plan?

The mPulse tariff is the cheapest MTN tariff plan for data because it is customized for students aged 9 to 15. You get ₦200 airtime reward on your birthday, spend 15.36 kobo/sec (₦9.216 kobo/min) on calls to all networks in Nigeria, and can send SMS to all networks in the country at ₦4.

Which tariff plan give more data on MTN?

The Pulse prepaid option is the best MTN tariff plan for data because it is designed for students in higher learning institutions in Nigeria. You get various benefits, including a 750MB three-day data plan at ₦300, 1.5GB weekly data plan at ₦500, Special Instagram, TikTok & YouTube Bundles (1GB for ₦200 and 350MB for ₦100), Pulse Nightlife bundles (500MB Pulse Nightlife bundle for ₦50 and 250MB Pulse Nightlife bundle for ₦25) up to 2GB.

How do I migrate to MTN tariff plans?

Dial MTN tariff plan code *123# and follow the instructions to move from one plan to another. Alternatively, Log into myMTN App, select ‘Other Plans’ and select your preferred tariff.

MTN tariff plans offer a variety of benefits for making calls and sending texts to local networks in Nigeria and international networks. You must select the cheapest tariff or whichever that suits your monthly phone bill budget. Start using MTN tariffs now to save money.

