What became of the viral cheese slicer, Cheese Chopper after Shark Tank?
Cheese Chopper after Shark Tank, is still in business selling the kitchen gadget online through its website and Amazon. Founded by Tate Koenig, the 3-in-1 device promised to revolutionise how people slice, shred, and store their favourite blocks of cheddar. Despite delivering a memorable pitch on the show, the invention did not secure an investment but leveraged the exposure to achieve success.
TABLE OF CONTENTS
Key takeaways
- The Cheese Chopper was invented by Tate Koenig, an entrepreneur from Oregon, who spent two years and 36 prototypes perfecting the design.
- Tate appeared in Season 12 seeking $75,000 for 10% equity, but the Sharks were wary of the lack of customer feedback and sales data at the time.
- Although he left without a deal, the "Shark Tank effect" led the product to sell out almost immediately after the episode aired.
- The founder later returned to Shark Tank in Season 14 with a different product, the Pizza Pack, where he successfully secured a deal with Lori Greiner.
Business profile
Business name
The Cheese Chopper
Industry
Kitchen Gadgets
Founder
Tate Koenig
Year founded
2018
Product
3-in-1 Cheese slicer, grater, and storage
Business valuation
$750,000 (at pitch)
Shark Tank appearance date
9 April 2021
Shark Tank season
Season 12, Episode 20
Equity asked
$75,000 for 10% equity
Equity offered
None
Shark
N/A
Result
No Deal
Cheese Chopper after Shark Tank: From rejection to resilience
On Shark Tank Season 12, Tate Koenig introduced the Sharks to the Cheese Chopper, his all-in-one solution for cheese lovers. The device is a handy kitchen gadget that lets you slice, grate, and store a block of cheese all in one container. You can even change the settings to choose how thick or thin you want your slices to be.
During the pitch, the Sharks admired Tate's hustle, particularly his successful Kickstarter and Indiegogo campaigns, which raised over $200,000. However, because the product was still in the pre-order phase due to pandemic-related manufacturing delays, the Sharks felt it was too early to invest.
Kevin O'Leary famously advised Tate to "take the Cheese Chopper behind the barn and shoot it." He suggested the entrepreneur should focus on other ideas. Guest Shark Kendra Scott, an American fashion designer, and others praised the pun-filled pitch but passed. Tate left without a deal.
Cheese Chopper Shark Tank update
Despite the lack of an investment, the Cheese Chopper Shark Tank update is surprisingly positive. The product did not meet the grim fate American entrepreneur Kevin O’Leary had in mind. Instead, the television exposure triggered a massive spike in demand.
By the time Tate returned to the show in 2022 to pitch his next invention, the Pizza Pack, he confirmed that the Cheese Chopper was still cruising right along. The founder's primary focus shifted toward the Pizza Pack, which secured a $100,000 deal for 13% equity with Lori Greiner. However, the Cheese Chopper remains a staple of his invention portfolio.
Is The Cheese Chopper still in business?
Cheese Chopper continues to operate through its official website and various third-party retailers. The product has evolved since its television debut, with improved manufacturing processes and expanded availability on platforms like Amazon and eBay.
The Cheese Choppers retails at $39.99 a piece. Tate Koenig has leveraged his experience to build a small empire of "as seen on TV" style gadgets. He currently operates out of a warehouse on his farm in Oregon, where he continues to develop new products alongside the established Cheese Chopper brand.
FAQs
- What is Cheese Chopper? It is an all-in-one kitchen tool designed to store, slice, and shred blocks of cheese.
- What happened to the Cheese Chopper? It survived despite not getting a deal on Shark Tank and continues to sell globally via its e-commerce store.
- Who owns the Cheese Chopper? The business is owned and operated by TV personality Tate Koeing.
- Where can I buy the Cheese Chopper? You can find it on the official website or through major online marketplaces like Amazon.
- Did Tate Koenig get a deal for another product? Koenig returned in Season 14 and secured a deal with American businesswoman Lori Greiner for the Pizza Pack.
- Is the Cheese Chopper dishwasher safe? The product is made from BPA-free materials and is dishwasher-safe.
- What is Cheese Chopper Shark Tank's net worth? Specific revenue figures for the private company are not publicly disclosed. However, the net worth is estimated to have grown significantly from its initial $750,000 valuation.
Cheese Chopper after Shark Tank, serves as a prime example of how a founder can ignore a shark's negative advice and still find a profitable niche. From an Oregon farm to millions of kitchen counters, the viral cheese slicer is still selling in the competitive world of kitchenware.
Legit.ng published an article about SPERGO Shark Tank. Since appearing on the TV show Shark Tank in 2021, the clothing brand SPERGO and its teenage founder, Trey Brown, have seen massive success. The Shark Tank effect helped the business grow quickly, turning the streetwear brand into a multi-million-dollar company.
SPERGO's secured big celebrity partnerships and financial grants since leaving the Shark Tank. Some of the major endorsements and grants include the Philadelphia 76ers, Shaquille O'Neal, and Sean "Diddy" Combs. Learn more about SPERGO Shark Tank and where they are today.
Proofreading by Kola Muhammed, copy editor at Legit.ng.
Source: Legit.ng
Naomi Karina (Lifestyle writer) Naomi Karina has been a digital content writer for more than two years. She joined the Legit team in August 2022. She graduated Bachelor of Commerce from KCA University in 2012. She also holds a Higher Diploma in Human Resources from the IHRM and a Diploma in Marketing from Kenyatta University. She is a content creator who enjoys writing about various topics such as biographies, entertainment and business. In 2023, Naomi finished the AFP course on Digital Investigation Techniques. She expanded her skills in 2024 by undertaking the Google News Initiative course.