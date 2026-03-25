A candid look at Druski and Rubi Rose's relationship and its surprising end
Druski and Rubi Rose briefly dated in 2024, even though they sold the relationship as a PR stunt, publicly at first. Their relationship generated a lot of online buzz with a rollercoaster of viral clips, romantic getaways, and contradictory social media posts. The comedian and the rapper, who initially appeared to be the internet's most unexpected power couple, split a month after they confirmed they were a couple.
TABLE OF CONTENTS
- Key takeaways
- Profile summary
- Druski and Rubi Rose's relationship timeline
- 2023: Druski and Rubi Rose spark dating rumours
- April 2024: The pair soft launches at the Dominican Republic trip
- June 2024: Ruby Rose confirms split in Paris
- July–September 2024: Ruby calls the relationship a "Paid PR"
- April 2025: Rubi Rose addresses the split
- 2026: Druski and Rubi move on separately
- FAQs
Key takeaways
- Druski and Rubi Rose first sparked dating rumours in April 2024 after sharing holiday photos.
- The couple split in June 2024, with Rubi Rose announcing her single status during Paris Fashion Week.
- PR stunt allegations surfaced in September 2024 when the American rapper claimed the relationship was strictly business.
- Rubi later retracted these claims in April 2025, admitting the romance was real and that she had lied out of spite.
Profile summary
Full name
Drew "Druski" Desbordes
Rubi Rose Benton
Gender
Male
Female
Date of birth
12 September 1994
2 October 1997
Age
31 years old (as of March 2026)
28 years old (as of March 2026)
Place of birth
Columbia, Maryland, United States
Lexington, Kentucky, United States
Current residence
Atlanta, Georgia, United States
Miami, Florida, United States
Nationality
American
American
Ethnicity
Black
Mixed
Relationship status
Single
Single
Profession
Comedian, actor, social media personality
Rapper, model, imternet personality
TikTok
Druski and Rubi Rose's relationship timeline
Druski and Rubi Rose's relationship began with playful interactions that quickly escalated into what many believed was a genuine courtship. However, their quick split raised questions about whether the pair dated or if it was all for the cameras. Here is a deep dive on their relationship and timeline.
2023: Druski and Rubi Rose spark dating rumours
The conversation around Druski and Rubi Rose began in 2023 when the two were frequently seen interacting online. Their interactions which were often humorous and flirtatious, quickly went viral. While neither confirmed a romantic relationship at the time, their chemistry suggested there was more than just friendship.
April 2024: The pair soft launches at the Dominican Republic trip
The rumours began when the two were reportedly seen holding hands while driving. Druski posted a photo of himself caressing Rubi's head, captioned "DRUBI". The American rapper commented on the post:
You love me, huh, baby.
The incident was followed by photos of Rubi on holiday in the Dominican Republic. Although Druski didn't appear in any of the pictures, the model's caption hinted that she and the comedian were having a good time at the beach. She wrote:
Ever made love on an island?
June 2024: Ruby Rose confirms split in Paris
The romantic portion of their timeline was remarkably brief, lasting only about three months. The end came suddenly during Paris Fashion Week on 2 June 2024. When a Rambo is Talking interviewer asked Rubi about her favourite love song, she bluntly responded:
I’m single, guys.
According to HotNewHipHop, Druski spoke about the breakup with Carl Lamarre for Billboard at the 2024 BET Awards. When asked about the breakup rumours, he vaguely responded:
Hey man... Aye, that's what they said, you heard that? Now I say, man, I don't know, man. You know, I'm just here blessed and highly favoured, man, you know.
July–September 2024: Ruby calls the relationship a "Paid PR"
Druski and Ruby's relationship took another turn a month after the breakup. In a July interview with Audacy's V-103, The Big Tigger Morning Show, he alluded that the breakup was due to the financial pressure of the relationship, stating:
When you have a beautiful woman of that calibre... it comes with a lot. You better have them pockets ready.
According to Vibe, the American model took to X (Twitter) claiming the entire relationship was a fabrication. She posted:
And for the record, I never slept with that man. [That] ni**a paid for PR, not the p**sy.
The American actor responded to the drama with his signature humour, posting a meme of the film Love Don't Cost a Thing.
April 2025: Rubi Rose addresses the split
The confusion over Druski and Rubi Rose's split was finally addressed in early 2025. During a livestream on the Daily Adin podcast, Rubi admitted she had lied about the "PR stunt" because she was angry.
The rapper confirmed the relationship was authentic and that they had actually known each other for ten years, dating back to high school. She told Adin Ross:
Here's an honest moment. Druski and I were really in a relationship, and I said it was PR because he pissed me the f—k off and hurt my feelings. So yeah. But that was really lame of me and embarrassing.
2026: Druski and Rubi move on separately
As of 2026, Druski and Rubi Rose continue to pursue their careers separately. Having known each other for a decade, there's a long-standing bond beyond the romantic phase. The two remain friends, according to XXL Magazine.
The American comedian continues to grow his presence in comedy and entertainment. Ruby continues pursuing her career in music and modelling.
FAQs
- Who is Druski? He is a comedian, actor, and social media personality from the United States.
- Who is Ruby Rose? Ruby Rose is an American rapper, model, and internet personality.
- Did Ruby Rose date Druski? The two briefly dated in 2024. Although Ruby initially claimed it was a publicity stunt, she later admitted the relationship was genuine.
- Are Ruby Rose and Druski still together? The two officially split in June 2024.
- Why did Druski and Rubi Rose split? Druski hinted that he wasn't prepared for the lifestyle that comes with dating a woman of her profile, while Rubi cited hurt feelings as the reason for their messy public fallout.
- How long did Druski and Rubi Rose date? The two dated for a few months in 2024.
- Did Druski pay Rubi Rose? While Rubi claimed he had paid for the girlfriend experience, she later retracted the claim, calling it a lame, embarrassing lie.
Druski and Rubi Rose's relationship took the internet by storm, quickly turning into a public spectacle. The relationship lasted only a few months, but they remained friends because they had known each other for a decade.
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Proofreading by Kola Muhammed, copy editor at Legit.ng.
Source: Legit.ng
Naomi Karina (Lifestyle writer) Naomi Karina has been a digital content writer for more than two years. She joined the Legit team in August 2022. She graduated Bachelor of Commerce from KCA University in 2012. She also holds a Higher Diploma in Human Resources from the IHRM and a Diploma in Marketing from Kenyatta University. She is a content creator who enjoys writing about various topics such as biographies, entertainment and business. In 2023, Naomi finished the AFP course on Digital Investigation Techniques. She expanded her skills in 2024 by undertaking the Google News Initiative course.