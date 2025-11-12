How to convert Pulse points to airtime and maximise rewards
Understanding how to convert Pulse Points to airtime will maximise your rewards. MTN Pulse users can convert their points to airtime by using the USSD code or using the MTN App. The program allows customers to earn points every time they buy data to be used later.
Key takeaways
- The MTN Pulse Plan enables customers to earn points every time they purchase data.
- Users can convert these points into airtime or data at a later date when they are unable to afford to purchase them.
- Each pulse point is equivalent to 1 Naira.
- The points have a validity of one year, and you must be on the MTN Pulse tariff plan to use them.
How to convert Pulse points to airtime
MTN allows customers to convert Pulse Points into airtime. There are two ways to convert them, as follows:
Convert using the USSD code
The first option is to use the MTN USSD code to convert the points into airtime as follows:
- Dial *406# on your phone number.
- Select option 7 for "Pulse points."
- Choose option 2 for "Convert Points".
- Select "Airtime" as the reward you want.
- Enter the amount of airtime you want.
- Follow the prompts on the screen to finish the process.
Use the MTN App
- Open the MTN app and sign in.
- Navigate to the "Rewards" or "MTN Points" section.
- Select the "Redeem Airtime" option.
- Follow the simple instructions to convert the points to airtime.
Each pulse point is equivalent to 1 Naira (₦1), so the value of the points corresponds directly to currency value.
How to convert MTN Pulse point to data
The process of converting Pulse Points to data bundles is similar to converting them to airtime, as described above. The only difference is selecting data instead of airtime. Follow the steps below:
- Dial *406# on your phone.
- From the menu, choose option 7 for "Pulse Points."
- Select option 1 for "Redeem Data Bundles."
- Choose the data plan you want to purchase, e.g., daily, weekly, monthly, or special bundles like Instagram/TikTok bundles.
- Follow the prompts on the screen to confirm and complete the process.
Your MTN Pulse Points will then be converted into the selected data bundle and credited to your line. These points have a validity of one year, and you must be on the MTN tariff plan to use them.
How to check the Pulse Point balance
The USSD code method is the quickest and easiest way to keep track of your MTN Pulse Points. Below are the simple steps you can follow.
- Dial 4067# on your MTN line that is already on the Pulse tariff.
- From the menu that appears, select option 4, labelled "Pulse Points Balance."
- You will immediately receive a response showing your current Pulse Points balance and the expiration date of the points.
How to migrate to MTN Pulse
To migrate to the MTN Pulse tariff plan, ensure you have an active MTN SIM. There are several options you can use to migrate, as follows:
Using USSD Codes
Users have the option to migrate through the USSD codes as follows:
- Dial 4061# or *123*2*2# on your MTN line.
- Select "Migrate to MTN Pulse."
- Confirm your migration.
Using SMS
You can also use the SMS option by following these steps:
- Send an SMS with the text "406" to 312 to initiate the migration.
- Wait for the confirmation message.
Use the myMTN App
Alternatively, MTN users can migrate to the plan using the app. Below are the simple steps to follow:
- Log in to the myMTN mobile app.
- Click on your current plan.
- Select " Change Plan".
- Choose "MTN Pulse".
- Confirm the migration.
Using the myMTN Web portal
Users can also migrate through the MTN website on their computer or phone browser. Follow these simple steps:
- Log in at myMTN web portal.
- Enter your MTN phone number in the login field.
- You will receive a One-Time Password (OTP) via SMS on your phone. Enter the OTP and click "Proceed" to log in.
- Once logged in, access your profile by clicking on your name on the top right.
- From the dropdown menu, select "My Plan".
- On the My Plan Page, find and select "Other Plans".
- Choose "MTN Pulse" and confirm the plan switch.
Migration to MTN Pulse is generally free unless you have migrated within the last 30 days, in which case a fee of ₦102 applies. You can also migrate automatically when purchasing any MTN Pulse special bundles.
Knowing how to convert MTN Pulse Points to airtime or data helps you make the most of your rewards. The MTN Pulse plan offers flexibility and value, allowing users to redeem points whenever needed. It is a convenient way to stay connected while maximising the benefits of being on the MTN Pulse tariff.
