Nollywood actor Alexx Ekubo passed away on May 11, 2026, at the age of 40, after a private battle with stage 4 liver cancer

An X user shared a video of the late actor praying for his elder sister, Chioma, during her traditional wedding ceremony in December 2025

Social media users who watched the footage pointed out that the actor looked unwell during the event, which was held five months before his demise

A Nigerian man has shared a touching throwback video of the late Nollywood star Alexx Ekubo attending his sister’s wedding months before his death.

While the actor appeared joyful during the family celebration, fans have noted details about his physical health that went unnoticed at the time.

Alexx Ekubo's video of him at his sister's wedding sparks buzz online. Photo credit: @alexx ekubo/Instagram

Source: Twitter

In a video shared on X by @omotola, Alexx Ekubo was seen performing his brotherly duties at his sister, Chioma's, traditional marriage to her husband, Izuomma, in December 2025.

Alexx Ekubo's battle with cancer

The actor, who was known for his vibrant personality, stood close to the couple as he offered prayers for their new home.

Sharing the emotional clip, @omotola said:

"This was Alexx ekubo at his sister's wedding in Dec. This life is very fickle".

The news of Alex’s passing on Monday, May 11, 2026, sent shockwaves through the Nigerian entertainment industry. It was revealed that the 40-year-old actor had been secretly fighting stage 4 liver cancer. The surfacing of the December video has led many to re-examine his appearance during his final months.

Nigerians react to Alexx Ekubo's wedding video

Legit.ng has compiled some reactions to @omotola's post below:

Ayo_olukya said:

"His sister’s wedding last December (5 Months ago) then it could have been on Stage 3 at this time and he isn’t aware".

mellycrochets said:

"He looked so unwell, little did we know he was fighting silent battles".

jacky_tah said:

"From this video you will notice how pale he became. 🥹".

Watch the disturbing video below:

Man shares video Alexx did before passing

Earlier, Legit.ng reported that a Nigerian man lamented while sharing a heartbreaking post on Facebook following the death of Nollywood actor Alexx Ekubo.

Source: Legit.ng