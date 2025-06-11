MTN CUG activation code: A step-by-step guide to activating and set-up

MTN’s Closed User Group (CUG) opens up an easy and affordable way to stay in touch with your closest contacts, without the stress of high call costs. Is there an MTN CUG activation code? There’s no specific MTN CUG activation code; activation is done through official MTN channels. Learn how to activate it and the setup process.

MTN CUG plans offer unlimited calls and texts within the group, ideal for families or teams. Photo: @nurabinbashir.almahuty on Facebook (modified by author)

Key takeaways

MTN's Closed User Group (CUG) plans offer unlimited calls and texts among group members, offering a cost-effective solution for families or teams.

among group members, offering a cost-effective solution for families or teams. MTN CUG activation does not use a single universal USSD code.

MTN Nigeria provides various Closed User Group (CUG) subscription plans, with monthly fees ranging from ₦400 to ₦2,000 .

. Individuals or small groups can activate CUG services through approved platforms such as Samic or Zailand.

What is CUG SIM?

A CUG SIM (Closed User Group SIM) is a mobile SIM card set up to function within a specific group, enabling members to make calls and send SMS, often at little or no cost. Businesses, families, and organisations widely use it to maintain secure and affordable communication within a group.

MTN CUG activation code: How do I activate MTN CUG?

You can activate MTN CUG through two primary methods: through an MTN representative or service centre, and self-service activation or third-party authorised platforms.

You can activate MTN CUG either by an MTN representative, self-service activation or third-party authorised platforms. Photo: @nurabinbashir.almahuty (modified by author)

MTN representative or service centre

This is the most widely used and reliable method. However, it's primarily designed for businesses or organisations with multiple lines. Below are the steps to be followed.

Visit an MTN office or authorised agent: Provide your phone number along with any other numbers you want to include in your CUG. Select a CUG plan: Choose a monthly subscription plan. The MTN CUG monthly subscription plans include:

CUG400: ₦400/month – Includes 580 minutes and 80 SMS.

CUG500: ₦500/month – Includes 900 minutes and 40 SMS.

CUG650: ₦650/month – Includes 900 minutes and 80 SMS.

CUG750: ₦750/month – Includes 1,300 minutes and 80 SMS.

CUG1000: ₦1,000/month – Includes 1,800 minutes and 90 SMS.

CUG1200: ₦1,200/month – Includes 2,200 minutes and 90 SMS.

CUG1500: ₦1,500/month – Includes 2,780 minutes and 100 SMS.

CUG2000: ₦2,000/month – Includes 3,560 minutes and 200 SMS.

Note that the available plans may vary depending on your location or the agent’s offerings.

3. Submit your details: You will need to provide your full name, the MTN numbers to be added, your preferred CUG plan and the applicable subscription fee.

4. Line activation: The MTN representative will enrol your number(s) on the CUG platform. The activation process generally takes between 24 and 48 hours.

5. Confirmation and usage: You will receive a confirmation SMS from MTN. Once activated, you can enjoy free calls within your group.

Self-activation or third-party authorised platforms

For individuals or small groups, using self-service (if available) or trusted platforms like Samic is often more practical than visiting an MTN office. The entire process can be done online or through USSD. Below is a step-by-step on how to use Samic for a convenient and flexible online MTN CUG subscription.

For individuals or small groups, using self-service for MTN CUG subscription is more practical. Photo: @nurabinbashir.almahuty (modified by author)

Go to the official Samic website to create an account or sign in. For new users, click on "Register" to set up your account, and for existing users, log in using your email and password. Add MTN numbers for CUG: To add MTN numbers to your CUG group, go to “CUG Subscription” or “Add Numbers,” enter the numbers, and provide each owner’s full name and National Identification Number (NIN) for verification. Fund your wallet: To fund your wallet, go to “Wallet,” select a payment method, and deposit enough to cover the ₦500 activation fee per line, the monthly subscription, and any required minimum upfront payment (usually three months). Activate CUG subscription: After funding your wallet, choose your desired CUG plan and submit the activation request for each line. You will receive a confirmation once the lines have been successfully added to the CUG. Enjoy your CUG benefits: You and the members in your group can now make unlimited calls and, depending on your plan, send SMS to each other within the CUG. Renew monthly subscription: Keep your wallet funded each month (or as required) to maintain uninterrupted service. You may also set up automatic renewals or receive reminders.

What is the code for the MTN CUG balance?

At present, MTN Nigeria does not offer a dedicated USSD code for directly checking your Closed User Group (CUG) balance.

MTN Nigeria currently has no USSD code to check CUG balances directly. Photo: @nurabinbashir.almahuty (modified by author)

What is the code for a CUG subscription?

No widely recognised or official single USSD code for subscribing to MTN CUG plans in Nigeria is publicly available. Although unofficial codes circulate online, MTN Nigeria neither endorses nor promotes any standard USSD code for CUG activation.

Is CUG a postpaid or prepaid SIM?

MTN Nigeria’s CUG service is primarily postpaid, with fixed monthly fees from ₦400 to ₦2,000 for unlimited calls and SMS within the group.

MTN also offers a prepaid CUG option where users pay via airtime, ideal for smaller groups or individuals. Thus, MTN CUG services come in both prepaid and postpaid formats to suit different needs.

What is the price of a CUG SIM card?

MTN Nigeria CUG subscription fees have monthly plans ranging from ₦400 to ₦2,000. Photo: @nurabinbashir.almahuty (modified by author)

MTN Nigeria does not publicly disclose a fixed price for a CUG (Closed User Group) SIM card. Generally, the cost includes:

A one-time activation fee of ₦500 per line .

. A monthly subscription fee ranging from ₦400 to ₦2,000, based on the chosen plan.

based on the chosen plan. A minimum subscription period, typically lasting at least three months.

For the most accurate and current information, it is advisable to contact MTN Nigeria directly or visit an MTN service centre.

While there is no specific MTN CUG activation code, customers can join the service through an MTN representative, a service centre, self-service options, or authorised third-party platforms. Whether it’s for your business team, family, or close friends, activating your MTN CUG plan makes staying connected easier and more affordable than ever.

DISCLAIMER: This article is not sponsored by any third party. It is intended for general informational purposes only and does not address individual circumstances. It is not a substitute for professional advice or help and should not be relied on to make decisions of any kind. Any action you take upon the information presented in this article is strictly at your own risk and responsibility!

