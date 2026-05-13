Yul Edochie shared an emotional message for late actor Alexx Ekubo, describing him as a positive soul who brightened every room and made the world better through his personality

The actor posted a burning black candle with “in loving memory” written on it as he opened up about the painful loss

Fans flooded Yul Edochie’s comment section with emotional reactions as many praised the maturity and sincerity of his tribute to the late actor

Nollywood star Yul Edochie has expressed deep sorrow over the death of his colleague and friend, Alexx Ekubo.

The actor took to Instagram to share his grief, posting the image of a burning black candle with the words “in loving memory” boldly written on it.

His message captured both pain and gratitude as he reflected on the life and impact of the late actor.

Yul Edochie shares emotional tribute to Alexx Ekubo as fans react to his touching words about the late Nollywood actor. Photo: yuledochie/alexxekubo

Source: Instagram

Yul Edochie described Alexx Ekubo as more than just a colleague, calling him a brother and a man who brought light wherever he went.

He admitted that the loss was heavy but emphasised that faith in God’s will must remain paramount, even in difficult times.

“To my good friend and brother, Chief Ikuku Alex Ekubo, go well. A very painful exit. But what can we do other than to submit to the will of God, the author and finisher.”

He went further to highlight the joy and positivity that Alexx Ekubo carried, saying that his presence alone made the world brighter and better.

“You made the world a better place by simply being you. You lit up every room with your positive charm. We mourn, yes, but we also celebrate the great soul you were.”

Edochie ended his tribute with heartfelt words of farewell, showing both sadness and hope for reunion in eternity.

“Till we meet again, rest well brother. God knows best.”

Check out Yul Edochie's post below:

Netizens react to Yul Edochie's tribute

Legit.ng compiled the reactions of netizens below:

Fans described Yul's post as mature and genuinely touching.

@abiavendor_nigeria said:

"yuledochie You did one thing right in a long time! Rest in peace Alex 🕊️"

@digitallolo commented:

"Well presented tribute, God rest your soul dear Alex it's well 😢😢😢"

@clean17455 wrote:

"The only tribute that has touched me, others are busy chasing clout with it. Rest well Alex."

@bistech_cotto reacted:

"I love this this is more matured and good,.. 👍👍👍👍,.. good post"

@tigress_verasammy said:

"God bless you sir yul, a good and a kindhearted indeed, you will not die young and no sorrow shall befall you. Amen. R.i.p Alex bro"

@charlotte.atuhaire commented:

"So painful to believe that such a soul left us. Such a vibrant soul. Death u so wicked. Thanks Yul for this tribute. I used to mistake u for him as u had same looks and body especially before u got the bald head. Rest well Alex 🕊🙏"

@miss_bjii wrote:

"More mature, great tribute. Kind soul. Rest well Alex 🕯️🕯️🕯️"

Yul Edochie posts heartfelt message for Alexx Ekubo as emotional reactions pour in across social media. Photo: yuledochie/alexxekubo

Source: Instagram

Comedian AY speaks on Alexx Ekubo's final moments

Earlier, Legit.ng reported that AY the Comedian also paid tribute to Alexx Ekubo after the actor’s death.

AY revealed that he was present during Ekubo’s final moments and admitted that the painful scene left him deeply shaken.

The comedian shared emotional words about their friendship and disclosed that Alexx Ekubo still had a peaceful smile on his face even in death, as friends and family members wept around him.

Source: Legit.ng