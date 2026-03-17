How much does a software engineer earn in Lagos vs Silicon Valley at entry, mid, and senior levels?
How much does a software engineer earn in Lagos vs Silicon Valley? In Lagos, the tech scene is vibrant and growing, with an average salary of ₦2,418,000 per year in 2026. On the other hand, Silicon Valley software engineers can expect annual total compensation of approximately $237,135 per year.
TABLE OF CONTENTS
- Key takeaways
- How much does a software engineer earn in Lagos vs Silicon Valley?
- What is an L1, L2, L3, and L4 engineer?
- The cost of living in Nigeria vs Silicon Valley
- How much do entry-level software engineers make in Silicon Valley?
- How much do software developers make in Lagos?
- What is the salary of a Microsoft software engineer in Nigeria?
- Should Nigerian software engineers move abroad?
Key takeaways
- On average, a Silicon Valley software engineer earns 10 to 15 times more in dollar terms.
- Silicon Valley compensation relies heavily on stock, equity, and bonuses, while Lagos is primarily cash-based.
- Relocating to Silicon Valley requires one to analyse the cost of living, which is 4 to 5 times higher than in Nigeria, eroding much of the pay gap.
- Alternatively, software engineers can work remotely from Nigeria for companies in the U.S., earning an average annual salary of $56,926.
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How much does a software engineer earn in Lagos vs Silicon Valley?
Software engineering is one of the highest-paying engineering fields. Nigerian developers can work for local startups in Lagos, multinational firms, or even remote companies abroad. Yet, the pay gap between Lagos and major tech hubs like Silicon Valley remains significant.
According to Payscale and Indeed, a software engineer earns an average salary of ₦2,418,000 per year in Lagos and $237,135 per year. However, real figures vary a lot based on experience, city, employer, and especially remote vs on-site work.
Software engineers in Nigeria can earn more if they work for multinational firms or remote companies that pay in dollars. Meanwhile, Silicon Valley engineers often receive compensation packages that include stock options, bonuses, and equity in addition to base salary.
Software engineer salary in Lagos
Lagos is Nigeria's largest tech hub, hosting major startups and fintechs such as Flutterwave, Moniepoint, and Paystack. Salaries have improved over the past decade, but they still vary widely depending on the employer. According to sources like Glassdoor and Payscale, below is the software engineer salary breakdown in Nigeria by experience.
Category
Experience
Salary range (monthly)
Entry-level
0 – 2 years
₦130,000 – ₦260,000
Mid-level
3 – 6 years
₦300,000 – ₦700,000
Senior level
7 – 10+ years
₦700,000 – ₦2,000,000+
Software engineer salary in Silicon Valley
The software engineer's salary in U.S. technology hubs is among the highest in the world. Silicon Valley companies compete aggressively for top engineering talent, often offering compensation packages combining salary, bonuses, and equity. According to industry salary data, here is the salary breakdown for software engineers in Silicon Valley by experience level.
Category
Experience
Salary range (annual)
Entry-level
0 – 2 years
$110,000 – $160,000
Mid-level
3 – 6 years
$150,000 – $220,000
Senior level
7 – 10+ years
$200,000+
What is an L1, L2, L3, and L4 engineer?
Large technology companies classify engineers by levels. Understanding these levels helps explain salary differences between Lagos and Silicon Valley. While the naming varies by company, the structure typically works as follows:
Level
Typical role
L1
Intern or trainee engineer
L2
Junior or entry-level software engineer
L3
Software engineer with a few years of experience
L4
Mid-level engineer leading components or projects
In companies like Google, Meta, and Microsoft, these levels influence compensation, responsibilities, and promotion pathways. For example, many new graduates in Silicon Valley start as L3 engineers, while mid-level professionals may be L4 or L5.
The cost of living in Nigeria vs Silicon Valley
While the software engineer salary in the U.S. looks staggering, the expenses in the Bay Area are equally immense.
- Rent: According to Apartment.com, a one-bedroom apartment in San Francisco or Mountain View rents for $3,000–$4,500 per month, depending on amenities, location, and market fluctuations. As per Guardian news, a one-bedroom flat in Lagos costs roughly $750 to $1,200 annually. In Abuja, the same one-bedroom costs around $1,000 to $1,650 annually.
- Taxation: According to the IRS, Silicon Valley engineers face high federal and California State taxes, often losing 35–40% of their gross pay. On the other hand, Nigerian engineers pay personal income tax (PIT) with tax rates from 0% to 25% on annual taxable income after deductions.
- Purchasing Power: The cost of living and purchasing power is higher in Lagos than in Silicon Valley.
How much do entry-level software engineers make in Silicon Valley?
Junior engineers usually start at around $110,000 to $160,000 per year, excluding stock and bonuses in tech startups. Mid-level engineers can earn $150,000 to $220,000, while senior engineers frequently exceed $200,000 annually, particularly in large tech firms. In some cases, compensation can climb even higher due to equity packages and company stock growth.
How much do software developers make in Lagos?
According to Nucamp, Lagos tech developers earn between ₦200,000 and ₦1,500,000 per month, depending on their experience level. Learning specialised skills like cloud computing or data science can increase earnings by up to 30%. Remote jobs for foreign firms pay much higher, around $53,000 yearly.
What is the salary of a Microsoft software engineer in Nigeria?
According to Glassdoor data, the average Microsoft software engineer salary in Nigeria is approximately ₦11,000,000 per year. Salaries are based on experience, with some reports indicating amounts from ₦2 million to ₦18 million annually in Lagos.
Should Nigerian software engineers move abroad?
Deciding between Lagos and Silicon Valley depends on your long-term career goals rather than salary alone. The Valley offers great networking and employment opportunities. Additionally, there is a chance to build products used by billions of people, which justifies the high cost of living. Lagos offers lower salaries and the ability to live a high-comfort lifestyle on a relatively low but locally high income.
Relocating to the United States and working as a software engineer has advantages and disadvantages. Advantages of moving abroad include access to higher salaries and global tech companies, exposure, and stronger career networks.
However, staying in Nigeria also has advantages, including the following lower cost of living, growing tech ecosystem, and remote opportunities with international companies.
Increasingly, many Nigerian engineers choose to work remotely for companies in Silicon Valley and globally while living in Lagos. The average pay for software engineers working remotely for US-based companies is $56,926 per year.
Comparing software engineer salaries in Lagos and Silicon Valley highlights a significant global pay gap. While engineers in Lagos earn less, factors such as cost of living, taxes, and remote work opportunities play a key role in relocation decisions. Ultimately, the best choice depends on whether you prioritise local purchasing power or long-term global earnings.
DISCLAIMER: This article is not sponsored by any third party. It is intended for general informational purposes only and does not address individual circumstances. It is not a substitute for professional advice or help and should not be relied on to make decisions of any kind. Any action you take upon the information presented in this article is strictly at your own risk and responsibility!
Legit.ng published a post about civil engineering salary in Nigeria. In Nigeria, civil engineering is a lucrative career that has grown due to infrastructure development. Civil engineers' earnings vary depending on education, experience, and the company.
New civil engineers earn much less than senior engineers, with the best-paying jobs being in oil, construction, and consulting. Because Nigeria is building more infrastructure, this is considered a well-paying and high-demand career. Learn more about the civil engineering salary in Nigeria in this post.
Proofreading by Kola Muhammed, copy editor at Legit.ng.
Source: Legit.ng
Naomi Karina (Lifestyle writer) Naomi Karina has been a digital content writer for more than two years. She joined the Legit team in August 2022. She graduated Bachelor of Commerce from KCA University in 2012. She also holds a Higher Diploma in Human Resources from the IHRM and a Diploma in Marketing from Kenyatta University. She is a content creator who enjoys writing about various topics such as biographies, entertainment and business. In 2023, Naomi finished the AFP course on Digital Investigation Techniques. She expanded her skills in 2024 by undertaking the Google News Initiative course.