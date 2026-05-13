Following the demise of Nollywood star Alexx Ekubo, an author of over 40 books, has narrated his encounter with the late actor at a wedding in Dubai

At 40, Alexx passed away on Monday, May 11, at a Lagos hospital after battling liver cancer, which he had reportedly been dealing with since 2024

The author, who is an award-winning filmmaker, shared a statement he made that caused Alexx to ask him to shut his mouth

Onyeka Nwelue, an author of over 40 books and an award-winning filmmaker, has reacted to the demise of Nollywood actor Alex Ekubo, who passed away on May 11 at a Lagos hospital due to liver cancer.

Nigerians from all walks of life, including celebrities and Nollywood stars, have taken to social media to mourn Alexx's demise and pay tribute to him.

Author Onyeka Nwelue recounts his encounter with Alexx Ekubo in Dubai. Photo Credit: @onyekanwelue, Facebook/Alexx Ekubo

Source: Twitter

Author's Dubai encounter with Alexx Ekubo

Onyeka, in a tweet on May 12, recounted telling Alexx at Teddy A's wedding in Dubai that he does not have much time left on earth.

In response, he claimed that Alexx told him to shut up, cautioning him against speaking negatively about his life. Onyeka described Alexx as a lovely guy, noting that everyone will die someday.

"I remember telling Alexx Ekubo in Dubai, at Teddy A’s wedding, as we were seated on the same table, that I don’t have much time on earth and he asked me to shut up. That I should not speak negativity into my life. Lovely guy. It’s okay. All of us will go," Onyeka's tweet read.

His tweet gained massive traction, as people reacted to his encounter with Alexx in Dubai.

Onyeka Nwelue recounts his moment with Alexx Ekubo at a wedding in Dubai. Photo Credit: @onyekanwelue, Facebook/Alexx Ekubo

Source: Twitter

See Onyeka Nwelue's tweet below:

Alexx Ekubo: Author's encounter elicits reactions

Legit.ng has compiled some reactions to the author's encounter below:

@onyekachi0001 said:

"Na so the guy sharply rebuke me, tell me make I comot that kain talk from my mouth, say I no suppose dey call bad thing for myself. Correct guy. Pure heart. But e no change anything sha. All of us go still kpai one day."

@YcOhaneze said:

"People like you who feel they will die usually don't die. Na people wey no wan die, death dey carry."

@ehibell707 said:

"Gbam. All of us will go. Death and Birth are the only constant things in life. Ecc 7:1 ; The day a person dies is better than the day he was born.. Alex is at peace."

@adejare_stephen said:

"You don’t use to behave like you will dead one day the wey you Dey normal critics poor people."

@Boyalone333 said:

"Everyone will start remembering because he is dead, fake love. Next thing will be I saw him licking orange in London, I didn't know he was saying goodbye."

@ChidiIrene28953 said:

"But we will not go before our time, long life that God has given us it will not be shorten."

@Shughar_rush said:

"I remember you thought you'd go by Jan 2025, I'm glad we are still here."

In a related story, Legit.ng reported that a lawyer had displayed the message she sent Alexx Ekubo nine days before he passed away.

Alexx Ekubo's old post about cancer

Meanwhile, Legit.ng previously reported that Alexx Ekubo's old post about cancer had resurfaced on X (formerly Twitter).

His sudden death has left fans, colleagues and public figures in shock, with tributes pouring in across social media and the entertainment industry.

As Nigerians continue to grieve, an old post from the actor has resurfaced online, adding even more weight to the sorrow.

Source: Legit.ng