How to check mobile number from SIM on Airtel, MTN, 9Mobile and Glo

Wondering how to check mobile number from SIM? Nigerian networks such as MTN, Airtel, Glo, and 9Mobile allow users to retrieve their mobile numbers instantly using USSD codes, phone settings, or a quick call.

Glo, MTN, 9Mobile, and Airtel offer free, simple ways to check your mobile number. Photo: @AdvisionMegaConcept on Facebook (modified by author)

Source: UGC

Key takeaways

USSD codes are the fastest way to check a mobile number from a SIM.

to check a mobile number from a SIM. Checking your mobile number is free , and therefore, you do not require any airtime or internet connection.

, and therefore, you do not require any airtime or internet connection. Alternative methods includes calling or texting another phone, checking the SIM card pack, or visiting a customer care centre.

How to check mobile number from SIM: Airtel, MTN, 9Mobile and Glo

Nigerian mobile networks offer quick and reliable ways to retrieve your phone number. Below are the different methods for checking your mobile number across various network providers.

How do I check my MTN number?

Use the USSD codes *663# and *123# to check your MTN mobile number. Photo: pexels.com, @AndreaPiacquadio (modified by author)

Source: UGC

Here is a step-by-step guide to check your number using USSD on MTN:

Dial *123# on the phone with your registered MTN SIM card. For the list of options that emerges, choose My Tools. Select My Number. Your MTN mobile number will be displayed on the screen.

Alternatively, you can dial *663# on the phone with your registered SIM, and your mobile number will be displayed on the screen.

How do I check my Airtel number?

You can retrieve your Airtel number by dialling *121# or *282#. Phone: @airtelng on Facebook (modified by author)

Source: UGC

You can check your Airtel mobile number from a SIM using simple USSD code as shown below:

Dial *121# on the mobile phone with your registered Airtel SIM card. Choose option 3 for My Account. Select option 4 for My Number. Your Airtel mobile number will be instantly displayed on the screen.

Alternatively, dialling *282# will also display your Airtel mobile number instantly.

How do I check for my Glo number?

To know your Glo mobile number, you can dial *777# or *135*8#. Photo: pexels.com, @GustavoFring (modified by author)

Source: UGC

Below is a simple guide on how to check your Glo mobile number using a USSD code.

Dial *777# on the phone with the Glo SIM card you want to check the number. On the display menu, navigate and select My Tariff Plan. Choose the option for My Number. Your Glo mobile number will be displayed instantly on the phone.

Alternatively, a shorter method involves dialling *135*8# on your Glo line, and your phone number will appear on the screen.

How do I check my 9Mobile SIM number?

You can retrieve your 9Mobile number by dialling *200# or *248#. Photo: pexels.com, @ArtemPodrez (modified by author)

Source: UGC

Follow the simple steps below to view your 9Mobile phone number using a USSD code.

Dial *200# on the phone with your 9Mobile SIM card. On the list of options on the menu, choose Account Information. Select My Number. Your mobile number will be displayed on the screen instantly.

Optionally, you can use the short method, dialling *248# on your 9Mobile line to instantly display your phone number.

How to check mobile number from SIM without USSD codes

In case you cannot access USSD codes, you can opt for other methods, including calling another phone to know your number. Photo: pexels.com, @AbsalomRobinson (modified by author)

Source: UGC

In case the USSD codes are not functioning, or you simply forgot the codes, you can still easily check your mobile number using alternative methods discussed below:

Call or text another phone

Insert your SIM into a phone and make a call or send a text message to a friend or family member’s number. When the call connects or the message is delivered, your mobile number will appear on the recipient’s device. This method works for all Nigerian networks.

Check the SIM card pack

If your SIM is new, it usually comes in a cardholder or packaging that includes important details. Your mobile number is often printed on this SIM card pack along with the serial number.

Phone settings

Checking your phone’s settings is another easy way to find the mobile number of the SIM card, regardless of the network provider. To do this:

Open your phone’s Settings menu. Scroll down and select About Phone. You will see details about your device, including information about the SIM cards inserted, with your mobile number displayed clearly.

Visit a customer care centre

If all else fails, you can visit any network service centre in person. Bring a valid form of identification, such as your national ID, driver’s licence, or passport. The customer support staff can verify your identity and provide you with your phone number quickly.

Can I check my mobile number from SIM without airtime?

You can check your mobile number without airtime. Options such as USSD codes and phone settings do not require airtime. However, making a call or sending a text to another phone will use airtime.

Do all methods for checking mobile numbers work on all phones?

Most methods work on all phones, including smartphones and feature phones. USSD codes, calling another phone, or checking the SIM card pack are compatible with any device. Phone settings may vary slightly depending on your device model.

Is it safe to check my mobile number using USSD?

It is completely safe to use USSD codes to check your mobile number. These codes are officially provided by the network providers and do not expose your personal data.

Checking your number using USSD codes is safe, as they are provided by the service providers and do not access your personal info. Photo: pexels.com, @AugustdeRichelieu (modified by author)

Source: UGC

How do I check my number without using USSD codes?

You can check your number without USSD by viewing your phone’s settings, checking the SIM card packaging, making a call or sending a text to another phone, or visiting a customer care centre.

What is *777# with a Glo number?

The USSD code is used by Glo network subscribers for all-in-one management. To check your mobile number, dial it, select Account Information, and choose My Account Number.

Is checking my mobile number using USSD free?

Checking your mobile number with USSD codes is free on all Nigerian networks. It does not deduct airtime or data from your plan.

Knowing how to check mobile number from SIM on Airtel, MTN, 9Mobile, and Glo can save you time and stress. With free USSD codes, phone settings, or simple calls, you can retrieve your number within seconds. These methods work on all phones and require no internet connection.

DISCLAIMER: This article is not sponsored by any third party. It is intended for general informational purposes only and does not address individual circumstances. It is not a substitute for professional advice or help and should not be relied on to make decisions of any kind. Any action you take upon the information presented in this article is strictly at your own risk and responsibility!

Legit.ng recently published an informative article on how to stop data auto-renewal. While auto-renewal helps you stay connected to the internet, it may lead to unwanted charges when you no longer need an active data plan. Fortunately, Nigerian network providers offer several ways for subscribers to stop mobile data auto-renewal.

Whether you use MTN, Airtel, Glo, or 9Mobile, you can disable data auto-renewal through USSD codes, text messages, or official mobile applications. Read this detailed guide to learn the different methods available for stopping data auto-renewal across all major networks.

Proofreading by Kola Muhammed, copy editor at Legit.ng.

Source: Legit.ng