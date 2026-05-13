Alexx Ekubo’s inspiring journey on earth spanned his education, modelling, and Nollywood breakthrough

He left behind humanitarian legacies and earned numerous awards and recognitions locally and internationally

Legit.ng also examines fresh details about his life that add a new layer to his legacy

Popular Nollywood actor, Alex Ekubo, died at the age of 40 after a prolonged battle with liver cancer.

The late star was one of the prominent figures in Nigeria’s entertainment industry and was deeply loved by his fans for his personality and acting skills.

6 fascinating truths about Alexx Ekubo’s relationships and rise to fame. Credit: @alexxekubo

Source: Instagram

As Nigerians continued to mourn his tragic death, Legit.ng lists out the interesting events in the deceased’s life that many probably didn't know about.

Alexx Ekubo’s educational background

The late actor attended Federal Government College, Daura, for his secondary education. He went on to study Law at the University of Calabar. Later on in life, he also obtained a degree in Mass Communication from Calabar Polytechnic.

He was also awarded an Honorary Degree in Arts & Culture from the Institut Supérieur de Communication et de Gestion (ISCG University), Cotonou, Republic of Benin, 2021.

Alexx Ekubo's modelling career

Ekubo broke into the showbiz in 2010 after finishing as first runner-up in the Mr Nigeria competition. The recognition became a springboard into his acting career in Nollywood.

Breakthrough into Nollywood

Ekubo's film debut was a minor role in Lancelot Oduwa Imaseun’s Sinners in the House, 2003.

The departed star began professional acting in the early 2010s and featured in a good number of critically acclaimed Nollywood productions, including Afamefuna, Lagos Cougars, Weekend Getaway, In the Cupboard, Dream Walker, Hire a Woman, Sugar Rush, Merry Men: The Real Yoruba Demons, and Fate of Alakada.

Humanitarian work and recognition

Beyond film, Ekubo played his part in social impact and humanitarian initiatives. He participated in numerous charitable initiatives and outreach programmes across Nigeria and the West African region.

In 2020, he received a certificate of excellence from the Sapio Club SGD (Sustainable Goals Development) for an exemplary contribution to the African Entertainment & Humanitarian Effort. In 2021, he was awarded the Global Social Giving Actor of the Year by the Nigerian National Awards for his charity efforts.

Ekubo was recognised in 2023 as the Rotary Youth Ambassador of the year under Rotary International District 9142.

He also received several awards over the years, including acting honours at the BEFFTA Awards, Screen Nation Awards, Best of Nollywood Awards, and international film festival recognitions.

Awards and achievements

Over the years, Alexx has won several awards and recognitions, both locally and internationally, including:

BEFFTA Award (London) – Nollywood Rising Star (2014). Screen Nation Film and TV Award (London) – Favourite Male African International Emerging Screen Talent (2014).

Nigerian Teen Choice Award – Outstanding TV Personality (2015). Best of Nollywood Award – Best Actor of the Year (2016). Nigerian Model Achievers Award – Model Actor of the Year (2016). Special Recognition Award from the First Lady of Nigeria for contributions to the Nigerian entertainment industry (2018).

Best of Nollywood Award – Best Lead Actor (2022), Toronto International Nollywood Film Festival – Best Actor of the Year (2022).

Marital status

Shortly after his passing, Grace Makun, the wife of popular fashion designer Yomi Casual, and a close friend of Alexx Ekubo, shared an unexpected revelation about the late actor.

While mourning the deceased, she revealed that he was married. In her emotional post, she said his parents, siblings, wife, gang, colleagues, fans and more would miss him.

The sudden revelation thrilled his fans as they recounted his past relationship crisis with ex-fiancée Fancy Acholonu.

6 intriguing facts about Alexx Ekubo’s personal life and success story. Credit: @alexxekubo

Source: Instagram

Alexx Ekubo’s last appearance on a movie set

Legit.ng earlier reported that a video of Alexx Ekubo's last appearance on a movie set went viral online, leaving many confused and in pain.

While many were expecting a big comeback from the actor, who had been away from the social scene for over two years, his death took them aback.

In the clip, the actor was seen arriving at a movie set 30 minutes late, where he further apologised to the cast and crew playfully.

Proofreading by James Ojo, copy editor at Legit.ng.

Source: Legit.ng