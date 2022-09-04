How to check your JAMB admission status on the official portal

Have you applied to study at the country's foremost university, and now it is time to check your admission status? JAMB admission status refers to the process of checking whether or not your application for admission to a higher institution of learning in Nigeria has been successful. If you have not been admitted to your chosen course, you may still be eligible for other courses depending on your JAMB score. Here is a guide on how to check your JAMB admission status.

Checking your JAMB application status online is pretty simple and takes a few minutes. However, submitting your details is not a guarantee you will be accepted to study at the institution. Therefore, you should track your status to plan your next steps.

How to Check JAMB admission status in 2022

JAMB has made it easy for candidates to check their admission status online. Here is a quick guide on how to check your admission status on the JAMB portal.

Visit the JAMB e-facility, available on the JAMB admission portal. Log in with your username and password. Check under the "Admission Status" tab for your admission status. Select the year you sat your exam and insert your registration number in the columns as required. Click the "Check Admission Status" button to access your JAMB admission checker. If your admission is successful, the "Accept Admission" and the "Reject Admission" buttons will be functional as indicated below.

It is important to note that there are about three responses to expect when you check your admission status on the above JAMB admission checker. They are as follows:

Congratulations, you have been offered provisional admission: This response means you can accept or reject the admission.

This response means you can accept or reject the admission. Admission in progress: Your application has been considered, and admission is in progress. You should keep checking until the notification changes to "congratulations, you have been admitted" or "not admitted."

Your application has been considered, and admission is in progress. You should keep checking until the notification changes to "congratulations, you have been admitted" or "not admitted." Not admitted: This means you have not been admitted to any institution

Checking JAMB Admission status via SMS

You can also check your JAMB admission status using your mobile phone. The cost of checking your result/admission status is only N50. Here is how to do it:

Go to the messaging App on your phone Type STATUS space then exam year. For example: "STATUS 2022". Send the message to 55019 or 66019. Your admission status will be sent as an SMS to your phone. If you are admitted, your name, institution and course of study will be displayed on the screen.

If you are not admitted, don't worry. You can always try again next year. Stay positive and good luck!

How to accept or reject admission

Once you establish that you have been admitted to a college of your choice, you must visit the JAMB CAPS page and accept or reject the admission. JAMB Central Admission Processing System (CAPS) is a platform created to ensure quality control, transparency and credibility of the admission process. If you don't do it before the deadline, you risk losing your place. Here is how to go about it.

Log into your JAMB account. Under the "Admission Status" section, click on "Check Admission Status." Go to the "Access my CAPS" button. Once on the JAMB CAPS page, click the "Admission Status" button. Click on "Accept" or "Reject. If you click "Accept," a new page will load, asking you to confirm your decision. Click on "Yes." You will see a message that reads, "Your choice has been successfully processed." That's it! You have now accepted your admission offer. If you click on "Reject," another page will load, asking for your reason(s) for rejecting the offer. Select your reason(s) from the drop-down list and click on "Submit." You will receive a notification that reads, "Your request has been forwarded for approval." Your rejection request has been sent to JAMB and is pending approval. Once approved, you should receive an email from JAMB notifying you of the approval.

How to change a course or institution

If you are admitted into a school and program but would like to change to another school, it is possible to do so through the JAMB CAPS page.

Visit the "Correction of Data" on the JAMB CAPS page. This is available on the sidebar or the home page. Once selected, go to "Course/Institution". Enter your bank details to make the payment and then confirm. Once you select this service, a transaction ID is generated for this service. It will be displayed on the confirmation page screen.

Importance of using the JAMB portal

The JAMB admission portal is a website that provides students with information about the JAMB admission process. In addition, the portal allows students to:

Access the JAMB application and registration form.

Request for the printing of the result slip.

Access and print admission letter.

Correction of data which allows candidates to apply for correction of names, date of birth, state/local government and gender.

Allows for late application.

Allows candidates to print their admission letter after the change of course.

Allows candidates to move from one institution to another in Nigeria.

Allows candidates from foreign institutions to transfer their admission into Nigerian institutions.

It allows candidates to check their admission status.

Allows those who have forgotten their registration number to recover it.

Admission into Nigeria's top universities has been made much easier with the introduction of the JAMB admission portal. With this online system, you can now complete most of the application processes from the comfort of your home. In addition to making it easy to apply, JAMB also offers new services to help you choose the right school and program. Importantly, if you recently applied, you track your JAMB admission status on the portal.

