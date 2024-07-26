A Nigerian man who's schooling abroad has shared a heartwarming video from his graduation ceremony

A Nigerian student's graduation ceremony abroad was made special by his wife's loud cheers when he went on stage to receive his Master's degree certificate.

A heartwarming video captured the moment his name was called and his wife's loud cheers echoed through the auditorium.

UK-based woman overjoyed as husband gets Master's degree Photo credit: @onyenso1/TikTok.

Source: TikTok

Woman hypes husband on graduation day

The woman was visibly overjoyed over her husband's achievement and she couldn't stop screaming his name.

Her innocent display of pride and excitement was admired by social media users who viewed the video.

While sharing the clip, her husband identified as @onyenso1 on TikTok reacted to his wife's scream and jokingly asked people to hold her.

"Make una hold my wife o. See hyping voice. Ahh make una hold my woman o. See hyping o," he said.

Reactions as woman hypes husband who graduated

The TikTok video left netizens gushing over the couple's loving relationship and the wife's unwavering support for her husband's academic achievement.

@Alex said:

"I am already renting people that will shout for me this September. I paid heavily to walk that stage without noise."

@Franck said:

''Being an Igboman" Is the only reason I can walk anywhere around the world n talk to pple with my head high above my shoulders."

@Felix922 wrote:

"Nigerians always representing. I am from Ghana. I wish to be a Nigerian. You guy's are so good in everything."

@Reziah Sams said:

"Congratulations sir. I wish I can be in this shoe for my masters. Pls do you mind telling me the name of the school and location abroad?"

@omagorgeous reacted:

"Great captivating voice filled with sincere happiness, love, commitment and dedication from your beloved wife. Nwanyioma, God's blessings for the assurance, support and encouragement."

@Tonia added:

"Congratulations the stress in doing masters in this country their is no way you celebrate it that is enough."

Watch the video below:

