How to check Airtel night plan balance in Nigeria in 2022

Airtel Nigeria is one of the leading telecommunications companies in Nigeria. The company offers its customers a wide range of services, including airtime and data plans. The Airtel night plan is a data plan that gives customers unlimited data for browsing and downloading between the hours of 12 a.m. and 5 a.m. Here is how to check Airtel night plan balance.

Woman in white shirt using smartphone in dark room. Photo: pexels.com, @shvetsproduction

Source: UGC

If you are an Airtel customer and want to check your balance for the night plan, there are a few different ways to do so. This article gives you a breakdown of how to check your airtel night plan balance.

What is the Airtel night plan?

Airtel night plan is a great option if you want to stay connected during the late hours. For just N200, you can enjoy unlimited calls and data from 12 a.m. to 5 a.m. Plus, there are no daily or monthly limits, so you can use as much data as possible.

To subscribe to the Airtel night plan, dial *312# and follow the prompts.

How to check Airtel night plan balance

You can check the night plan balance in a few ways. They include:

If you are an Airtel subscriber in Nigeria, you can check your Night Plan balance by dialling *312#. You will then see your account balance and other options. To know how much data you have left, select "Data Balance" from the list of options. You can also check your night plan balance by logging into your Airtel account online. Once logged in, click on the "My Account" tab and select "Data Balance." That will show you how much data you have left in your night plan. You can also use the Airtel app to check your night plan balance. Launch the app and then tap on the "Account" tab. Select "Data Balance" to see how much data you have left.

How to check Airtel night sub balance

Assuming you have an Airtel line and an active night subscription, checking your balance is quite simple. Just dial *223# and wait for a response. Your balance will be displayed on your screen.

Checking Airtel night plan balance using USSD code method

Woman using a cellphone during bedtime. Photo: pexels.com, @shvetsproduction

Source: UGC

If you are a subscriber in Nigeria, you may be wondering how you can use the USSD code to check your Airtel night plan balance. These simple USSD code instructions will help you with the process of checking your balance.

To check your airtel night plan balance using the USSD code method, dial *140# and press send.

You will have a display of options, one of which is "Check Balance."

Select that option, and you will see your current night plan balance.

Checking Airtel night balance using your phone settings

Using your phone settings is one simple way to check the balance. Follow these steps below:

Open your phone's settings.

Tap on the "Airtel" option.

Select the "Check Balance" option.

Enter your Airtel phone number.

Tap on the "Check Balance" button.

You should now see your Airtel night balance displayed on your screen.

Checking Airtel YouTube night plan balance

To check the balance of your Airtel YouTube night plan, dial *123*1# on your phone. You will then see a popup message displaying your current balance.

Problems you may encounter when checking Airtel night plan balance

Smiling African American female in gloves using smartphone at table. Photo: pexels.com, @urielmont

Source: UGC

You may wonder why you are unable to check your night plan balance. Here are common causes of the challenges you may face when checking your balance.

You may not have sufficient airtime on your phone.

You may not be on the Airtel network.

You may not have activated the night plan.

Your available data for the night may have been exhausted.

Your location may have changed since you turned on the night plan.

You may have turned off your phone since you activated the night plan.

Perhaps the Airtel network is down.

You have probably hit your data limit for the night.

It may not yet be midnight.

What is the limit of Airtel night plan?

The Airtel night plan is valid for five hours, from midnight to 5:00 am the following morning. The night plan does not allow consumers to roll over their unused data, thus, if you did not utilise all of your data before 5:00 am, you lost it.

The above instruction will assist you in determining how to check Airtel night plan balance. If you have any problems, you can contact Airtel customer support, who will answer any issues you may have.

