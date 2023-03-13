20 best Android phones in Nigeria for every kind of wallet

Do you want to get the best Android phones in Nigeria? The phone market is flooded, and many people who want to buy android phones do not know which phone suits their needs. Since the devices have become a must-have possession nowadays, you have no choice but to settle for one that will serve you best.

When choosing the best Android phones in Nigeria, do not overly rely on appearances but consider your preferences and the device’s features. Another critical consideration is the price because you can only buy what you can afford, but high prices do not necessarily mean that the phones are the best.

Best Android phones in Nigeria

Nowadays, phones are not only used for communication because they can do multiple other tasks. Therefore, when looking for good phones in Nigeria, besides the price, pay attention to their specifications to know what functions they can execute. Here is a list of the best Android phones in Nigeria at pocket-friendly prices.

Samsung Galaxy Z Fold 4

It is one of the foldable Samsung phones released on 25 August 2022. Samsung Galaxy Z Fold 4 is a sleek device available in three variations depending on internal memory capacities. Take a look at its specifications.

Dimension : Unfolded: 155.1 x 130.1 x 6.3 mm, Folded: 155.1 x 67.1 x 14.2-15.8 mm

: Unfolded: 155.1 x 130.1 x 6.3 mm, Folded: 155.1 x 67.1 x 14.2-15.8 mm Weight : 263 grams

: 263 grams Display : Foldable Dynamic AMOLED 2X

: Foldable Dynamic AMOLED 2X Size : 7.6 inches, 183.2 cm2

: 7.6 inches, 183.2 cm2 Resolution : 1812 x 2176 pixels

: 1812 x 2176 pixels Operating system : Android 12L

: Android 12L Internal memory : 256GB 12GB RAM, 512GB 12GB RAM, 1TB 12GB RAM

: 256GB 12GB RAM, 512GB 12GB RAM, 1TB 12GB RAM Main camera : 50 MP (wide), 10MP (telephoto), 12MP (ultrawide)

: 50 MP (wide), 10MP (telephoto), 12MP (ultrawide) Selfie camera : 4MP

: 4MP Battery : Li-Po 4400 mAh, non-removable

: Li-Po 4400 mAh, non-removable Colours : Grey-green, Phantom Black, Beige, Burgundy

: Grey-green, Phantom Black, Beige, Burgundy Price: 1,690,000 Naira - 975,000 Naira

Google Pixel 7 Pro

Released on 13 October 2022, the device has four variations based on internal memory capacities. It comes with an excellent battery capacity of 5000 mAh and is a good phone for photography enthusiasts since it has a powerful camera. Here are its features.

Dimension : 162.9 x 76.6 x 8.9 mm (6.41 x 3.02 x 0.35 in)

: 162.9 x 76.6 x 8.9 mm (6.41 x 3.02 x 0.35 in) Weight : 212 g (7.48 oz)

: 212 g (7.48 oz) Display : LTPO AMOLED

: LTPO AMOLED Size : 6.7 inches (110.6 cm2)

: 6.7 inches (110.6 cm2) Resolution : 1440 x 3120 pixels

: 1440 x 3120 pixels Operating system : Android 13

: Android 13 Internal memory : 128GB 8GB RAM, 256GB 8GB RAM, 128GB 12GB RAM, 256GB 12GB RAM, 512GB 12GB RAM

: 128GB 8GB RAM, 256GB 8GB RAM, 128GB 12GB RAM, 256GB 12GB RAM, 512GB 12GB RAM Main camera : 50MP (wide), 48MP (telephoto), 12MP (ultrawide)

: 50MP (wide), 48MP (telephoto), 12MP (ultrawide) Selfie camera : 10.8MP

: 10.8MP Battery : Li-Ion 5000 mAh, non-removable

: Li-Ion 5000 mAh, non-removable Colours : Obsidian, Snow, Hazel

: Obsidian, Snow, Hazel Price: 960,000 Naira - 642,000 Naira

Xiaomi Poco X4 Pro

This device was released on 23 March 2022 and has one of the best display technologies. Super AMOLED consumes less power and displays vivid picture quality. It operates on Android 11, and here are more unique features.

Dimension : 164.2 x 76.1 x 8.1 mm (6.46 x 3.00 x 0.32 in)

: 164.2 x 76.1 x 8.1 mm (6.46 x 3.00 x 0.32 in) Weight : 205 grams

: 205 grams Display : Super AMOLED

: Super AMOLED Size : 6.67 inches, 107.4 cm2

: 6.67 inches, 107.4 cm2 Resolution : 1080 x 2400 pixels

: 1080 x 2400 pixels Operating system : Android 11

: Android 11 Internal memory : 64GB 6GB RAM, 128GB 6GB RAM, 128GB 8GB RAM, 256GB 8GB RAM

: 64GB 6GB RAM, 128GB 6GB RAM, 128GB 8GB RAM, 256GB 8GB RAM Main camera : 108/64 MP (wide), 8 MP (ultrawide), 2 MP (macro)

: 108/64 MP (wide), 8 MP (ultrawide), 2 MP (macro) Selfie camera : 16 MP

: 16 MP Battery : Li-Po 5000 mAh, non-removable

: Li-Po 5000 mAh, non-removable Colours : Laser Black, Laser Blue, Poco Yellow

: Laser Black, Laser Blue, Poco Yellow Price: 300,000 Naira

Nokia X30

Nokia is one of the giant phone manufacturers known for its quality devices. The company released Nokia X30 on 21 September 2022, which is currently one of the best phones in Nigeria. Below are its key specifications.

Dimension : 158.9 x 73.9 x 8 mm (6.26 x 2.91 x 0.31 in)

: 158.9 x 73.9 x 8 mm (6.26 x 2.91 x 0.31 in) Weight : 185 grams

: 185 grams Display : AMOLED

: AMOLED Size : 6.43 inches, 99.8 cm2

: 6.43 inches, 99.8 cm2 Resolution : 1080 x 2400 pixels

: 1080 x 2400 pixels Operating system : Android 12

: Android 12 Internal memory : 128GB 6GB RAM, 256GB 8GB RAM

: 128GB 6GB RAM, 256GB 8GB RAM Main camera : 50 MP (wide) 13 MP (ultrawide)

: 50 MP (wide) 13 MP (ultrawide) Selfie camera : 16 MP

: 16 MP Battery : Li-Po 4200 mAh, non-removable

: Li-Po 4200 mAh, non-removable Colours : Cloudy Blue, Ice White

: Cloudy Blue, Ice White Price: 410,000 Naira - 341,700 Naira

Oppo Reno 8 Pro

If you are looking for a good camera phone, then Oppo Reno 8 Pro should be on your list. It was released on 19 July 2022 and has two versions. The device boasts a powerful camera that captures the best quality pictures and videos. Here are its features.

Dimension : 161.2 x 74.2 x 7.3 mm (6.35 x 2.92 x 0.29 in)

: 161.2 x 74.2 x 7.3 mm (6.35 x 2.92 x 0.29 in) Weight : 183 grams

: 183 grams Display : AMOLED

: AMOLED Size : 6.7 inches, 108.0 cm2

: 6.7 inches, 108.0 cm2 Resolution : 1080 x 2412 pixels

: 1080 x 2412 pixels Operating system : Android 12

: Android 12 Internal memory : 256GB 8GB RAM, 256GB 12GB RAM

: 256GB 8GB RAM, 256GB 12GB RAM Main camera : 50 MP (wide), 8 MP (ultrawide), 2 MP (macro)

: 50 MP (wide), 8 MP (ultrawide), 2 MP (macro) Selfie camera : 32 MP

: 32 MP Battery : Li-Po 4500 mAh, non-removable

: Li-Po 4500 mAh, non-removable Colours : Glazed Green, Glazed Black, House of the Dragon

: Glazed Green, Glazed Black, House of the Dragon Price: 241,320 Naira

LG V60 ThinQ 5G

LG V60 ThinQ 5G was launched on 20 March 2020. The device operates on Android 10 with Snapdragon 865 processor making it a good phone for executing multiple tasks. Here are more of its features.

Dimension : 169.3 x 77.6 x 8.9 mm (6.67 x 3.06 x 0.35 in)

: 169.3 x 77.6 x 8.9 mm (6.67 x 3.06 x 0.35 in) Weight : 213 grams

: 213 grams Display : P-OLED

: P-OLED Size : 6.8 inches, 109.8 cm2

: 6.8 inches, 109.8 cm2 Resolution : 1080 x 2460 pixels

: 1080 x 2460 pixels Operating system : Android 10

: Android 10 Internal memory : 128GB 8GB RAM, 256GB 8GB RAM

: 128GB 8GB RAM, 256GB 8GB RAM Main camera : 64 MP (standard), 13 MP (ultrawide)

: 64 MP (standard), 13 MP (ultrawide) Selfie camera : 10 MP

: 10 MP Battery : Li-Po 5000 mAh, non-removable

: Li-Po 5000 mAh, non-removable Colours : Classy Blue, Classy White

: Classy Blue, Classy White Price: 415,380 Naira

Latest android phones in Nigeria

The rising demand for better android phones means companies must manufacture new phones that meet people’s preferences. Here are some affordable phones considered the latest in the Nigerian market.

Tecno Phantom X2 Pro 5G

This device was launched on 17 January 2023. It has an appealing design with numerous user-friendly features. Here are more of its specifications.

Dimension : 164.6 x 72.7 x 9 mm (6.48 x 2.86 x 0.35 in)

: 164.6 x 72.7 x 9 mm (6.48 x 2.86 x 0.35 in) Weight : 201 grams

: 201 grams Display : AMOLED

: AMOLED Size : 6.8 inches

: 6.8 inches Resolution : 1080 x 2400 pixels

: 1080 x 2400 pixels Operating system : Android 12

: Android 12 Internal memory : 256GB 12GB RAM

: 256GB 12GB RAM Main camera : 50 MP (wide), 50 MP (telephoto), 13 MP (ultrawide)

: 50 MP (wide), 50 MP (telephoto), 13 MP (ultrawide) Selfie camera : 32 MP

: 32 MP Battery : Li-Po 5160 mAh, non-removable

: Li-Po 5160 mAh, non-removable Colours : Stardust Gray, Mars Orange

: Stardust Gray, Mars Orange Price: 585,000 Naira - 479,990 Naira

Xiaomi Redmi Note 11 Pro

The phone was released on 18 January 2022. Its notable features include a high-capacity battery, quad camera, and super AMOLED display. Below is a detailed list of its features.

Dimension : 164.2 x 76.1 x 8.1 mm (6.46 x 3.00 x 0.32 in)

: 164.2 x 76.1 x 8.1 mm (6.46 x 3.00 x 0.32 in) Weight : 202 grams

: 202 grams Display : Super AMOLED

: Super AMOLED Size : 6.67 inches

: 6.67 inches Resolution : 1080 x 2400 pixels

: 1080 x 2400 pixels Operating system : Android 11

: Android 11 Internal memory : 64GB 6GB RAM, 128GB 6GB RAM, 128GB 8GB RAM

: 64GB 6GB RAM, 128GB 6GB RAM, 128GB 8GB RAM Main camera : 108 MP (wide), 8 MP (ultrawide), 2 MP (macro), 2 MP (depth)

: 108 MP (wide), 8 MP (ultrawide), 2 MP (macro), 2 MP (depth) Selfie camera : 16 MP

: 16 MP Battery : Li-Po 5000 mAh, non-removable

: Li-Po 5000 mAh, non-removable Colours : Graphite Gray (Stealth Black), Polar White (Phantom White), Star Blue

: Graphite Gray (Stealth Black), Polar White (Phantom White), Star Blue Price: 420,000 Naira - 195,000 Naira

Samsung Galaxy A73 5G

Samsung is a leading phone brand with feature-packed yet affordable devices. Samsung Galaxy A73 5G was released on 22 April 2022, and here are its unique specifications.

Dimension : 163.7 x 76.1 x 7.6 mm (6.44 x 3.00 x 0.30 in)

: 163.7 x 76.1 x 7.6 mm (6.44 x 3.00 x 0.30 in) Weight : 181 grams

: 181 grams Display : Super AMOLED Plus

: Super AMOLED Plus Size : 6.7 inches

: 6.7 inches Resolution : 1080 x 2400 pixels

: 1080 x 2400 pixels Operating system : Android 12

: Android 12 Internal memory : 128GB 6GB RAM, 128GB 8GB RAM, 256GB 8GB RAM

: 128GB 6GB RAM, 128GB 8GB RAM, 256GB 8GB RAM Main camera : 108 MP (wide), 12 MP (ultrawide), 5 MP (macro), 5 MP (depth)

: 108 MP (wide), 12 MP (ultrawide), 5 MP (macro), 5 MP (depth) Selfie camera : 32 MP

: 32 MP Battery : Li-Po 5000 mAh, non-removable

: Li-Po 5000 mAh, non-removable Colours : Gray, Mint, White

: Gray, Mint, White Price: 600,000 Naira - 319,000 Naira

OPPO A96

Oppo A96 was released on 16 March 2022. The phone has an octa-core processor, perfect for gaming and performing multiple functions. Below are more details about the device.

Dimension : 164.4 x 75.7 x 8.4 mm (6.47 x 2.98 x 0.33 in)

: 164.4 x 75.7 x 8.4 mm (6.47 x 2.98 x 0.33 in) Weight : 191 grams

: 191 grams Display : IPS LCD

: IPS LCD Size : 6.59 inches

: 6.59 inches Resolution : 1080 x 2412 pixels

: 1080 x 2412 pixels Operating system : Android 11

: Android 11 Internal memory : 128GB 6GB RAM, 128GB 8GB RAM, 256GB 8GB RAM

: 128GB 6GB RAM, 128GB 8GB RAM, 256GB 8GB RAM Main camera : 50 MP (wide), 2 MP (depth)

: 50 MP (wide), 2 MP (depth) Selfie camera : 16 MP

: 16 MP Battery : Li-Po 5000 mAh, non-removable

: Li-Po 5000 mAh, non-removable Colours : Starry Black, Sunset Blue

: Starry Black, Sunset Blue Price: 280,000 Naira - 219,000 Naira

Infinix Zero Ultra

This is a 25 October 2022 release, and it comes with numerous features, but most notable are its triple camera, octa-core processor, and AMOLED display technology. Below are more of its specifications.

Dimension : 165.5 x 74.5 x 8.8 mm

: 165.5 x 74.5 x 8.8 mm Weight : 213 grams

: 213 grams Display : AMOLED

: AMOLED Size : 6.8 inches

: 6.8 inches Resolution : 1080 x 2400 pixels

: 1080 x 2400 pixels Operating system : Android 12

: Android 12 Internal memory : 256GB 8GB RAM

: 256GB 8GB RAM Main camera : 200 MP (wide), 13 MP (ultrawide), 2MP (macro)

: 200 MP (wide), 13 MP (ultrawide), 2MP (macro) Selfie camera : 32 MP

: 32 MP Battery : Li-Po 4500 mAh, non-removable

: Li-Po 4500 mAh, non-removable Colours : Coslight Silver, Genesis Noir

: Coslight Silver, Genesis Noir Price: 506,000 Naira - 385,000 Naira

VIVO V25

This phone became available in the market on 21 September 2022. It operates on Android 12, has an AMOLED display, and comes in three colours. Here are its specifications.

Dimension : 159.2 x 74.2 x 7.8 mm (6.27 x 2.92 x 0.31 in)

: 159.2 x 74.2 x 7.8 mm (6.27 x 2.92 x 0.31 in) Weight : 186 grams

: 186 grams Display : AMOLED

: AMOLED Size : 6.44 inches

: 6.44 inches Resolution : 1080 x 2404 pixels

: 1080 x 2404 pixels Operating system : Android 12

: Android 12 Internal memory : 128GB 8GB RAM, 256GB 8GB RAM, 256GB 12GB RAM

: 128GB 8GB RAM, 256GB 8GB RAM, 256GB 12GB RAM Main camera : 64 MP (wide), 8 MP (ultrawide), 2 MP (macro)

: 64 MP (wide), 8 MP (ultrawide), 2 MP (macro) Selfie camera : 50 MP

: 50 MP Battery : Li-Po 4500 mAh, non-removable

: Li-Po 4500 mAh, non-removable Colours : Elegant Black, Sunrise Gold, Surfing Blue

: Elegant Black, Sunrise Gold, Surfing Blue Price: 340,000 Naira - 327,000 Naira

Best phones in Nigeria with affordable prices

The best android phones must not necessarily be expensive. Budget phones have all the essential features you require at an affordable price. Here is a compilation of pocket-friendly android phones in Nigeria.

Xiaomi Redmi Note 11

The device was released on 9 February 2022 and has four versions. Its price ranges between 208,000 Naira and 136,501 Naira. Here are its specifications.

Dimension : 159.9 x 73.9 x 8.1 mm (6.30 x 2.91 x 0.32 in)

: 159.9 x 73.9 x 8.1 mm (6.30 x 2.91 x 0.32 in) Weight : 179 grams

: 179 grams Display : AMOLED

: AMOLED Size : 6.43 inches

: 6.43 inches Resolution : 1080 x 2400 pixels

: 1080 x 2400 pixels Operating system : Android 11

: Android 11 Internal memory : 64GB 4GB RAM, 64GB 6GB RAM, 128GB 4GB RAM, 128GB 6GB RAM

: 64GB 4GB RAM, 64GB 6GB RAM, 128GB 4GB RAM, 128GB 6GB RAM Main camera : 50 MP (wide), 8 MP (ultrawide) 2 MP (macro), 2 MP (depth)

: 50 MP (wide), 8 MP (ultrawide) 2 MP (macro), 2 MP (depth) Selfie camera : 13 MP

: 13 MP Battery : Li-Po 5000 mAh, non-removable

: Li-Po 5000 mAh, non-removable Colours: Graphite Gray, Twilight Blue, Star Blue

Samsung Galaxy A23

It was launched on 25 March 2022, and the device comes in five different versions depending on internal memory capacity. The phone’s price in Nigeria is between 375,000 Naira and 158,000 Naira. Here are its details.

Dimension : 165.4 x 76.9 x 8.4 mm (6.51 x 3.03 x 0.33 in)

: 165.4 x 76.9 x 8.4 mm (6.51 x 3.03 x 0.33 in) Weight : 195 grams

: 195 grams Display : PLS LCD

: PLS LCD Size : 6.6 inches

: 6.6 inches Resolution : 1080 x 2408 pixels

: 1080 x 2408 pixels Operating system : Android 12

: Android 12 Internal memory : 64GB 4GB RAM, 64GB 6GB RAM, 128GB 4GB RAM, 128GB 6GB RAM, 128GB 8GB RAM

: 64GB 4GB RAM, 64GB 6GB RAM, 128GB 4GB RAM, 128GB 6GB RAM, 128GB 8GB RAM Main camera : 50 MP (wide) 5 MP (ultrawide), 2 MP (macro), 2 MP (depth)

: 50 MP (wide) 5 MP (ultrawide), 2 MP (macro), 2 MP (depth) Selfie camera : 8 MP

: 8 MP Battery : Li-Po 5000 mAh, non-removable

: Li-Po 5000 mAh, non-removable Colours: Black, White, Peach, Blue

Infinix Hot 12

Infinix Hot 12 was launched on 26 April 2022 and is available in two versions. The device costs between 245,800 Naira and 125,000 Naira. Below are the phone’s specifications.

Dimension : 170.5 x 77.6 x 8.3 mm (6.71 x 3.06 x 0.33 in)

: 170.5 x 77.6 x 8.3 mm (6.71 x 3.06 x 0.33 in) Weight : 195 grams

: 195 grams Display : IPS LCD

: IPS LCD Size : 6.82 inches

: 6.82 inches Resolution : 720 x 1612 pixels

: 720 x 1612 pixels Operating system : Android 12

: Android 12 Internal memory : 128GB 4GB RAM, 128GB 6GB RAM

: 128GB 4GB RAM, 128GB 6GB RAM Main camera : 13 MP, 2 MP, QVGA

: 13 MP, 2 MP, QVGA Selfie camera : 8 MP

: 8 MP Battery : Li-Ion 5000 mAh, non-removable

: Li-Ion 5000 mAh, non-removable Colours: Racing Black, Legend White, Origin Blue, Lucky Green

Tecno Spark 8P

The device, launched on 14 December 2021, currently retails between 165,500 Naira and 86,900 Naira. Here are the device’s features.

Dimension : 164.5 x 76.1 x 8.9 mm (6.48 x 3.00 x 0.35 in)

: 164.5 x 76.1 x 8.9 mm (6.48 x 3.00 x 0.35 in) Display : IPS LCD

: IPS LCD Size : 6.6 inches

: 6.6 inches Resolution : 1080 x 2408 pixels

: 1080 x 2408 pixels Operating system : Android 11

: Android 11 Internal memory : 64GB 4GB RAM, 128GB 4GB RAM, 256GB 4GB RAM

: 64GB 4GB RAM, 128GB 4GB RAM, 256GB 4GB RAM Main camera : 50 MP (wide), 2 MP (depth), VGA

: 50 MP (wide), 2 MP (depth), VGA Selfie camera : 8 MP

: 8 MP Battery : Li-Po 5000 mAh, non-removable

: Li-Po 5000 mAh, non-removable Colours: Turquoise Cyan, Atlantic Blue, Iris Purple, Tahiti Gold

Itel A58

The Itel phone was launched into the market on 28 January 2022. It is one of the most preferred budget phones, selling between 54,999 Naira and 44,350 Naira. Here are some of its key specifications.

Dimension : 166 x 75.9 x 8.3 mm

: 166 x 75.9 x 8.3 mm Weight : 170 grams

: 170 grams Display : IPS

: IPS Size : 6.6 inches

: 6.6 inches Resolution : 1612 X 720 pixels

: 1612 X 720 pixels Operating system : Android 11

: Android 11 Internal memory : 16GB 1GB RAM

: 16GB 1GB RAM Main camera : 5 MP, VGA

: 5 MP, VGA Selfie camera : 5 MP

: 5 MP Battery : 4000 mAh

: 4000 mAh Colours: Dreamy Purple, Starry Black, Sky Cyan

Umidigi A13 Pro

The phone was launched in March 2022 and exists in two versions. Its price on Jumia is 84,900 Naira. Here are details about its specifications.

Dimension : 168.00 x 75.68 x 8.70 mm

: 168.00 x 75.68 x 8.70 mm Weight : 207 grams

: 207 grams Display : IPS TFT

: IPS TFT Size : 6.7 inches

: 6.7 inches Resolution : 720 x 1650 pixels

: 720 x 1650 pixels Operating system : Android 11

: Android 11 Internal memory : 128 GB 4 GB RAM, 128 GB 6 GB RAM

: 128 GB 4 GB RAM, 128 GB 6 GB RAM Main camera : 48 MP (wide), 16 MP (ultrawide), 5 MP (macro)

: 48 MP (wide), 16 MP (ultrawide), 5 MP (macro) Selfie camera : 24 MP

: 24 MP Battery : Li-Ion 5150 mAh

: Li-Ion 5150 mAh Colours: Starry Black, Galaxy Blue, Sunglow Gold

Nokia C20

Nokia C20 was released in April 2021. It is a simple android phone with a quad-core processor. Its price ranges between 39,000 Naira and 46,800 Naira.

Dimension : 169.9 x 77.9 x 8.8 mm (6.69 x 3.07 x 0.35 in)

: 169.9 x 77.9 x 8.8 mm (6.69 x 3.07 x 0.35 in) Weight : 191 grams

: 191 grams Display : IPS LCD

: IPS LCD Size : 6.52 inches

: 6.52 inches Resolution : 720 x 1600 pixels

: 720 x 1600 pixels Operating system : Android 11 (Go edition)

: Android 11 (Go edition) Internal memory : 16GB 1GB RAM, 16GB 2GB RAM, 32GB 2GB RAM

: 16GB 1GB RAM, 16GB 2GB RAM, 32GB 2GB RAM Main camera : 5 MP

: 5 MP Selfie camera : 5 MP

: 5 MP Battery : Li-Ion 3000 mAh, removable

: Li-Ion 3000 mAh, removable Colours: Sand, Dark Blue

Infinix Hot 9

The phone was released in April 2020 and is one of the best mid-range smartphones. Its market price is approximately 39,788 Naira. Below are its specifications.

Dimension : 165.4 x 76.8 x 8.8 mm (6.51 x 3.02 x 0.35 in)

: 165.4 x 76.8 x 8.8 mm (6.51 x 3.02 x 0.35 in) Weight : 185 grams

: 185 grams Display : IPS LCD

: IPS LCD Size : 6.6 inches

: 6.6 inches Resolution : 720 x 1600 pixels

: 720 x 1600 pixels Operating system : Android 10

: Android 10 Internal memory : 32GB 2GB RAM, 32GB 3GB RAM, 64GB 3GB RAM, 64GB 4GB RAM, 128GB 4GB RAM

: 32GB 2GB RAM, 32GB 3GB RAM, 64GB 3GB RAM, 64GB 4GB RAM, 128GB 4GB RAM Main camera : 13 MP (wide), 2 MP (ultrawide), 2 MP (macro), QVGA

: 13 MP (wide), 2 MP (ultrawide), 2 MP (macro), QVGA Selfie camera : 8 MP

: 8 MP Battery : Li-Po 5000 mAh, non-removable

: Li-Po 5000 mAh, non-removable Colours: Midnight Black, Quetzal Cyan, Violet, Ocean Wave

To find the best Android phones in Nigeria, you must precisely know the phone’s specifications. Even though the best devices might be costly, you can find decent Android phones in multiple online stores even if you are on a budget.

