20 best Android phones in Nigeria for every kind of wallet
Do you want to get the best Android phones in Nigeria? The phone market is flooded, and many people who want to buy android phones do not know which phone suits their needs. Since the devices have become a must-have possession nowadays, you have no choice but to settle for one that will serve you best.
When choosing the best Android phones in Nigeria, do not overly rely on appearances but consider your preferences and the device’s features. Another critical consideration is the price because you can only buy what you can afford, but high prices do not necessarily mean that the phones are the best.
Best Android phones in Nigeria
Nowadays, phones are not only used for communication because they can do multiple other tasks. Therefore, when looking for good phones in Nigeria, besides the price, pay attention to their specifications to know what functions they can execute. Here is a list of the best Android phones in Nigeria at pocket-friendly prices.
Samsung Galaxy Z Fold 4
It is one of the foldable Samsung phones released on 25 August 2022. Samsung Galaxy Z Fold 4 is a sleek device available in three variations depending on internal memory capacities. Take a look at its specifications.
- Dimension: Unfolded: 155.1 x 130.1 x 6.3 mm, Folded: 155.1 x 67.1 x 14.2-15.8 mm
- Weight: 263 grams
- Display: Foldable Dynamic AMOLED 2X
- Size: 7.6 inches, 183.2 cm2
- Resolution: 1812 x 2176 pixels
- Operating system: Android 12L
- Internal memory: 256GB 12GB RAM, 512GB 12GB RAM, 1TB 12GB RAM
- Main camera: 50 MP (wide), 10MP (telephoto), 12MP (ultrawide)
- Selfie camera: 4MP
- Battery: Li-Po 4400 mAh, non-removable
- Colours: Grey-green, Phantom Black, Beige, Burgundy
- Price: 1,690,000 Naira - 975,000 Naira
Google Pixel 7 Pro
Released on 13 October 2022, the device has four variations based on internal memory capacities. It comes with an excellent battery capacity of 5000 mAh and is a good phone for photography enthusiasts since it has a powerful camera. Here are its features.
- Dimension: 162.9 x 76.6 x 8.9 mm (6.41 x 3.02 x 0.35 in)
- Weight: 212 g (7.48 oz)
- Display: LTPO AMOLED
- Size: 6.7 inches (110.6 cm2)
- Resolution: 1440 x 3120 pixels
- Operating system: Android 13
- Internal memory: 128GB 8GB RAM, 256GB 8GB RAM, 128GB 12GB RAM, 256GB 12GB RAM, 512GB 12GB RAM
- Main camera: 50MP (wide), 48MP (telephoto), 12MP (ultrawide)
- Selfie camera: 10.8MP
- Battery: Li-Ion 5000 mAh, non-removable
- Colours: Obsidian, Snow, Hazel
- Price: 960,000 Naira - 642,000 Naira
Xiaomi Poco X4 Pro
This device was released on 23 March 2022 and has one of the best display technologies. Super AMOLED consumes less power and displays vivid picture quality. It operates on Android 11, and here are more unique features.
- Dimension: 164.2 x 76.1 x 8.1 mm (6.46 x 3.00 x 0.32 in)
- Weight: 205 grams
- Display: Super AMOLED
- Size: 6.67 inches, 107.4 cm2
- Resolution: 1080 x 2400 pixels
- Operating system: Android 11
- Internal memory: 64GB 6GB RAM, 128GB 6GB RAM, 128GB 8GB RAM, 256GB 8GB RAM
- Main camera: 108/64 MP (wide), 8 MP (ultrawide), 2 MP (macro)
- Selfie camera: 16 MP
- Battery: Li-Po 5000 mAh, non-removable
- Colours: Laser Black, Laser Blue, Poco Yellow
- Price: 300,000 Naira
Nokia X30
Nokia is one of the giant phone manufacturers known for its quality devices. The company released Nokia X30 on 21 September 2022, which is currently one of the best phones in Nigeria. Below are its key specifications.
- Dimension: 158.9 x 73.9 x 8 mm (6.26 x 2.91 x 0.31 in)
- Weight: 185 grams
- Display: AMOLED
- Size: 6.43 inches, 99.8 cm2
- Resolution: 1080 x 2400 pixels
- Operating system: Android 12
- Internal memory: 128GB 6GB RAM, 256GB 8GB RAM
- Main camera: 50 MP (wide) 13 MP (ultrawide)
- Selfie camera: 16 MP
- Battery: Li-Po 4200 mAh, non-removable
- Colours: Cloudy Blue, Ice White
- Price: 410,000 Naira - 341,700 Naira
Oppo Reno 8 Pro
If you are looking for a good camera phone, then Oppo Reno 8 Pro should be on your list. It was released on 19 July 2022 and has two versions. The device boasts a powerful camera that captures the best quality pictures and videos. Here are its features.
- Dimension: 161.2 x 74.2 x 7.3 mm (6.35 x 2.92 x 0.29 in)
- Weight: 183 grams
- Display: AMOLED
- Size: 6.7 inches, 108.0 cm2
- Resolution: 1080 x 2412 pixels
- Operating system: Android 12
- Internal memory: 256GB 8GB RAM, 256GB 12GB RAM
- Main camera: 50 MP (wide), 8 MP (ultrawide), 2 MP (macro)
- Selfie camera: 32 MP
- Battery: Li-Po 4500 mAh, non-removable
- Colours: Glazed Green, Glazed Black, House of the Dragon
- Price: 241,320 Naira
LG V60 ThinQ 5G
LG V60 ThinQ 5G was launched on 20 March 2020. The device operates on Android 10 with Snapdragon 865 processor making it a good phone for executing multiple tasks. Here are more of its features.
- Dimension: 169.3 x 77.6 x 8.9 mm (6.67 x 3.06 x 0.35 in)
- Weight: 213 grams
- Display: P-OLED
- Size: 6.8 inches, 109.8 cm2
- Resolution: 1080 x 2460 pixels
- Operating system: Android 10
- Internal memory: 128GB 8GB RAM, 256GB 8GB RAM
- Main camera: 64 MP (standard), 13 MP (ultrawide)
- Selfie camera: 10 MP
- Battery: Li-Po 5000 mAh, non-removable
- Colours: Classy Blue, Classy White
- Price: 415,380 Naira
Latest android phones in Nigeria
The rising demand for better android phones means companies must manufacture new phones that meet people’s preferences. Here are some affordable phones considered the latest in the Nigerian market.
Tecno Phantom X2 Pro 5G
This device was launched on 17 January 2023. It has an appealing design with numerous user-friendly features. Here are more of its specifications.
- Dimension: 164.6 x 72.7 x 9 mm (6.48 x 2.86 x 0.35 in)
- Weight: 201 grams
- Display: AMOLED
- Size: 6.8 inches
- Resolution: 1080 x 2400 pixels
- Operating system: Android 12
- Internal memory: 256GB 12GB RAM
- Main camera: 50 MP (wide), 50 MP (telephoto), 13 MP (ultrawide)
- Selfie camera: 32 MP
- Battery: Li-Po 5160 mAh, non-removable
- Colours: Stardust Gray, Mars Orange
- Price: 585,000 Naira - 479,990 Naira
Xiaomi Redmi Note 11 Pro
The phone was released on 18 January 2022. Its notable features include a high-capacity battery, quad camera, and super AMOLED display. Below is a detailed list of its features.
- Dimension: 164.2 x 76.1 x 8.1 mm (6.46 x 3.00 x 0.32 in)
- Weight: 202 grams
- Display: Super AMOLED
- Size: 6.67 inches
- Resolution: 1080 x 2400 pixels
- Operating system: Android 11
- Internal memory: 64GB 6GB RAM, 128GB 6GB RAM, 128GB 8GB RAM
- Main camera: 108 MP (wide), 8 MP (ultrawide), 2 MP (macro), 2 MP (depth)
- Selfie camera: 16 MP
- Battery: Li-Po 5000 mAh, non-removable
- Colours: Graphite Gray (Stealth Black), Polar White (Phantom White), Star Blue
- Price: 420,000 Naira - 195,000 Naira
Samsung Galaxy A73 5G
Samsung is a leading phone brand with feature-packed yet affordable devices. Samsung Galaxy A73 5G was released on 22 April 2022, and here are its unique specifications.
- Dimension: 163.7 x 76.1 x 7.6 mm (6.44 x 3.00 x 0.30 in)
- Weight: 181 grams
- Display: Super AMOLED Plus
- Size: 6.7 inches
- Resolution: 1080 x 2400 pixels
- Operating system: Android 12
- Internal memory: 128GB 6GB RAM, 128GB 8GB RAM, 256GB 8GB RAM
- Main camera: 108 MP (wide), 12 MP (ultrawide), 5 MP (macro), 5 MP (depth)
- Selfie camera: 32 MP
- Battery: Li-Po 5000 mAh, non-removable
- Colours: Gray, Mint, White
- Price: 600,000 Naira - 319,000 Naira
OPPO A96
Oppo A96 was released on 16 March 2022. The phone has an octa-core processor, perfect for gaming and performing multiple functions. Below are more details about the device.
- Dimension: 164.4 x 75.7 x 8.4 mm (6.47 x 2.98 x 0.33 in)
- Weight: 191 grams
- Display: IPS LCD
- Size: 6.59 inches
- Resolution: 1080 x 2412 pixels
- Operating system: Android 11
- Internal memory: 128GB 6GB RAM, 128GB 8GB RAM, 256GB 8GB RAM
- Main camera: 50 MP (wide), 2 MP (depth)
- Selfie camera: 16 MP
- Battery: Li-Po 5000 mAh, non-removable
- Colours: Starry Black, Sunset Blue
- Price: 280,000 Naira - 219,000 Naira
Infinix Zero Ultra
This is a 25 October 2022 release, and it comes with numerous features, but most notable are its triple camera, octa-core processor, and AMOLED display technology. Below are more of its specifications.
- Dimension: 165.5 x 74.5 x 8.8 mm
- Weight: 213 grams
- Display: AMOLED
- Size: 6.8 inches
- Resolution: 1080 x 2400 pixels
- Operating system: Android 12
- Internal memory: 256GB 8GB RAM
- Main camera: 200 MP (wide), 13 MP (ultrawide), 2MP (macro)
- Selfie camera: 32 MP
- Battery: Li-Po 4500 mAh, non-removable
- Colours: Coslight Silver, Genesis Noir
- Price: 506,000 Naira - 385,000 Naira
VIVO V25
This phone became available in the market on 21 September 2022. It operates on Android 12, has an AMOLED display, and comes in three colours. Here are its specifications.
- Dimension: 159.2 x 74.2 x 7.8 mm (6.27 x 2.92 x 0.31 in)
- Weight: 186 grams
- Display: AMOLED
- Size: 6.44 inches
- Resolution: 1080 x 2404 pixels
- Operating system: Android 12
- Internal memory: 128GB 8GB RAM, 256GB 8GB RAM, 256GB 12GB RAM
- Main camera: 64 MP (wide), 8 MP (ultrawide), 2 MP (macro)
- Selfie camera: 50 MP
- Battery: Li-Po 4500 mAh, non-removable
- Colours: Elegant Black, Sunrise Gold, Surfing Blue
- Price: 340,000 Naira - 327,000 Naira
Best phones in Nigeria with affordable prices
The best android phones must not necessarily be expensive. Budget phones have all the essential features you require at an affordable price. Here is a compilation of pocket-friendly android phones in Nigeria.
Xiaomi Redmi Note 11
The device was released on 9 February 2022 and has four versions. Its price ranges between 208,000 Naira and 136,501 Naira. Here are its specifications.
- Dimension: 159.9 x 73.9 x 8.1 mm (6.30 x 2.91 x 0.32 in)
- Weight: 179 grams
- Display: AMOLED
- Size: 6.43 inches
- Resolution: 1080 x 2400 pixels
- Operating system: Android 11
- Internal memory: 64GB 4GB RAM, 64GB 6GB RAM, 128GB 4GB RAM, 128GB 6GB RAM
- Main camera: 50 MP (wide), 8 MP (ultrawide) 2 MP (macro), 2 MP (depth)
- Selfie camera: 13 MP
- Battery: Li-Po 5000 mAh, non-removable
- Colours: Graphite Gray, Twilight Blue, Star Blue
Samsung Galaxy A23
It was launched on 25 March 2022, and the device comes in five different versions depending on internal memory capacity. The phone’s price in Nigeria is between 375,000 Naira and 158,000 Naira. Here are its details.
- Dimension: 165.4 x 76.9 x 8.4 mm (6.51 x 3.03 x 0.33 in)
- Weight: 195 grams
- Display: PLS LCD
- Size: 6.6 inches
- Resolution: 1080 x 2408 pixels
- Operating system: Android 12
- Internal memory: 64GB 4GB RAM, 64GB 6GB RAM, 128GB 4GB RAM, 128GB 6GB RAM, 128GB 8GB RAM
- Main camera: 50 MP (wide) 5 MP (ultrawide), 2 MP (macro), 2 MP (depth)
- Selfie camera: 8 MP
- Battery: Li-Po 5000 mAh, non-removable
- Colours: Black, White, Peach, Blue
Infinix Hot 12
Infinix Hot 12 was launched on 26 April 2022 and is available in two versions. The device costs between 245,800 Naira and 125,000 Naira. Below are the phone’s specifications.
- Dimension: 170.5 x 77.6 x 8.3 mm (6.71 x 3.06 x 0.33 in)
- Weight: 195 grams
- Display: IPS LCD
- Size: 6.82 inches
- Resolution: 720 x 1612 pixels
- Operating system: Android 12
- Internal memory: 128GB 4GB RAM, 128GB 6GB RAM
- Main camera: 13 MP, 2 MP, QVGA
- Selfie camera: 8 MP
- Battery: Li-Ion 5000 mAh, non-removable
- Colours: Racing Black, Legend White, Origin Blue, Lucky Green
Tecno Spark 8P
The device, launched on 14 December 2021, currently retails between 165,500 Naira and 86,900 Naira. Here are the device’s features.
- Dimension: 164.5 x 76.1 x 8.9 mm (6.48 x 3.00 x 0.35 in)
- Display: IPS LCD
- Size: 6.6 inches
- Resolution: 1080 x 2408 pixels
- Operating system: Android 11
- Internal memory: 64GB 4GB RAM, 128GB 4GB RAM, 256GB 4GB RAM
- Main camera: 50 MP (wide), 2 MP (depth), VGA
- Selfie camera: 8 MP
- Battery: Li-Po 5000 mAh, non-removable
- Colours: Turquoise Cyan, Atlantic Blue, Iris Purple, Tahiti Gold
Itel A58
The Itel phone was launched into the market on 28 January 2022. It is one of the most preferred budget phones, selling between 54,999 Naira and 44,350 Naira. Here are some of its key specifications.
- Dimension: 166 x 75.9 x 8.3 mm
- Weight: 170 grams
- Display: IPS
- Size: 6.6 inches
- Resolution: 1612 X 720 pixels
- Operating system: Android 11
- Internal memory: 16GB 1GB RAM
- Main camera: 5 MP, VGA
- Selfie camera: 5 MP
- Battery: 4000 mAh
- Colours: Dreamy Purple, Starry Black, Sky Cyan
Umidigi A13 Pro
The phone was launched in March 2022 and exists in two versions. Its price on Jumia is 84,900 Naira. Here are details about its specifications.
- Dimension: 168.00 x 75.68 x 8.70 mm
- Weight: 207 grams
- Display: IPS TFT
- Size: 6.7 inches
- Resolution: 720 x 1650 pixels
- Operating system: Android 11
- Internal memory: 128 GB 4 GB RAM, 128 GB 6 GB RAM
- Main camera: 48 MP (wide), 16 MP (ultrawide), 5 MP (macro)
- Selfie camera: 24 MP
- Battery: Li-Ion 5150 mAh
- Colours: Starry Black, Galaxy Blue, Sunglow Gold
Nokia C20
Nokia C20 was released in April 2021. It is a simple android phone with a quad-core processor. Its price ranges between 39,000 Naira and 46,800 Naira.
- Dimension: 169.9 x 77.9 x 8.8 mm (6.69 x 3.07 x 0.35 in)
- Weight: 191 grams
- Display: IPS LCD
- Size: 6.52 inches
- Resolution: 720 x 1600 pixels
- Operating system: Android 11 (Go edition)
- Internal memory: 16GB 1GB RAM, 16GB 2GB RAM, 32GB 2GB RAM
- Main camera: 5 MP
- Selfie camera: 5 MP
- Battery: Li-Ion 3000 mAh, removable
- Colours: Sand, Dark Blue
Infinix Hot 9
The phone was released in April 2020 and is one of the best mid-range smartphones. Its market price is approximately 39,788 Naira. Below are its specifications.
- Dimension: 165.4 x 76.8 x 8.8 mm (6.51 x 3.02 x 0.35 in)
- Weight: 185 grams
- Display: IPS LCD
- Size: 6.6 inches
- Resolution: 720 x 1600 pixels
- Operating system: Android 10
- Internal memory: 32GB 2GB RAM, 32GB 3GB RAM, 64GB 3GB RAM, 64GB 4GB RAM, 128GB 4GB RAM
- Main camera: 13 MP (wide), 2 MP (ultrawide), 2 MP (macro), QVGA
- Selfie camera: 8 MP
- Battery: Li-Po 5000 mAh, non-removable
- Colours: Midnight Black, Quetzal Cyan, Violet, Ocean Wave
To find the best Android phones in Nigeria, you must precisely know the phone’s specifications. Even though the best devices might be costly, you can find decent Android phones in multiple online stores even if you are on a budget.
