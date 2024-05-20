JAMB regularization portal: requirements and how to check status

The Joint Admission Matriculation Board (JAMB) regulates admission to higher educational institutions. The board was established by the Federal Military Government in 1978. All students who wish to pursue higher education in Nigeria must undergo JAMB regularization. Learn how to complete the process on the JAMB regularization portal, its requirements, and how to check your status.

Are you a student looking to join an institution of higher learning? The JAMB regularization portal should be your first stop. The portal is open to millions of applicants every year. Before getting started, it is crucial to understand the board's regularization requirements and the process of checking your status.

JAMB regularization portal

All Nigerian students who apply for admission to higher institutions must have a JAMB registration number. The board assigns This number unique identifier to every student who registers for the UTME or DE exams. However, not every student gets that number, and such students require regularization, which is done on the board's regularization portal.

What is JAMB regularization?

It is the process of applying for admission indexing or a unique identifier by JAMB. It is a popular feature for students who want to pursue higher education. This process ensures that students' admission details match the institution's records. The candidates who need regularization include those whose:

Admission is obtained through other means, such as a diploma, part-time, and pre-degree.

Did not get a JAMB unique identifier record or admission letter

Have an incorrect or incomplete JAMB record or admission letter

Are in the process of transferring from one institution to another

Have changed their institution or course.

The regularization process will enable a student to do the following.

Acquire the board's registration number.

Receive an admission letter.

Apply for a change of course/institution.

Apply for direct entry into an institution.

Allow you to participate in the NYSC program.

Requirements for JAMB regularization

If you are a student without a valid JAMB registration number, you need to meet a few requirements to be eligible to apply for regularization. Below are all the registration requirements needed for regularization.

O'level results are WAEC, NECO, GCE, NABTEB, or combined.

Passport photograph.

Candidates' details include address, date of birth, email address, gender, phone number, marital status, names, origin, previous registration number, and year of enrolment.

The institution enrolled details the reason for not being on the board list, matriculation number, matriculation year, year of graduation, and serial number.

If you are on the graduating list, head of institution, or registrar,

Current course studying in the institution.

Procedure to do JAMB regularization

The procedure for the board regularization is straightforward. Here are the simple steps:

Visit the nearest JAMB-accredited centre or cyber cafe. Make payment to allow the board representative to process your regularisation. Confirm all your details and complete the form. Ask for a printout after completion and have it signed. Submit the form to your institution's admission office. The institution admission officer will submit the form at the board office in your state or the headquarters. You will receive a notification from the board via email.

How do you check your JAMB regularization status?

Not all students who apply for JAMB regularization are approved by the board. Therefore, confirming your regularization status as soon as possible is essential. The confirmation enables you to prepare for whatever outcome or challenge may arise. Here is a detailed guide to checking your JAMB regularization status.

Visit the JAMB regularization portal. Log in with your details, which include your JAMB email and password. If you are a new user, you must create an account by clicking the Create an Account button. Once logged in, scroll down and locate the Check Admission Status tab. Choose your exam year and enter your JAMB registration number. Click on Check Admission Status to confirm your admission status. If successful, you will see your updated course on your admission status. Go ahead and print your admission letter.

There is a second option of checking your regularization status. You can check or confirm your JAMB regularization status by either logging into JAMB CAPS and checking your indemnity form or admission status.

Go to the JAMB portal page. Enter your correct email address and password in the required box. Hit the login button. Look for the My JAMB indemnity Form option and click on it. On the indemnity form page, there are two links. One allows you to check your application status, and the other will enable you to print your indemnity form. Go to the Check Application Status. If approved, you can go ahead and print your admission letter.

JAMB regularization for part-time student

JAMB has integrated the admission process for all part-time students in institutions of higher learning. Therefore, all part-time students in Nigerian institutions of higher learning must apply for JAMB regularisation.

Students should visit any approved JAMB CBT Centre and complete the JAMB Indemnity Form.

Before submitting it to the JAMB office, have the form endorsed and signed by the Dean of the School of Continuing Education (SCE) or Part-Time Studies.

Once their indemnity forms are approved, students can print their admission letter from the website.

How do I access my CAPS?

JAMB CAPS refers to the Central Admission Processing System used for university admissions in Nigeria. Below are the simple steps for accessing it.

Go to the JAMB website and launch. Login using your email and passwords to access your profile. Check your admission status using the Check Admission Status tab.

If you need to contact the Joint Admissions and Matriculation Board support, there are several options you can explore:

Online Support System (Create a Ticket)

Go to the JAMB Support Central Online Support System. Tap on "Create A Ticket Support." You'll be asked to confirm whether you're a JAMB candidate or want to submit a complaint on behalf of someone else. Pick what applies to you. You will be provided with a form to fill out with your query. Hit "Send."

Email option

You can email the board support at support@jamb.gov.ng. Please elaborate precisely on your issue.

You can contact the board's support team through the following numbers: Dial +234 8166335513 or +2348123658955.

Where can I do JAMB regularization in Lagos?

Several approved JAMB CBT centres exist if you live in Lagos and want to do regularization. Below is a list of some of the approved centres in Lagos State for the 2024 UTME registration:

JAMB CBT centre Address Duntro High School Oremeji Street, Surulere, Lagos State Datforte CBT Centre (Datforte International Schools) Ahmed Tijani Street, Ahmadiyah, Lagos State TimeOn Kairos Educational and Vocational Institute Lagos-Abeokuta Expressway, Super Cele Bus Stop, Abule Egba, Lagos State Lufem Systems Ltd Dorcas Morolahun Street, Egba-Tedo Emmanuel Bus Stop, Off Old Abeokuta Road, Oko Oba Agege, Lagos State Island Computer College Limited Crane School, Sangotedo, Lagos State Federal College of Education (Technical) St. Finbarr's College Road, Akoka, Lagos State Dalewares Institute of Technology 31-33 Bode Thomas Road, Palm Grove, Lagos State Huntsville Technology Limited Ayanboye Street, Faramobi Ajike by GTB, Anthony, Lagos State Enefem Group of Schools Philips Omoarelagie Street, Idera Estate, Asipa, Ayobo, Lagos State New Ocean Comprehensive High School CBT Centre Alaja Road, Ayobo, Lagos State

Nigerian students wishing to join higher learning institutions must undergo a JAMB regularization. This is the process of students applying for admission indexing without a JAMB registration number. Students can visit the JAMB regularization portal, where they will find the requirements and the process of checking their status.

