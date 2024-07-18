Kogi State Polytechnic portal admission list: where and how to check

Kogi State Polytechnic is a tertiary institution in Lokoja, Kogi State, Nigeria, established in December 1992. The Polytechnic offers diplomas, higher diplomas, and part-time courses. It has three campuses: Felele, Itakpe, and Osara. This post explores the Kogi State Polytechnic portal admission list and where and how to check the admission status.

Kogi State Polytechnic was established in December 1992.

The Kogi State Polytechnic (ASP) management has released the admission list for 2024/2025 for full-time students only. You don't have to worry if you don't find your name in the first list. The ASP releases the admission list in three batches: Kogi State Poly's first, second, and third.

Kogi State Polytechnic portal admission list

Checking and verifying your name on the Provincial Admission list of successful candidates is essential in the admission process. The list of admitted students is uploaded online batch by batch.

How to check your admission status

There are two straightforward methods of checking your admission status. These ways are:

KSP portal

JAMB caps

Below are simple steps to check your admission status using the Kogi State Poly portal. Visit the Kogi State Polytechnic admission list portal on your preferred web browser. There are two admission lists: a full-time admission list and a part-time admission list.

Full-time admission list

To check the admission list of full-time candidates, follow the following simple steps.

KSP full-time admission list login page.

Click on the "Full-Time Admission List" button. Provide your candidate's UTME number or Surname. Click on "Proceed" to see your status. Check your admission status on the next page.

Part-time admission list

Here are the step-by-step instructions on how to check the status of the part-time admission list.

KSP portal admission list portal page.

Visit the Kogi State Polytechnic Admission List Portal using your preferred web browser. Next, click the " Part-Time Admission List" button. Choose your Session/Academic year. Click on the "View List" button to see whether your name is on the list of the students to be admitted.

JAMB caps

To check your admission status on the JAMB CAPS Portal and JAMB Admission Checking Portal, follow the following simple steps.

KSP JAMB portal login page.

Visit the official JAMB portal. Log in with your credentials (email and password). Scroll down and click on the "Check Admission Status". Click on Admission Status. Click on Access my CAPS. On the three-dotted lines at the top right corner of your browser, tick Desktop site. Then click on admission status.

You will see either admission in progress, check back later, NOT ADMITTED, or CONGRATULATIONS. In the case of congratulations, you must accept or reject your admission and continue with further instructions.

How can I check my admission letter online?

If your name is on the admission list, the first step is to go to the KSP official portal and pay the acceptance fee. Here is an overview of accessing your admission letter online.

KSP student portal homepage.

Log in to the student portal. Enter your UTME/Reg no as username. Then enter your password and click login.

After filling out and printing the admission letter, candidates should authenticate the printed admission letter at the admission office.

How can I check my admission status in Kogi State Poly?

To check your 2024/2025 admission list for full-time students, candidates should click the full-time admission list button on the Kogi State Polytechnic Admission list portal, log in using their UTME number or username, and click the proceed button.

Is the KSP admission list out for 2024/2025?

The admission list for 2024/2025 for full-time students has been released, but the list for part-time students has not yet been released.

How much is Kogi State Polytechnic form?

The cost of the Kogi State Polytechnic form is around N2,000. The fee is non-refundable.

Where is Kogi State Polytechnic located?

The learning institution is located in Lokoja, Kogi State, Nigeria. Below are various ways to contact the Kogi State Polytechnic customer care team.

Phone: +234 704 377 4996

+234 704 377 4996 Email: info@18.191.186.188

The Kogi State Polytechnic portal admission list for 2024/2025 has been released. The list is for full-time students only. You don't have to worry if you don't find yourself on the first batch, as two more batches will be released. You can contact the support team or visit the nearest campus for more information about the admission list.

