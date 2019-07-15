Global site navigation

Top 10 most expensive phones in the world 2022: prices and descriptions
Top 10

by  Helix Odhiambo Peris Walubengo

The most expensive phone in the world is owned by the wife of an Indian billionaire. There are many latest phone models, but none of them beats this one by price. The device's high value is attributed to its unique software and hardware features. Almost all the most expensive phones in the world are covered in gold, diamonds, and platinum.

most expensive phone
A grey iPhone lying on a brown bar. Photo: pexels.com @Lukas
Source: UGC

Top mobile phone brands like Samsung, Tecno, and Huawei, manufacture the best handsets in the world. However, none of their phones features on this list. All the most expensive mobiles are customized brands from renowned phone designers, and some are assembled by hand.

The most expensive phone in the world in 2022

Apple is the only company launching phones that can compete with the most expensive handsets in the world. Only the rich can afford these devices because they are rare and worth millions of US dollars. There are several American-made phones on this list of the most valuable handsets in the world in 2022.

10. Goldvish Revolution - $488,150

the most expensive phone in the world
Goldvish Revolution phones. Photo: @vip_casino
Source: Twitter

Goldvish Revolution is among the top 10 most expensive mobiles in the world. It was designed by Swiss watchmaker Frédéric Jouvenot. The phone is encrusted with 32ct VVS graded diamonds and crafted in 18ct white and rose gold. It took over three months to complete one Goldvish Revolution handset, and only nine were available in 2014.

TypeBar (classic)
Dimensions114.00 x 58.00 x 18.00 mm
Weight195g
DisplayColor/TFT, 256k colours, 176 x 220px (2.20")
BatteryLi-Ion
Phonebook memory500 places
Internal memory2 GB
Photo matrix2 Mpx
Resolution1600x1200 px
WAPAvailable
GPRSAvailable
EDGEAvailable
USBv2.0
Bluetoothv2.0
Radio Available
MP3Available
Polyphony64 voices
JavaMIDP 2.1
Other featuresCalculator, Stopwatch, Countdown timer, Screensaver, Calendar, Organizer, World clock, Alarm

9. Gresso Luxor Las Vegas Jackpot - $1 million

Most expensive phone in the world
Gresso Luxor Las Vegas Jackpot phones. Photo: @Beelinerus
Source: Facebook

The Gresso Luxor Las Vegas Jackpot is one of the most valued handsets in the world. Gresso (a Swiss company that produces luxury mobile phones and accessories) launched this gadget in 2010.

45.5k diamonds cover the front part of Gresso Luxor Las Vegas Jackpot, while 200-year-old African Backwood cover the back. The phone's keypad has 17 manually polished and laser etched sapphires weighing 32 K. Only three Gresso Luxor Las Vegas Jackpot devices were produced.

Case typeClassic
ControlNavigational key
SIM-card typeRegular
SIM-card slot1
Weight120g
Width / Height / Thickness47 mm x 116 mm x 16 mm
Screen size320x240
Screen typeColored TFT, 262.14k colours
Tune type64 voice polyphony
VibrocallAvailable
Rear camera2 MP
AudioFM-radio
DictaphoneAvailable
Java applicationsAvailable
WAP, GPRS, EDGEAvailable
GSM900 / 1800 / 1900
Wi-FiEnabled
Bluetooth2.0
Built-in Memory30 MB
Memory card slot1
Battery typeLi-Ion
Battery capacity860 mAh
Speakerphone (built-in speaker)Available
ControlVoice typing

8. Goldvish Le Million - $1 million

most expensive phone in the world
A Goldvish Le Million phone. Photo: @AnnaDmitrieva
Source: Facebook

The Goldvish Le Million is ranked among the top 10 cell phones made of very costly materials. Emmanuel Gueit handcrafted the gadget and launched it at the Millionaire Fair in Cannes in 2006.

It is encrusted with 18k of white gold and 120k of diamonds. Goldvish Le Million weighs 350 grams and uses an advanced dynamic TFT display. After being sold for a million euros on its launch, the phone was listed in the Guinness Book of world record as the most expensive and exclusive mobile handset.

Case typeClassic
ControlNavigational key
SIM-card typeRegular
SIM-card slot1
Weight198g
Width / Height / Thickness46 mm x 110 mm x 17 mm
Screen size220x176
Screen typeColoured TFT, 262.14k colours
Tune typePolyphony, MP3-tunes
VibrocallAvailable
Rear cameraDigital Zoom 8x
AudioMP3, stereo speakers, FM-radio
Video recordingAvailable
DictaphoneAvailable
WAP, GPRS, EDGEAvailable
GSM900 / 1800 / 1900
Wi-FiEnabled
Memory card slot1 (up to 2 GB)
Battery typeLi-Ion
Battery capacity950 mAh

7. Diamond Crypto smartphone - $1.3 million

Most expensive phone in the world
A Diamond Crypto smartphone. Photo: @onlinedelux
Source: Twitter

Peter Aloisson designed the Diamond Crypto mobile, and the Moscow-based JSC Ancort manufacturing company made it. The handset was released in 2006. It constitutes solid platinum and 50 diamonds, 10 of which are blue.

The phone's Ancort logo and navigation have 18 carats of rose gold, while 28 cut diamonds surround the navigation key. In addition, the phone's sides are decorated with 25.5 princess-cut diamonds. This expensive device is also famous for its insane encryption technology.

Dimensions115 mm x 53 mm x 24 mm
Display2.2 inches
Memory64 MB
BatteryLi-Polymer
ConnectivityUSB
EncryptionEncrypted voice and SMS communication
Operating system Windows CE
ProcessorMotorola MX21

6. iPhone 3G King's Button - $2 million

most expensive phone in the world
An iPhone 3G King's Button. Photo: @sushantarora
Source: Twitter

Austrian jeweller Peter Aloisson designed the sixth-best phone in the world. The Apple handset is made of solid 18-carat yellow gold, white gold, and rose gold. It also has a white gold line encrusted with 138 brilliant-cut diamonds of the best quality.

This luxury gadget's most prominent feature is the 6.6-carat diamond used as its home button, which makes it appealing to the eye. The iPhone 3G King's Button is also one of the most expensive iPhones in the world.

5. Goldstriker iPhone 3GS Supreme Rose - $2.4 million

Most expensive phone in the world
Goldstriker iPhone 3GS Supreme phones. Photo: @Mobilecitypk
Source: Facebook

The Goldstriker iPhone 3GS Supreme is among the five most expensive handsets globally. It was made by designer Stuart Hughes in Liverpool for an Australian businessman. The phone has a rare 7.1-carat diamond in its navigation button and 22K gold on the cover.

The gadget's bezel is handmade with platinum and 75k flawless diamonds (130 stones), totalling 97.5ct. Additionally, Stuart lined it with nubuck leather and used 7kg granite on the packaging box. He used spent ten months making this 32 GB Goldstriker iPhone 3GS Supreme. It costs £1,930,000 ($2.4 million).

Display3.5 inches (diagonal) widescreen
Multi-touch display 480-by-320-pixel resolution at 163 ppi
Height / Width / Depth4.5 inches x 2.4 inches x 0.48 inch
Weight4.8 ounces (135g)
UMTS/HSDPA850, 1900, 2100 MHz
GSM/EDGE850, 900, 1800, 1900 MHz
Wi-Fi802.11b/g
Bluetooth2.1 + EDR wireless technology
iTunes9.2
USB2.0 port
Wi-FiEnabled
SensorsAccelerometer, Proximity sensor, Ambient light sensor
Video recording VGA up to 30 frames per second & audioVGA up to 30 frames per second
Camera 3-megapixel still camera
Camera's focusTap the camera to focus
GPRSPhoto and video geotagging
BiometricsFingerprint-resistant display with oleophobic coating
Display capabilitySupports simultaneous display of multiple languages and characters

4. Stuart Hughes iPhone 4 Diamond Rose Edition - $6.2 million

Diamond mobiles
Stuart Hughes iPhone 4 Diamond Rose Edition phones. Photo: @GetMobileMy
Source: Twitter

Stuart Hughes iPhone 4 Diamond Rose Edition is another luxury handset designed by Stuart Hughes. It is among the most expensive diamond mobiles globally.

The handset is held in a 7kg chest of a single block of Imperial Pink granite lined with Nubuck leather. The bezel is handmade with about 500 flawless rose gold diamonds (100ct), while the rear section has a rose gold Apple logo and 53 diamonds.

The main navigation is made from platinum and holds a single cut 7.4ct pink diamond (53 stones) and a rare 8ct single cut diamond (which can replace the pink one). Only two of these 32GB iPhone 4 Diamond Rose Edition phones were made. The phone is currently worth £5,000,000 ($6.2 million).

3. Stuart Hughes iPhone 4s Elite Gold - $7.4 million

Most expensive smartphone
Stuart Hughes iPhone 4s Elite Gold phones. Photo: @starsluxeettapisrouge
Source: Facebook

Third on the list of most expensive mobiles ever is another Apple handset designed by Stuart Hughes. Its bezel is handmade from a rose with approximately 500 individual flawless diamonds, totalling over 100ct.

The rear section of the iPhone 4S Elite Gold constitutes 24ct gold with the added touch of its 24ct gold Apple logo and 53 diamonds. The gadget is also covered with Dinosaur bones, making it more attractive. Only two models of this handset were made and one costs £6,000,000 ($7.4 million).

2. Black Diamond iPhone 5 - $15.3 million

most expensive phone
Black Diamond iPhone 5 phones. Photo: @cypheroflagos
Source: Twitter

The Black Diamond iPhone 5 is the second most expensive phone in the world because it has gold, precious stones, and a costly black diamond on the home button. Stuart Hughes designed this most expensive Apple handset ever designed. He spent nine weeks creating the gadget for a Hong Kong businessman named Joe.

The chassis is solid gold, and the home button is a single deep cut 26 cts black diamond. Its Apple logo has 53 flawless diamonds, while the screen is a sapphire glass set. The device also has 600 flawless white diamonds and 135 grams of 24ct gold dressing.

Length4 inches
Display326 ppi Retina display, 1136 x 640 pixels
GPRSEnabled
EDGEAvailable
EV-DOAvailable
HSPA+Available
DC-HSDPAAvailable
LTEAvailable
Wi-FiEnabled
GPSEnabled
BluetoothEnabled
Resolution1136 X 640 pixels
ProcessorA6X dual-core processor
Rear camera8 megapixel
Front camera720p
Video recording1080p HD
Internal storage16GB, 32GB and 64GB
RAM3G, 4G LTE, 1GB
Memory expansion3Non-expandable
Battery1,440mAh Li-Ion

1. Falcon Supernova iPhone 6 Pink Diamond - $48.5 million

most expensive phone
Falcon Supernova iPhone 6 Pink Diamond phones. Photo: @cypheroflagos
Source: Twitter

Falcon Supernova iPhone 6 Pink Diamond is the world's most expensive phone in 2022. The gadget has a huge pink diamond on the back, 24 - carat gold, platinum, and rose gold. It also has a primary camera and a selfie camera with flashlights on both sides.

The phone does not feature the most recent hardware components but guarantees the user a near top-notch experience. The US luxury brand, Falcon, designed this $48.5 million gadget for Nita Ambani (the wife of Indian billionaire Mukesh Ambani).

Cheaper models, the iPhone 6 Orange and Blue, cost $42.5 million and $32.5 million, respectively. However, not everyone can still afford these best phones in the world.

Height4.7 inches
Colours24 karat gold, Rose Gold, and Platinum
Sim slot1, 4G LTE
Screen resolution750 x 1334 pixels
Primary camera8 megapixels
Processor1.4GHz Dual-core
GPU performanceVR GX6450
Internal memory16GB, 32GB, 64GB, 128GB
RAM1GB (can not be extended)
BluetoothV 4.0
ConnectivityUSB, GPS, NFC, Wi-Fi 802.11 a/b/g/n/ac
Battery1810 mAh Li-Po, non-removable

What is the most expensive phone in the world in 2022?

Falcon Supernova iPhone 6 Pink Diamond is the costliest phone in the world in 2022. It costs $48.5 million and is believed to be owned by Nita Ambani (the wife of Indian billionaire Mukesh Ambani).

What are the top ten most expensive phones?

The top ten most expensive phones in the world are:

  1. Falcon Supernova iPhone 6 Pink Diamond - $48.5 million
  2. Black Diamond iPhone 5 - $15.3 million
  3. Stuart Hughes iPhone 4s Elite Gold - $7.4 million
  4. Stuart Hughes iPhone 4 Diamond Rose Edition - $6.2 million
  5. Goldstriker iPhone 3GS Supreme Rose - $2.4 million
  6. iPhone 3G King's Button - $2 million
  7. Diamond Crypto smartphone - $1.3 million
  8. Goldvish Le Million - $1 million
  9. Gresso Luxor Las Vegas Jackpot - $1 million
  10. Goldvish Revolution - $488,150

Why are phones so expensive?

Some of the reasons cell phone prices keep rising are manufacturing, research, and development costs. Since phone manufacturing and telecommunications companies constantly improve their services/products to stay relevant in the market, they incur these costs to achieve their mutual goal.

Secondly, the ever-evolving technology world also forces them to oblige to demand more innovations. Additionally, there is a high demand for designer handsets, and consumers are willing to pay higher prices for prestige.

The most expensive phone in the world is not affordable to everyone. Moreover, only a handful of USD billionaires would even want to spend so much money on these phones.

Legit.ng also shared a list of the ten best Tecno phones and their prices in Nigeria in 2022. Tecno is among the many phone companies that create decent and pocket-friendly gadgets for their diverse consumers.

While the elites enjoy the most expensive phones in the world, you can also have an incredible experience with a Tecno gadget. Most of these phones are 4G and 5G enabled.

