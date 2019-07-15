Top 10 most expensive phones in the world 2022: prices and descriptions

The most expensive phone in the world is owned by the wife of an Indian billionaire. There are many latest phone models, but none of them beats this one by price. The device's high value is attributed to its unique software and hardware features. Almost all the most expensive phones in the world are covered in gold, diamonds, and platinum.

A grey iPhone lying on a brown bar. Photo: pexels.com @Lukas

Source: UGC

Top mobile phone brands like Samsung, Tecno, and Huawei, manufacture the best handsets in the world. However, none of their phones features on this list. All the most expensive mobiles are customized brands from renowned phone designers, and some are assembled by hand.

The most expensive phone in the world in 2022

Apple is the only company launching phones that can compete with the most expensive handsets in the world. Only the rich can afford these devices because they are rare and worth millions of US dollars. There are several American-made phones on this list of the most valuable handsets in the world in 2022.

10. Goldvish Revolution - $488,150

Goldvish Revolution phones. Photo: @vip_casino

Source: Twitter

PAY ATTENTION: Subscribe to Digital Talk newsletter to receive must-know business stories and succeed BIG!

Goldvish Revolution is among the top 10 most expensive mobiles in the world. It was designed by Swiss watchmaker Frédéric Jouvenot. The phone is encrusted with 32ct VVS graded diamonds and crafted in 18ct white and rose gold. It took over three months to complete one Goldvish Revolution handset, and only nine were available in 2014.

Type Bar (classic) Dimensions 114.00 x 58.00 x 18.00 mm Weight 195g Display Color/TFT, 256k colours, 176 x 220px (2.20") Battery Li-Ion Phonebook memory 500 places Internal memory 2 GB Photo matrix 2 Mpx Resolution 1600x1200 px WAP Available GPRS Available EDGE Available USB v2.0 Bluetooth v2.0 Radio Available MP3 Available Polyphony 64 voices Java MIDP 2.1 Other features Calculator, Stopwatch, Countdown timer, Screensaver, Calendar, Organizer, World clock, Alarm

9. Gresso Luxor Las Vegas Jackpot - $1 million

Gresso Luxor Las Vegas Jackpot phones. Photo: @Beelinerus

Source: Facebook

The Gresso Luxor Las Vegas Jackpot is one of the most valued handsets in the world. Gresso (a Swiss company that produces luxury mobile phones and accessories) launched this gadget in 2010.

45.5k diamonds cover the front part of Gresso Luxor Las Vegas Jackpot, while 200-year-old African Backwood cover the back. The phone's keypad has 17 manually polished and laser etched sapphires weighing 32 K. Only three Gresso Luxor Las Vegas Jackpot devices were produced.

Case type Classic Control Navigational key SIM-card type Regular SIM-card slot 1 Weight 120g Width / Height / Thickness 47 mm x 116 mm x 16 mm Screen size 320x240 Screen type Colored TFT, 262.14k colours Tune type 64 voice polyphony Vibrocall Available Rear camera 2 MP Audio FM-radio Dictaphone Available Java applications Available WAP, GPRS, EDGE Available GSM 900 / 1800 / 1900 Wi-Fi Enabled Bluetooth 2.0 Built-in Memory 30 MB Memory card slot 1 Battery type Li-Ion Battery capacity 860 mAh Speakerphone (built-in speaker) Available Control Voice typing

8. Goldvish Le Million - $1 million

A Goldvish Le Million phone. Photo: @AnnaDmitrieva

Source: Facebook

The Goldvish Le Million is ranked among the top 10 cell phones made of very costly materials. Emmanuel Gueit handcrafted the gadget and launched it at the Millionaire Fair in Cannes in 2006.

It is encrusted with 18k of white gold and 120k of diamonds. Goldvish Le Million weighs 350 grams and uses an advanced dynamic TFT display. After being sold for a million euros on its launch, the phone was listed in the Guinness Book of world record as the most expensive and exclusive mobile handset.

Case type Classic Control Navigational key SIM-card type Regular SIM-card slot 1 Weight 198g Width / Height / Thickness 46 mm x 110 mm x 17 mm Screen size 220x176 Screen type Coloured TFT, 262.14k colours Tune type Polyphony, MP3-tunes Vibrocall Available Rear camera Digital Zoom 8x Audio MP3, stereo speakers, FM-radio Video recording Available Dictaphone Available WAP, GPRS, EDGE Available GSM 900 / 1800 / 1900 Wi-Fi Enabled Memory card slot 1 (up to 2 GB) Battery type Li-Ion Battery capacity 950 mAh

7. Diamond Crypto smartphone - $1.3 million

A Diamond Crypto smartphone. Photo: @onlinedelux

Source: Twitter

Peter Aloisson designed the Diamond Crypto mobile, and the Moscow-based JSC Ancort manufacturing company made it. The handset was released in 2006. It constitutes solid platinum and 50 diamonds, 10 of which are blue.

The phone's Ancort logo and navigation have 18 carats of rose gold, while 28 cut diamonds surround the navigation key. In addition, the phone's sides are decorated with 25.5 princess-cut diamonds. This expensive device is also famous for its insane encryption technology.

Dimensions 115 mm x 53 mm x 24 mm Display 2.2 inches Memory 64 MB Battery Li-Polymer Connectivity USB Encryption Encrypted voice and SMS communication Operating system Windows CE Processor Motorola MX21

6. iPhone 3G King's Button - $2 million

An iPhone 3G King's Button. Photo: @sushantarora

Source: Twitter

Austrian jeweller Peter Aloisson designed the sixth-best phone in the world. The Apple handset is made of solid 18-carat yellow gold, white gold, and rose gold. It also has a white gold line encrusted with 138 brilliant-cut diamonds of the best quality.

This luxury gadget's most prominent feature is the 6.6-carat diamond used as its home button, which makes it appealing to the eye. The iPhone 3G King's Button is also one of the most expensive iPhones in the world.

5. Goldstriker iPhone 3GS Supreme Rose - $2.4 million

Goldstriker iPhone 3GS Supreme phones. Photo: @Mobilecitypk

Source: Facebook

The Goldstriker iPhone 3GS Supreme is among the five most expensive handsets globally. It was made by designer Stuart Hughes in Liverpool for an Australian businessman. The phone has a rare 7.1-carat diamond in its navigation button and 22K gold on the cover.

The gadget's bezel is handmade with platinum and 75k flawless diamonds (130 stones), totalling 97.5ct. Additionally, Stuart lined it with nubuck leather and used 7kg granite on the packaging box. He used spent ten months making this 32 GB Goldstriker iPhone 3GS Supreme. It costs £1,930,000 ($2.4 million).

Display 3.5 inches (diagonal) widescreen Multi-touch display 480-by-320-pixel resolution at 163 ppi Height / Width / Depth 4.5 inches x 2.4 inches x 0.48 inch Weight 4.8 ounces (135g) UMTS/HSDPA 850, 1900, 2100 MHz GSM/EDGE 850, 900, 1800, 1900 MHz Wi-Fi 802.11b/g Bluetooth 2.1 + EDR wireless technology iTunes 9.2 USB 2.0 port Wi-Fi Enabled Sensors Accelerometer, Proximity sensor, Ambient light sensor Video recording VGA up to 30 frames per second & audioVGA up to 30 frames per second Camera 3-megapixel still camera Camera's focus Tap the camera to focus GPRS Photo and video geotagging Biometrics Fingerprint-resistant display with oleophobic coating Display capability Supports simultaneous display of multiple languages and characters

4. Stuart Hughes iPhone 4 Diamond Rose Edition - $6.2 million

Stuart Hughes iPhone 4 Diamond Rose Edition phones. Photo: @GetMobileMy

Source: Twitter

Stuart Hughes iPhone 4 Diamond Rose Edition is another luxury handset designed by Stuart Hughes. It is among the most expensive diamond mobiles globally.

The handset is held in a 7kg chest of a single block of Imperial Pink granite lined with Nubuck leather. The bezel is handmade with about 500 flawless rose gold diamonds (100ct), while the rear section has a rose gold Apple logo and 53 diamonds.

The main navigation is made from platinum and holds a single cut 7.4ct pink diamond (53 stones) and a rare 8ct single cut diamond (which can replace the pink one). Only two of these 32GB iPhone 4 Diamond Rose Edition phones were made. The phone is currently worth £5,000,000 ($6.2 million).

3. Stuart Hughes iPhone 4s Elite Gold - $7.4 million

Stuart Hughes iPhone 4s Elite Gold phones. Photo: @starsluxeettapisrouge

Source: Facebook

Third on the list of most expensive mobiles ever is another Apple handset designed by Stuart Hughes. Its bezel is handmade from a rose with approximately 500 individual flawless diamonds, totalling over 100ct.

The rear section of the iPhone 4S Elite Gold constitutes 24ct gold with the added touch of its 24ct gold Apple logo and 53 diamonds. The gadget is also covered with Dinosaur bones, making it more attractive. Only two models of this handset were made and one costs £6,000,000 ($7.4 million).

2. Black Diamond iPhone 5 - $15.3 million

Black Diamond iPhone 5 phones. Photo: @cypheroflagos

Source: Twitter

The Black Diamond iPhone 5 is the second most expensive phone in the world because it has gold, precious stones, and a costly black diamond on the home button. Stuart Hughes designed this most expensive Apple handset ever designed. He spent nine weeks creating the gadget for a Hong Kong businessman named Joe.

The chassis is solid gold, and the home button is a single deep cut 26 cts black diamond. Its Apple logo has 53 flawless diamonds, while the screen is a sapphire glass set. The device also has 600 flawless white diamonds and 135 grams of 24ct gold dressing.

Length 4 inches Display 326 ppi Retina display, 1136 x 640 pixels GPRS Enabled EDGE Available EV-DO Available HSPA+ Available DC-HSDPA Available LTE Available Wi-Fi Enabled GPS Enabled Bluetooth Enabled Resolution 1136 X 640 pixels Processor A6X dual-core processor Rear camera 8 megapixel Front camera 720p Video recording 1080p HD Internal storage 16GB, 32GB and 64GB RAM 3G, 4G LTE, 1GB Memory expansion 3Non-expandable Battery 1,440mAh Li-Ion

1. Falcon Supernova iPhone 6 Pink Diamond - $48.5 million

Falcon Supernova iPhone 6 Pink Diamond phones. Photo: @cypheroflagos

Source: Twitter

Falcon Supernova iPhone 6 Pink Diamond is the world's most expensive phone in 2022. The gadget has a huge pink diamond on the back, 24 - carat gold, platinum, and rose gold. It also has a primary camera and a selfie camera with flashlights on both sides.

The phone does not feature the most recent hardware components but guarantees the user a near top-notch experience. The US luxury brand, Falcon, designed this $48.5 million gadget for Nita Ambani (the wife of Indian billionaire Mukesh Ambani).

Cheaper models, the iPhone 6 Orange and Blue, cost $42.5 million and $32.5 million, respectively. However, not everyone can still afford these best phones in the world.

Height 4.7 inches Colours 24 karat gold, Rose Gold, and Platinum Sim slot 1, 4G LTE Screen resolution 750 x 1334 pixels Primary camera 8 megapixels Processor 1.4GHz Dual-core GPU performance VR GX6450 Internal memory 16GB, 32GB, 64GB, 128GB RAM 1GB (can not be extended) Bluetooth V 4.0 Connectivity USB, GPS, NFC, Wi-Fi 802.11 a/b/g/n/ac Battery 1810 mAh Li-Po, non-removable

What is the most expensive phone in the world in 2022?

Falcon Supernova iPhone 6 Pink Diamond is the costliest phone in the world in 2022. It costs $48.5 million and is believed to be owned by Nita Ambani (the wife of Indian billionaire Mukesh Ambani).

What are the top ten most expensive phones?

The top ten most expensive phones in the world are:

Falcon Supernova iPhone 6 Pink Diamond - $48.5 million Black Diamond iPhone 5 - $15.3 million Stuart Hughes iPhone 4s Elite Gold - $7.4 million Stuart Hughes iPhone 4 Diamond Rose Edition - $6.2 million Goldstriker iPhone 3GS Supreme Rose - $2.4 million iPhone 3G King's Button - $2 million Diamond Crypto smartphone - $1.3 million Goldvish Le Million - $1 million Gresso Luxor Las Vegas Jackpot - $1 million Goldvish Revolution - $488,150

Why are phones so expensive?

Some of the reasons cell phone prices keep rising are manufacturing, research, and development costs. Since phone manufacturing and telecommunications companies constantly improve their services/products to stay relevant in the market, they incur these costs to achieve their mutual goal.

Secondly, the ever-evolving technology world also forces them to oblige to demand more innovations. Additionally, there is a high demand for designer handsets, and consumers are willing to pay higher prices for prestige.

The most expensive phone in the world is not affordable to everyone. Moreover, only a handful of USD billionaires would even want to spend so much money on these phones.

READ ALSO: 10 best Tecno phones and their prices in Nigeria in 2022

Legit.ng also shared a list of the ten best Tecno phones and their prices in Nigeria in 2022. Tecno is among the many phone companies that create decent and pocket-friendly gadgets for their diverse consumers.

While the elites enjoy the most expensive phones in the world, you can also have an incredible experience with a Tecno gadget. Most of these phones are 4G and 5G enabled.

Source: Legit.ng