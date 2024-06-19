JUPEB: what is it, how to register and what you can do with it

You no longer have to worry if you fail to secure a direct entry into a university in Nigeria. JUPEB is an advanced program that provides an alternative to direct university entry to both Nigerian and foreign universities. Learn what it is, how to register and what you can do with it.

JUPEB was established by the Federal Government of Nigeria in April 2014. Photo: @jupebadmin on Facebook, @martinkirigua, pexels.com (modified by author)

Source: UGC

The JUPEB was established by the Federal Government of Nigeria in April 2014. The portal is open to millions of applicants every year. Before getting started, it is crucial to understand the programme's requirements and the appropriate subject combinations.

What is JUPEB?

The full meaning of JUPEB is the Joint Universities Preliminary Examination Board. It is a new advanced-level examination body established and coordinated by the University of Lagos (UNILAG). The Nigerian University Commission (NUC) has certified the board and has an A-Level programme that guarantees 200-level admission for successful applicants.

How does JUPEB work?

JUPEB was established in 2013 by several universities led by the University of Lagos. It is offered in tertiary learning institutions that are part of the JUPEB consortium and offers a full-time study program only.

The program lasts nine to ten months and is divided into two semesters. During these semesters, successful applicants attend lectures at designated JUPEB study centres.

Prospective candidates apply exclusively for the courses of choice via the JUPEB official website. The JUPEB portal provides access to program forms, registration requirements, and fee details.

Nigeria University Commission (NUC) and Joint Admission Matriculation Board (JAMB) accredit JUPEB as an A-level programme that qualifies candidates to secure direct admission into 200-level universities upon completing the JUPEB programme.

Requirements for JUPEB

You must meet a few requirements to be eligible for JUPEB examinations. Below are all the registration requirements.

Must pass five subjects at credit level at not more than two sittings in the SSGE/GCE organised by WAEC, NECO, and NABTEB and must include the main subjects of study.

Those awaiting their O'Level results should indicate the Awaiting Result status online.

Registration process

The registration procedure is straightforward. For you to embark on the process, these are the documents you need to have:

Applicant's Biodata.

O'Level subjects and grades (Awaiting Result (AR) can be used for those awaiting the results for the O'Level)

Passport photograph.

Active email address and telephone number(s).

Upon having the above documents, here are the simple steps to complete the registration process.

Obtain the 2024/2025 registration form by visiting Jupebregistration.com. Pay a registration fee of N10,000.

You can make the payment either via bank deposit or mobile transfer. Here is the account to use for payment.

Account name: IJMB JUPEB ALEVEL ADMISSION

IJMB JUPEB ALEVEL ADMISSION Bank name: UBA

UBA Account number: 1026513130

3. Fill out the registration form and print it out. It should be filled using capital letters only. Ensure you upload your passport and payment invoice or bank teller.

4. Take the filled form to the centre's address in your confirmation letter for clearance.

After completing the form, you will be assigned to one of the JUPEB Accredited Centres in your chosen state during registration. You will also receive an email notification within two working days after registering, informing you about your registration status.

JUPEB subject combinations

The JUPEB candidates must choose any three A/L JUPEB subject combinations. Photo: fstop123

Source: Getty Images

The JUPEB candidates must choose any three A/L JUPEB subject combinations identified with their preferred course of study in the university. Below are the courses and subjects you need to study at WAEC.

Medicine and Surgery

English

Biology

Physics

Chemistry

Agricultural Engineering

English

Mathematics

Physics

Chemistry

Computer Science

English

Mathematics

Physics

One of Biology, Chemistry, Agric Science, Economics and Geography

Biochemistry

English

Biology

Physics

Chemistry

Biological Sciences

English

Biology

Chemistry

Physics or Mathematics

Physics

English

Physics

Mathematics

Chemistry or Biology

Mathematics

English

Mathematics

Any two of Physics, Chemistry, Economics, Biology and Agricultural Science.

Chemistry

English

Chemistry

Two of Physics, Biology and Mathematics

Nursing

Nursing and its subject combinations are some subjects you can study at WAEC. Photo: Maskot

Source: Getty Images

English

Physics

Biology

Chemistry

Food, Science and Technology

English

Chemistry

Mathematics / Physics

Agric Science

Pharmac

English

Biology

Physics

Chemistry

Industrial Chemistry

English

Chemistry

Mathematics

Any of Physics/Biology/Agricultural Science.

Engineering

English

Mathematics

Chemistry

Physics

Architecture

English

Physics

Mathematics

Any of Chemistry, Geography, Art, Biology and Economics

JUPEB Universities

Below is a from Nigeria that can advertise for candidates and run the programme based on the JUPEB syllabus and calendar. To get the complete list, visit the JUPEB website.

Name Acronym University of Lagos Unilag Delta State University DELSU The University of Nigeria Nsukka UNN Lagos State University LASU University of Ibadan U.I. Domician University Ibadan DUI Obafemi Awolowo University OAU Precious Cornerstone University PCU University of Ilorin UNILORIN Adeleke University Ede University of Benin UNIBEN Imo State University IMSU University of Calabar UNICAL Ignatius Ajuru University Of Education IAUE Bowen University Iwo Anchor University, Lagos AUL Federal University Ndufu-Alike, Ikwo FUNAI University of Uyo UNIUYO Fountain University, Osogbo FUO Christopher University UNICHRIS Ladoke Akintola University of Technology LAUTECH Federal University of Technology, Akure FUTA Abia State University ABSU Godfrey Okoye University GOUNI Obafemi Awolowo University OAU Nnamdi Azikiwe University, Awka UNIZIK Anchor University, Lagos AUL Federal University of Agriculture, Abeokuta FUNAAB Afe Babalola University, Ado-Ekiti ABUAD

Advantages and disadvantages of JUPEB

JUPEB is advantageous because JUPEB results don't expire; they can be used repeatedly. Additionally, it is recognised by both Nigerian universities and foreign universities. However, there are some limitations. These are:

The enrollment costs are high, making it difficult for the less privileged candidates. The cost ranges between ₦280,000 and ₦450,000.

Limitations in university choices. Not all universities accept JUPEB results.

The high-standard examination process and the rigorous curriculum design may cause undue stress to some students.

What is the meaning of JUPEB?

JUPEB is an acronym for Joint Universities Preliminary Examinations Board. Photo: Goodboy Picture Company

Source: Getty Images

JUPEB is an acronym for Joint Universities Preliminary Examinations Board. It is an advanced program that qualifies successful candidates for 200-level direct entry admission without JAMB.

Is JUPEB registration still on?

The 2024/2025 academic year registration exercise closed on 3 June 2024.

What is the duration of JUPEB?

The JUPEB program lasts a maximum of one academic session, 9 to 10 months, divided into two semesters. Students must take a continuous assessment test and a final examination at the end of each semester.

How long does the JUPEB exam last?

The JUPEB examinations are held in June or July every year, and they last three weeks. There are two examination subjects per day, and a regular paper takes two and a half hours. The JUPEB examination questions are set according to the syllabus.

Does the JUPEB result expire?

JUPEB does not expire. You can always use it to apply to the same or another institution the following year or years later. It is valid for life, compared to JAMB or UTME, which expire after a year.

Other than the UTME, there are different modes of gaining university admission in Nigeria. JUPEB is one outstanding solution to the admission process. Students can visit the JUPEB portal, where they will find the requirements and the registration process.

Legit.ng recently published an article about Nasarawa State University courses and admission requirements for 2024/2025. The institution offers accounting, engineering, nursing, biochemistry, animal science, aquaculture and fisheries management, law, and zoology courses.

Nasarawa State University, Keffi (NSUK) was established in 2002 and is located in Keffi, Nasarawa, Nigeria. Due to its competitive admission measures, applicants must meet all the requirements on its official website.

Source: Legit.ng