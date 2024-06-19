JUPEB: what is it, how to register and what you can do with it
You no longer have to worry if you fail to secure a direct entry into a university in Nigeria. JUPEB is an advanced program that provides an alternative to direct university entry to both Nigerian and foreign universities. Learn what it is, how to register and what you can do with it.
The JUPEB was established by the Federal Government of Nigeria in April 2014. The portal is open to millions of applicants every year. Before getting started, it is crucial to understand the programme's requirements and the appropriate subject combinations.
What is JUPEB?
The full meaning of JUPEB is the Joint Universities Preliminary Examination Board. It is a new advanced-level examination body established and coordinated by the University of Lagos (UNILAG). The Nigerian University Commission (NUC) has certified the board and has an A-Level programme that guarantees 200-level admission for successful applicants.
How does JUPEB work?
JUPEB was established in 2013 by several universities led by the University of Lagos. It is offered in tertiary learning institutions that are part of the JUPEB consortium and offers a full-time study program only.
The program lasts nine to ten months and is divided into two semesters. During these semesters, successful applicants attend lectures at designated JUPEB study centres.
Prospective candidates apply exclusively for the courses of choice via the JUPEB official website. The JUPEB portal provides access to program forms, registration requirements, and fee details.
Nigeria University Commission (NUC) and Joint Admission Matriculation Board (JAMB) accredit JUPEB as an A-level programme that qualifies candidates to secure direct admission into 200-level universities upon completing the JUPEB programme.
Requirements for JUPEB
You must meet a few requirements to be eligible for JUPEB examinations. Below are all the registration requirements.
- Must pass five subjects at credit level at not more than two sittings in the SSGE/GCE organised by WAEC, NECO, and NABTEB and must include the main subjects of study.
- Those awaiting their O'Level results should indicate the Awaiting Result status online.
Registration process
The registration procedure is straightforward. For you to embark on the process, these are the documents you need to have:
- Applicant's Biodata.
- O'Level subjects and grades (Awaiting Result (AR) can be used for those awaiting the results for the O'Level)
- Passport photograph.
- Active email address and telephone number(s).
Upon having the above documents, here are the simple steps to complete the registration process.
- Obtain the 2024/2025 registration form by visiting Jupebregistration.com.
- Pay a registration fee of N10,000.
You can make the payment either via bank deposit or mobile transfer. Here is the account to use for payment.
- Account name: IJMB JUPEB ALEVEL ADMISSION
- Bank name: UBA
- Account number: 1026513130
3. Fill out the registration form and print it out. It should be filled using capital letters only. Ensure you upload your passport and payment invoice or bank teller.
4. Take the filled form to the centre's address in your confirmation letter for clearance.
After completing the form, you will be assigned to one of the JUPEB Accredited Centres in your chosen state during registration. You will also receive an email notification within two working days after registering, informing you about your registration status.
JUPEB subject combinations
The JUPEB candidates must choose any three A/L JUPEB subject combinations identified with their preferred course of study in the university. Below are the courses and subjects you need to study at WAEC.
Medicine and Surgery
- English
- Biology
- Physics
- Chemistry
Agricultural Engineering
- English
- Mathematics
- Physics
- Chemistry
Computer Science
- English
- Mathematics
- Physics
- One of Biology, Chemistry, Agric Science, Economics and Geography
Biochemistry
- English
- Biology
- Physics
- Chemistry
Biological Sciences
- English
- Biology
- Chemistry
- Physics or Mathematics
Physics
- English
- Physics
- Mathematics
- Chemistry or Biology
Mathematics
- English
- Mathematics
- Any two of Physics, Chemistry, Economics, Biology and Agricultural Science.
Chemistry
- English
- Chemistry
- Two of Physics, Biology and Mathematics
Nursing
- English
- Physics
- Biology
- Chemistry
Food, Science and Technology
- English
- Chemistry
- Mathematics / Physics
Agric Science
- Pharmac
- English
- Biology
- Physics
- Chemistry
Industrial Chemistry
- English
- Chemistry
- Mathematics
- Any of Physics/Biology/Agricultural Science.
Engineering
- English
- Mathematics
- Chemistry
- Physics
Architecture
- English
- Physics
- Mathematics
- Any of Chemistry, Geography, Art, Biology and Economics
JUPEB Universities
Below is a list of universities from Nigeria that can advertise for candidates and run the programme based on the JUPEB syllabus and calendar. To get the complete list, visit the JUPEB website.
|Name
|Acronym
|University of Lagos
|Unilag
|Delta State University
|DELSU
|The University of Nigeria Nsukka
|UNN
|Lagos State University
|LASU
|University of Ibadan
|U.I.
|Domician University Ibadan
|DUI
|Obafemi Awolowo University
|OAU
|Precious Cornerstone University
|PCU
|University of Ilorin
|UNILORIN
|Adeleke University
|Ede
|University of Benin
|UNIBEN
|Imo State University
|IMSU
|University of Calabar
|UNICAL
|Ignatius Ajuru University Of Education
|IAUE
|Bowen University
|Iwo
|Anchor University, Lagos
|AUL
|Federal University Ndufu-Alike, Ikwo
|FUNAI
|University of Uyo
|UNIUYO
|Fountain University, Osogbo
|FUO
|Christopher University
|UNICHRIS
|Ladoke Akintola University of Technology
|LAUTECH
|Federal University of Technology, Akure
|FUTA
|Abia State University
|ABSU
|Godfrey Okoye University
|GOUNI
|Obafemi Awolowo University
|OAU
|Nnamdi Azikiwe University, Awka
|UNIZIK
|Anchor University, Lagos
|AUL
|Federal University of Agriculture, Abeokuta
|FUNAAB
|Afe Babalola University, Ado-Ekiti
|ABUAD
Advantages and disadvantages of JUPEB
JUPEB is advantageous because JUPEB results don't expire; they can be used repeatedly. Additionally, it is recognised by both Nigerian universities and foreign universities. However, there are some limitations. These are:
- The enrollment costs are high, making it difficult for the less privileged candidates. The cost ranges between ₦280,000 and ₦450,000.
- Limitations in university choices. Not all universities accept JUPEB results.
- The high-standard examination process and the rigorous curriculum design may cause undue stress to some students.
What is the meaning of JUPEB?
JUPEB is an acronym for Joint Universities Preliminary Examinations Board. It is an advanced program that qualifies successful candidates for 200-level direct entry admission without JAMB.
Is JUPEB registration still on?
The 2024/2025 academic year registration exercise closed on 3 June 2024.
What is the duration of JUPEB?
The JUPEB program lasts a maximum of one academic session, 9 to 10 months, divided into two semesters. Students must take a continuous assessment test and a final examination at the end of each semester.
How long does the JUPEB exam last?
The JUPEB examinations are held in June or July every year, and they last three weeks. There are two examination subjects per day, and a regular paper takes two and a half hours. The JUPEB examination questions are set according to the syllabus.
Does the JUPEB result expire?
JUPEB does not expire. You can always use it to apply to the same or another institution the following year or years later. It is valid for life, compared to JAMB or UTME, which expire after a year.
Other than the UTME, there are different modes of gaining university admission in Nigeria. JUPEB is one outstanding solution to the admission process. Students can visit the JUPEB portal, where they will find the requirements and the registration process.
