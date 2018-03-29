How to check BVN on MTN, Airtel, Etisalat & Glo (step-by-step guide)

The Central Bank of Nigeria (CBN) implemented the Bank Verification Number (BVN) in 2015. Each bank in Nigeria has a unique 11-digit number it uses to register new account holders to CBN's Biometric Identification System. Use a mobile code to check BVN in Nigeria from this article.

PAY ATTENTION: Сheck out news that is picked exactly for YOU ➡️ find the “Recommended for you” block on the home page and enjoy!

A woman using a smartphone on a staircase. Photo: pexels.com, @Roberto Hund

Source: UGC

You can open accounts from several banks in Nigeria but only use one BVN code for all banks. A Bank Verification Number identifies all your bank accounts, and every financial information about you is linked to it. The system captures your fingerprint, signature, and facial photo at the point of enrollment. You can check the number through MTN, Airtel, Etisalat, and the Glo network.

How to use a mobile USSD code to check BVN in Nigeria

Most people find it challenging to memorize the 11-digit BVN code. There are two methods of accessing your 11-digit BVN code. You can retrieve it on your phone through your telecommunications network or your bank's app.

Learning how to check BVN on MTN, Airtel, Etisalat, and Glo help one switch to another network if one has technical issues (which rarely happens). Whenever you need your Biometric Verification Number, grab your phone, and use any of these alternatives:

PAY ATTENTION: Join Legit.ng Telegram channel! Never miss important updates!

1. How do I check my BVN on MTN?

Dial MTN's code for BVN *565*0#, and your phone will display the unique 11-digit code. You will pay at least N20 from your MTN mobile money account. Since this mobile service is not free, save your BVN code somewhere.

A woman checking her phone. Photo: pexels.com, @Keira Burton

Source: UGC

2. How to get my BVN number on my phone using Glo

Dial *565*0# to retrieve your BVN code. Checking your BVN on the phone using Glo will cost you at least N20 from your mobile money account.

3. How do I check my BVN on Airtel?

The code for checking BVN via the Airtel network is *565*0#. You will get the number shortly after dialling this USSD code. Airtel will charge you at least N20 from your mobile money account.

4. How to get my BVN number on my phone using Etisalat (9mobile)

Etisalat's code for BVN retrieval services is *565*0#. Your phone will display the code immediately, but please remember that Etisalat will deduct at least N20 from your mobile money account.

A man holding his phone. Photo: pexels.com, @August de Richelieu

Source: UGC

How can I check my BVN using my bank's app?

You must have opened a bank account and registered with CBN's Biometric Identification System to access this 11-digit code. Login into your bank's app and search for an option on the menu that will lead you to your BVN. If that fails, contact your bank regarding how to know your BVN using their mobile app.

What is the USSD code for BVN?

Dial *565*0# on any mobile network. It is the BVN code for all banks. Your bank must be registered under the Central Bank of Nigeria for you to access this service.

How can I check my BVN at Wema Bank?

Dial *565*0# using any network to retrieve your BVN at WEMA Bank, Fast Bank, or any other bank registered with CBN.

How can I get my BVN number in Nigeria?

Go to any bank in Nigeria and fill out a BVN Enrolment form. Submit the form and allow them to take your biometric information, e.g. fingerprints, facial photo, and signature. The bank will give you an acknowledgement slip with the transaction ID. CBN's BVN system will process your 11-digit code upon confirming your application. Expect an SMS within 24 hours.

A man using his smartphone. Photo: pexels.com, @Charles Wundengba

Source: UGC

What are the benefits of BVN?

The Bank Verification Number has the following benefits:

A BVN identifies all bank accounts you have opened in Nigeria.

BVN reduces cyber fraud.

It tracks and validates your financial transactions across electronic platforms in Nigeria.

Financial institutions use BVNs to track their customers' loan allocations and repayments.

The BVN number and the system reduce queues in bank halls.

BVN standardizes and improves the efficiency of banking operations.

Now that you know how to use a mobile USSD code to check BVN in Nigeria, help someone retrieve the number using MTN, Etisalat, Airtel, or Glo network. These networks offer the service 24/7. It is not free of charge but affordable.

READ ALSO: How to transfer airtime on Airtel: a comprehensive guide

Legit.ng also posted a simple way of transferring airtime on Airtel. Airtel users can share airtime among themselves using the Me2U service.

Those who have used Airtel's Me2U admit that it is a life-saving service, especially when someone needs to make an emergency call.

Source: Legit.ng