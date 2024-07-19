JAMB has released a fresh statement regarding the admission requirement into tertiary institutions for the 2024/2025 academic year

It insisted that candidates must appear on the national matriculation list to be considered for admission, emphasizing that admissions not adhering to this are termed fake, illegal, and invalid

The examination board vowed not to condone irregular admissions and warned candidates to verify their status on the matriculation list

The Joint Admission and Matriculation Board (JAMB) has cautioned candidates against irregular admissions.

JAMB noted that candidates whose names were not on the matriculation list would not be considered for admission into tertiary institutions.

In a statement released on X, on Thursday, July 18, the examination body reiterated that admissions failing to meet this criteria will be considered unauthorized and nullified, adding, "such admission is fake, illegal, null and void."

"Any candidate whose name is NOT on the national matriculation list would be considered not to have been admitted by JAMB and that such admission is fake, illegal, null and void. And such irregular admission would not be condoned," JAMB said.

Nigerians react to JAMB's latest update

Legit.ng captured some reactions below;

@SonofGrace234 tweeted:

"How will we know maybe our name is there or not."

@Kingsfly19 tweeted:

"When your name appears on the matriculation list definitely you're admitted by jamb and you're also qualified to go for your NYSC you can confirm this by checking it on there portal if your name appears on the matriculation list."

@NikeX910485 tweeted:

"What is the national matriculation list."

@MaleekNureni tweeted:

"How will we know."

@mr_mkdon tweeted:

"How can this be checked?"

JAMB clarifies uniform cut-off marks for admissions

Earlier, Legit.ng reported that JAMB clarified that there is no uniform national minimum score for admission into tertiary institutions in the country.

In a statement posted on its official X account on Thursday, the Board dismissed reports that it had set 140 as the cut-off mark for universities and 100 for polytechnics.

“There’s no such thing as ‘cut-off mark’ in admission process to tertiary institutions in Nigeria, what’s obtainable is minimum tolerable score determinable by individual institutions,” it said.

