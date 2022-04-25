List of all MTN data plans and bundles: benefits, prices, codes

MTN is one of Nigeria's leading telecommunications firms! It's a multibillion-dollar enterprise that touches practically every Nigerian family! It offers intriguing plans for Android and iPhone users looking for a low-cost data package! Their flat rates are the most competitive in Africa! Find out how to purchase all MTN data plans and bundles.

MTN Nigeria is one of the country's leading telecommunications service providers. It is well-known since it offers a variety of affordable and attractive tariff plans that include internet access for its customers.

How to buy MTN data plans and bundles

MTN has made it simple for its customers to obtain affordable data plans, allowing them to access the internet easily. In Nigeria, getting an MTN data package is one of the best ways to get a fast and stable internet connection. The following are some of the MTN data packages and bundles available:

Daily Plans

2-Day Plans

3-Day Plans

Weekly Plans

Monthly Plans

2-Monthly Plans

3-Monthly Plans

6 Months

Yearly Plans

MTN data plans include simple terms and conditions that are easy to understand. However, users of the bundles' plans should be aware that while rolling over the prior internet bundle balance, it is recommended to renew the subscribed bundles. To activate your internet service plan, first dial *131#, then choose and activate your desired data bundle.

Daily Plans

Daily data are the most popular MTN cheapest data plan. The offer is valid for 24 hours.

40 MB for N50, Text 114 to 1313

Always-on-data 200 MB for N60, Text 160 to 131

100 MB for N100, Text 104 to 131

1 GB for N300, Text 155 to 131

2-Day Plans

These are cheap bundles that can serve you for two days.

2 GB for N200, Text 154 to 131

2.5 GB for N500, Text 154 to 131

3-Day Plans

This is yet another short plan that lasts three days. The 200 MB is available for N300. To purchase the plan, text 113 to 131.

Weekly Plans

Most users favour MTN weekly data plans, which may be due to the low costs. These plans are ideal for individuals who spend a lot of time on their mobile devices surfing the web.

Always-On Data 450 MB for N120, Text 161 to 131

350 MB + 350 MB for YouTube for N300, Text 102 to 131

750 MB + 1 GB for YouTube for N500, Text 103 to 131

750 MB + 1-Hour YouTube Daily for N500, Text 750 to 131

1 GB + 1 GB for YouTube for N500, Text 142 to 131

2 GB + 2 GB for YouTube for N1,000, Dial *131*105#

6 GB for N1,500, Text 143 to 131

Monthly Plans

If you utilise a lot of data, you will probably need more than what standard packs can provide. The company offers unique MTN monthly data plan for the most active internet customers. The following are good for 30 days:

1.5 GB + 2 GB for YouTube for N1,000, Text 106 to 131

2 GB + 4 GB for YouTube for N1,200, Text 130 to 131

3 GB + 4 GB for YouTube for N1,500, Text 131 to 131

4.5 GB + 4 GB for YouTube for N2,000, Text 110 to 131

6 GB + 4 GB for YouTube for N2,500, Text 147 to 131

10 GB + 4 GB for YouTube for N3,000

Always-On Data 15 GB for N3,000, Text 162 to 131

12 GB + 4 GB for YouTube for N3,500, Text 107 to 131

20 GB + 4 GB for YouTube for N5,000, Text 116 to 131

25 GB for N6,000

Always-On Data 45 GB for N6,000, Text 163 to 131

40 GB for N10,000, Text 117 to 131

75 GB for N15,000, Text 150 to 131

120 GB for N20,000, Text 149 to 131

200 GB for N30,000

2-Monthly Plans

This is another affordable and reliable plan. It runs for two months.

30 GB for N8,000, Text 119 to 131

100 GB for N20,000, Text 118 to 131

160 GB for N30,000, Text 138 to 131

3-Monthly Plans

If you find the monthly or bi-monthly plans unreliable, this package is for you.

400 GB for N50,000, Text 133 to 131

600 GB for N75,000, Text 134 to 131

6 Months

This is another MTN unlimited data plan that will last you half a year. The pack is quite dependable and will keep you connected throughout.

800 GB for N90,000, Text 115 to 131

Yearly Plans

This category is designed to satisfy you for a whole year.

1 TB for N100,000, Text 135 to 131

2.5 TB for N250,000, Text 136 to 131

4.5 TB for N450,000, Text 137 to 131

Other packs available

Apart from the plans mentioned above, you can also purchase other comparable bundles. Among them are:

Family Pack Bundles

The MTN Family Pack Bundles are the greatest if you want to share your data with your family and loved ones without being in the same location as them.

The MTN Family Pack is a data bundle bouquet that includes a unique data share feature that allows you to add and allocate data to up to five beneficiaries.

You will be able to establish data consumption limitations for each beneficiary, and your account will be charged for all data usage.

For each beneficiary you add, you will receive 500MB for free. In addition, for every Family Pack bundle activated, you will receive 50 free minutes and 100 SMS to contact the beneficiaries.

Data Referral

Data Referral is a service that allows you to invite MTN customers who have not used their lines for internet activities in the last 30-365 days to purchase a data bundle. You'll get a 10% discount on the data bundle when you refer someone.

While you will receive a 10% incentive on the first data bundle purchased by each person you refer, the person you suggest will receive a 50% bonus on the data bundle they purchase.

NB: To use the data referral service, dial the following MTN data plan code, *131*1*Referred Phone number#.

GoodyBag Social

MTN Social Bundles is an event-based data package that gives you unequalled access to your favourite social media apps, including Facebook, Eskimi, WeChat, 2GO, WhatsApp (Voice and Video Call not supported), YouTube, Instagram, and TikTok.

You can subscribe to a social bundle plan for as little as N25 per day, N50 per week, and N150 per month, or purchase the All Social Bundle plan for N50 per day, N100 per week, and N250 per month to access Facebook, WhatsApp, TikTok, Instagram, Ayoba, WeChat, 2GO, Vskit, and Eskimi.

The plans are as follows:

Daily Plans

WhatsApp, Facebook, Yoba, 2GO, WeChat, Eskimi - N25

Instagram - N100

Instagram, YouTube and TikTok - N100

TikTok - N50

3-Day Plans

Instagram - N200

Social Mega Bindles - N200

Weekly Plans

WhatsApp, Facebook, Yoba, 2GO, WeChat, Eskimi - N50

For all Social Bundles - N100

WhatsApp and Facebook - N50

TikTok - N50

Social Mega Bundles - N300

Monthly Plans

WhatsApp, Facebook, Yoba, 2GO, WeChat, Eskimi - N150

For all Social Bundles - N250

WhatsApp and Facebook - N100

Data Share & Gifting

MTN Data Gifting allows you to send data to friends from your active data balance, purchase data for friends, and request data from friends. In addition, the service will enable you to transfer and purchase data bundles for your other cellphones, modems, and tablets. The Data Gifting service is available to everyone on the MTN network.

How to gift MTN data

The service can be accessed by dialling *131*7# on your phone, visiting the myMTN NG App, sending SMS keywords, or dialling direct shortcodes for the following options:

1. Transfer data

You can now send money to your friends and family using your existing data balance. Simply dial *131*Phone number*Data amount# or text Transfer<space>Phone number<space>Data amount and to 131. The maximum amount of data you can send each day is 1GB.

2. Buy data for a friend

You can buy a specific bundle for that special friend, and you will be charged for your airtime. Simply dial *131*Bundle Activation Code*Beneficiary's Phone number#

3. Request data from a friend

Don't get stranded or go without data on your phone. You can now request data by simply dialling *131*7*3#. Only five requests can be sent to relatives and friends each day. You can receive multiple requests from various numbers at the same time. If you made a request to more than one individual, dial *131*7*4# to see all of your pending requests.

4. How to check MTN data code

You may find the MTN data code by dialling *559# or texting "403" to 131. You can also check your balance by sending a direct message or calling the MTN operator.

What MTN data plan is best?

It all depends with your preference. All the plans are affordable and the best for everyone.

What is MTN data bundle?

MTN data bundles are low-cost data plans that provide a great internet experience on the most dependable data network while also providing outstanding value for money.

Who can subscribe to MTN data bundle?

All MTN Customers can subscribe to any MTN data bundle.

How do I subscribe to MTN data bundles?

You can subscribe to any MTN data bundles via the following channels:

USSD: Dialling *131*1# or *904# and selecting your preferred data plan

SMS: Sending the bundle plan keyword to 131. (See table below for keywords).

myMTNApp: Text myMTN to 5018 to download the app.

myMTN Web

MTN TopIt/VTU

Zigi

Facebook (Mobile Center)

Google

How do I check my MTN data bundle balance?

You will be able to check your data bundle balance via the following channels:

SMS: Texting 2 to 131

USSD: Dialing *131*4# (for main data bundle and bonus), or *556#

myMTNApp: Text myMTN to 5018 to download the app.

myMTN Web

Zigi

What happens if I exhaust my data bundle before the renewal date?

Your data access will be suspended, and you will not be able to browse again if you use up your data bundle before it expires. To continue browsing, you can opt to:

Buy another data plan by dialling *131*1# or *904#.

Borrow data by dialling *606#.

Opt-in for Pay-As-You-Go browsing by dialling *131*200# to continue browsing with your airtime at N3.07/MB.

These are the available MTN data plans most cost-effective and inexpensive. Choose whatever you want and take advantage of the greatest deals from the country's leading data providers.

