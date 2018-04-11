Which state has the highest Local Government Areas in Nigeria?
There are thirty-six (36) states in Nigeria, each divided into Local Government Areas. The bigger the land area and the number of towns in a state, the greater the number of LGAs in that state. Which state has the highest Local Government Areas in Nigeria?
Each state in Nigeria is divided into smaller units known as Local Government Areas (LGAs). These Local Government Areas are economic recommendations made to the states by the constitution of Nigeria for the effective administration of the states.
Which state has the highest Local Government Areas in Nigeria?
Each LGA in Nigeria is further divided into wards. The state with the highest local government in Nigeria is Kano State. It has forty-four LGAs.
Local Government Areas in Kano State
There are forty-four (44) Local Government Areas in Kano State. They include:
- Ajingi Local Government Area
- Albasu Local Government Area
- Bagwai Local Government Area
- Bebeji Local Government Area
- Bichi Local Government Area
- Bunkure Local Government Area
- Dala Local Government Area
- Dambatta Local Government Area
- Dawakin kudu Local Government Area
- Dawakin Tofa Local Government Area
- Doguwa Local Government Area
- Fagge Local Government Area - Waje
- Gabasawa Local Government Area
- Garko Local Government Area
- Garun Mallam Local Government Area
- Gaya Local Government Area
- Gezawa Local Government Area
- Gwale Local Government Area
- Gwarzo Local Government Area
- Kabo Local Government Area
- Kano Municipal Local Government Area
- Karaye Local Government Area
- Kibiya Local Government Area
- Kiru Local Government Area
- Kumbtso Local Government Area
- Kunchi Local Government Area
- Kura Local Government Area
- Madobi Local Government Area
- Makoda Local Government Area
- Minjibir Local Government Area
- Nassarawa Local Government Area
- Rano Local Government Area
- Rimin Gado Local Government Area
- Rogo Local Government Area
- Shanono Local Government Area
- Sumaila Local Government Area
- Takai Local Government Area
- Tarauni Local Government Area
- Tofa Local Government Area
- Tsanyawa Local Government Area
- Tudun Wada Local Government Area
- Ungogo Local Government Area
- Warawa Local Government Area
- Wudil Local Government Area
Basic facts about Kano State
Below are some interesting facts about Kano State.
- It is located in the northern region of the country.
- It is the most populous state in Nigeria.
- The Hausa and Fulani make up the majority of the population.
- It was created on May 27, 1967.
Which state in Nigeria has the highest local government?
Below are tables of various states and their LGAs in Nigeria.
The North-West zones
The table below shows the states in the North-West zone and their LGA.
|States
|Number of LGA
|Kano
|44
|Katsina
|34
|Jigawa
|27
|Kaduna
|23
|Sokoto
|23
|Kebbi
|21
|Zamfara
|14
The South-West zones
The table below shows the states in the South-West zone and their LGA.
|State
|Number of LGA
|Oyo
|33
|Osun
|30
|Lagos
|20
|Ogun
|20
|Ondo
|18
|Ekiti
|16
The South-South zones
The table below shows the states in the South-South zone and their LGA.
|State
|Number of LGA
|Akwa Ibom
|31
|Delta
|25
|Rivers
|23
|Cross River
|18
|Edo
|18
|Bayelsa
|8
The North-Central zones
The table below shows the states in the North-Central zone and their LGA.
|States
|Number of LGA
|Niger
|25
|Benue
|23
|Kogi
|21
|Kwara
|16
|Plateau
|17
|Nasarawa
|13
|FCT
|6
The North-East zones
The table below shows the states in the North-East zone and their LGA.
|States
|Number of LGA
|Borno
|27
|Adamawa
|21
|Bauchi
|20
|Yobe
|17
|Taraba
|16
|Gombe
|11
The South-East zones
The table below shows the states in the South-East zone and their LGA.
|States
|Number of LGA
|Imo
|27
|Anambra
|21
|Abia
|17
|Enugu
|17
|Ebonyi
|13
Geopolitical zones
The table below shows the Geopolitical zones and the number of LGAs.
|Geopolitical zones
|Number of LGAs
|North-West
|186
|South-West
|137
|South-South
|123
|North-Central
|121
|North-East
|112
|South-East
|95
Which local government generates the highest revenue in Nigeria?
Lagos State has the highest Internally Generated Revenue (IGR) with over N267 billion. Each state's IGR comprises road taxes, pay-as-you-earn, direct assessment, revenue from ministries, departments, and agencies, and other taxes made up of land-related fees.
Which local government has the highest population in Nigeria?
Alimosho in Lagos State is the largest LGA in Nigeria, with over 1.3 million people, according to the most recent census. The population is expected to have increased significantly in the coming years.
How many local governments are in Nigeria?
Nigeria has 774 Local Government Areas. Each LGA is governed by a local government council comprised of a chairman, who serves as the chief executive, and other elected members known as councillors. Each LGA is further subdivided into at least ten and up to twenty wards.
Which LGA is the smallest in Nigeria?
Bakassi is the smallest LGA, with a population of 31,641 as of the 2006 census. It is one of the richest gulfs in the country. It is primarily inhabited by the Oron people and people from Nigeria's Cross River and Akwa Ibom states.
What are the 4 levels of local government?
The four levels of LGAs are municipalities, regional municipalities, rural communities and local service districts.
Which state has the lowest local government?
The Federal Capital Territory, also known as FCT, has the lowest LGAs, Abaji, Abuja, Bwari, Gwagwalada, Kuje and Kwali. It has a landmass of approximately 7,315 per square kilometre.
Kano State has the highest Local Government Areas in Nigeria. Many large markets in the state, such as Kurmi Market and Kantin Kwari Market, specialise in a specific product, such as textiles or grain.
Source: Legit.ng