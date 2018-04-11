Global site navigation

Which state has the highest Local Government Areas in Nigeria?

by  Johnson Olawale Adrianna Simwa

There are thirty-six (36) states in Nigeria, each divided into Local Government Areas. The bigger the land area and the number of towns in a state, the greater the number of LGAs in that state. Which state has the highest Local Government Areas in Nigeria?

Man holding a flag of Nigeria.
Each state in Nigeria is divided into smaller units known as Local Government Areas (LGAs). These Local Government Areas are economic recommendations made to the states by the constitution of Nigeria for the effective administration of the states.

Which state has the highest Local Government Areas in Nigeria?

Each LGA in Nigeria is further divided into wards. The state with the highest local government in Nigeria is Kano State. It has forty-four LGAs.

Local Government Areas in Kano State

There are forty-four (44) Local Government Areas in Kano State. They include:

  1. Ajingi Local Government Area
  2. Albasu Local Government Area
  3. Bagwai Local Government Area
  4. Bebeji Local Government Area
  5. Bichi Local Government Area
  6. Bunkure Local Government Area
  7. Dala Local Government Area
  8. Dambatta Local Government Area
  9. Dawakin kudu Local Government Area
  10. Dawakin Tofa Local Government Area
  11. Doguwa Local Government Area
  12. Fagge Local Government Area - Waje
  13. Gabasawa Local Government Area
  14. Garko Local Government Area
  15. Garun Mallam Local Government Area
  16. Gaya Local Government Area
  17. Gezawa Local Government Area
  18. Gwale Local Government Area
  19. Gwarzo Local Government Area
  20. Kabo Local Government Area
  21. Kano Municipal Local Government Area
  22. Karaye Local Government Area
  23. Kibiya Local Government Area
  24. Kiru Local Government Area
  25. Kumbtso Local Government Area
  26. Kunchi Local Government Area
  27. Kura Local Government Area
  28. Madobi Local Government Area
  29. Makoda Local Government Area
  30. Minjibir Local Government Area
  31. Nassarawa Local Government Area
  32. Rano Local Government Area
  33. Rimin Gado Local Government Area
  34. Rogo Local Government Area
  35. Shanono Local Government Area
  36. Sumaila Local Government Area
  37. Takai Local Government Area
  38. Tarauni Local Government Area
  39. Tofa Local Government Area
  40. Tsanyawa Local Government Area
  41. Tudun Wada Local Government Area
  42. Ungogo Local Government Area
  43. Warawa Local Government Area
  44. Wudil Local Government Area

Basic facts about Kano State

Top view of houses and building roofs.
Below are some interesting facts about Kano State.

  • It is located in the northern region of the country.
  • It is the most populous state in Nigeria.
  • The Hausa and Fulani make up the majority of the population.
  • It was created on May 27, 1967.

Which state in Nigeria has the highest local government?

Below are tables of various states and their LGAs in Nigeria.

The North-West zones

The table below shows the states in the North-West zone and their LGA.

StatesNumber of LGA
Kano44
Katsina34
Jigawa27
Kaduna23
Sokoto23
Kebbi21
Zamfara14

The South-West zones

The table below shows the states in the South-West zone and their LGA.

StateNumber of LGA
Oyo33
Osun30
Lagos20
Ogun20
Ondo18
Ekiti16

The South-South zones

The table below shows the states in the South-South zone and their LGA.

StateNumber of LGA
Akwa Ibom31
Delta25
Rivers23
Cross River18
Edo18
Bayelsa8

The North-Central zones

The table below shows the states in the North-Central zone and their LGA.

StatesNumber of LGA
Niger25
Benue23
Kogi21
Kwara16
Plateau17
Nasarawa13
FCT6

The North-East zones

The table below shows the states in the North-East zone and their LGA.

StatesNumber of LGA
Borno27
Adamawa21
Bauchi20
Yobe17
Taraba16
Gombe11

The South-East zones

The table below shows the states in the South-East zone and their LGA.

StatesNumber of LGA
Imo27
Anambra21
Abia17
Enugu17
Ebonyi13

Geopolitical zones

The table below shows the Geopolitical zones and the number of LGAs.

Geopolitical zonesNumber of LGAs
North-West186
South-West137
South-South123
North-Central121
North-East112
South-East95

Which local government generates the highest revenue in Nigeria?

how many local government in Nigeria
People on the road.
Source: UGC

Lagos State has the highest Internally Generated Revenue (IGR) with over N267 billion. Each state's IGR comprises road taxes, pay-as-you-earn, direct assessment, revenue from ministries, departments, and agencies, and other taxes made up of land-related fees.

Which local government has the highest population in Nigeria?

Alimosho in Lagos State is the largest LGA in Nigeria, with over 1.3 million people, according to the most recent census. The population is expected to have increased significantly in the coming years.

How many local governments are in Nigeria?

Nigeria has 774 Local Government Areas. Each LGA is governed by a local government council comprised of a chairman, who serves as the chief executive, and other elected members known as councillors. Each LGA is further subdivided into at least ten and up to twenty wards.

Which LGA is the smallest in Nigeria?

Bakassi is the smallest LGA, with a population of 31,641 as of the 2006 census. It is one of the richest gulfs in the country. It is primarily inhabited by the Oron people and people from Nigeria's Cross River and Akwa Ibom states.

What are the 4 levels of local government?

The four levels of LGAs are municipalities, regional municipalities, rural communities and local service districts.

Which state has the lowest local government?

The Federal Capital Territory, also known as FCT, has the lowest LGAs, Abaji, Abuja, Bwari, Gwagwalada, Kuje and Kwali. It has a landmass of approximately 7,315 per square kilometre.

Kano State has the highest Local Government Areas in Nigeria. Many large markets in the state, such as Kurmi Market and Kantin Kwari Market, specialise in a specific product, such as textiles or grain.

