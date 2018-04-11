There are thirty-six (36) states in Nigeria, each divided into Local Government Areas. The bigger the land area and the number of towns in a state, the greater the number of LGAs in that state. Which state has the highest Local Government Areas in Nigeria?

Each state in Nigeria is divided into smaller units known as Local Government Areas (LGAs). These Local Government Areas are economic recommendations made to the states by the constitution of Nigeria for the effective administration of the states.

Which state has the highest Local Government Areas in Nigeria?

Each LGA in Nigeria is further divided into wards. The state with the highest local government in Nigeria is Kano State. It has forty-four LGAs.

Local Government Areas in Kano State

There are forty-four (44) Local Government Areas in Kano State. They include:

Ajingi Local Government Area Albasu Local Government Area Bagwai Local Government Area Bebeji Local Government Area Bichi Local Government Area Bunkure Local Government Area Dala Local Government Area Dambatta Local Government Area Dawakin kudu Local Government Area Dawakin Tofa Local Government Area Doguwa Local Government Area Fagge Local Government Area - Waje Gabasawa Local Government Area Garko Local Government Area Garun Mallam Local Government Area Gaya Local Government Area Gezawa Local Government Area Gwale Local Government Area Gwarzo Local Government Area Kabo Local Government Area Kano Municipal Local Government Area Karaye Local Government Area Kibiya Local Government Area Kiru Local Government Area Kumbtso Local Government Area Kunchi Local Government Area Kura Local Government Area Madobi Local Government Area Makoda Local Government Area Minjibir Local Government Area Nassarawa Local Government Area Rano Local Government Area Rimin Gado Local Government Area Rogo Local Government Area Shanono Local Government Area Sumaila Local Government Area Takai Local Government Area Tarauni Local Government Area Tofa Local Government Area Tsanyawa Local Government Area Tudun Wada Local Government Area Ungogo Local Government Area Warawa Local Government Area Wudil Local Government Area

Basic facts about Kano State

Below are some interesting facts about Kano State.

It is located in the northern region of the country.

It is the most populous state in Nigeria.

The Hausa and Fulani make up the majority of the population.

It was created on May 27, 1967.

Which state in Nigeria has the highest local government?

Below are tables of various states and their LGAs in Nigeria.

The North-West zones

The table below shows the states in the North-West zone and their LGA.

States Number of LGA Kano 44 Katsina 34 Jigawa 27 Kaduna 23 Sokoto 23 Kebbi 21 Zamfara 14

The South-West zones

The table below shows the states in the South-West zone and their LGA.

State Number of LGA Oyo 33 Osun 30 Lagos 20 Ogun 20 Ondo 18 Ekiti 16

The South-South zones

The table below shows the states in the South-South zone and their LGA.

State Number of LGA Akwa Ibom 31 Delta 25 Rivers 23 Cross River 18 Edo 18 Bayelsa 8

The North-Central zones

The table below shows the states in the North-Central zone and their LGA.

States Number of LGA Niger 25 Benue 23 Kogi 21 Kwara 16 Plateau 17 Nasarawa 13 FCT 6

The North-East zones

The table below shows the states in the North-East zone and their LGA.

States Number of LGA Borno 27 Adamawa 21 Bauchi 20 Yobe 17 Taraba 16 Gombe 11

The South-East zones

The table below shows the states in the South-East zone and their LGA.

States Number of LGA Imo 27 Anambra 21 Abia 17 Enugu 17 Ebonyi 13

Geopolitical zones

The table below shows the Geopolitical zones and the number of LGAs.

Geopolitical zones Number of LGAs North-West 186 South-West 137 South-South 123 North-Central 121 North-East 112 South-East 95

Which local government generates the highest revenue in Nigeria?

Lagos State has the highest Internally Generated Revenue (IGR) with over N267 billion. Each state's IGR comprises road taxes, pay-as-you-earn, direct assessment, revenue from ministries, departments, and agencies, and other taxes made up of land-related fees.

Which local government has the highest population in Nigeria?

Alimosho in Lagos State is the largest LGA in Nigeria, with over 1.3 million people, according to the most recent census. The population is expected to have increased significantly in the coming years.

How many local governments are in Nigeria?

Nigeria has 774 Local Government Areas. Each LGA is governed by a local government council comprised of a chairman, who serves as the chief executive, and other elected members known as councillors. Each LGA is further subdivided into at least ten and up to twenty wards.

Which LGA is the smallest in Nigeria?

Bakassi is the smallest LGA, with a population of 31,641 as of the 2006 census. It is one of the richest gulfs in the country. It is primarily inhabited by the Oron people and people from Nigeria's Cross River and Akwa Ibom states.

What are the 4 levels of local government?

The four levels of LGAs are municipalities, regional municipalities, rural communities and local service districts.

Which state has the lowest local government?

The Federal Capital Territory, also known as FCT, has the lowest LGAs, Abaji, Abuja, Bwari, Gwagwalada, Kuje and Kwali. It has a landmass of approximately 7,315 per square kilometre.

Kano State has the highest Local Government Areas in Nigeria. Many large markets in the state, such as Kurmi Market and Kantin Kwari Market, specialise in a specific product, such as textiles or grain.

