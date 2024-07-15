JAMB has announced the cancellation of the aptitude test for the 2024 direct-entry candidates in the country

The examination board disclosed that other factors will be considered for admission processes while it maximised efforts to prepare for the 2025 examination

JAMB announced the development in a statement on Monday, July 15, while assuring adequate preparedness for the 2046 examination

The Joint Admission and Matriculation Board (JAMB) has cancelled the aptitude test for 2024 Direct Entry candidates. Instead, other factors will be considered for Direct Entry admissions.

JAMB announced this decision on Monday, July 15, through a post on its official social media account.

The statement reads:

"Attention 2024 DE Candidates! This is to inform you that the Board has shelved the conduct of the aptitude test for the year. Other placement criteria shall be considered for your admission while adequate preparation goes into the exercise ahead of next year."

Direct Entry (DE) processing details

Direct Entry admission in Nigeria is a pathway for individuals who have completed their national diploma (ND) or equivalent qualifications to gain admission into university programs. This means allowing candidates to bypass the traditional Unified Tertiary Matriculation Examination (UTME) and gain direct entry into the 200-level of their chosen universities.

To be eligible for Direct Entry admission, candidates must have completed their ND or equivalent qualification with a minimum grade point average (GPA) of 2.5 or higher. They must also meet the specific requirements of their chosen institution and program. Candidates are required to apply through JAMB and provide all necessary documents, including their ND certificate and transcript.

The Direct Entry admission process typically begins with an online application, followed by a university-conducted screening exercise. Candidates who pass the screening exercise are then offered admission into their chosen program. The admission process is usually competitive, and candidates are advised to meet the minimum requirements and possess a good academic record to increase their chances of being admitted.

