30 famous Instagram models that would look great on your feed

Instagram is one of the most popular social media platforms, with over 1.5 billion monthly active users. The platform is a powerful tool for models to showcase their talents, build their brand, and connect with followers worldwide. This article contains a list of 30 famous Instagram models that you might want to follow.

Instagram has evolved into a powerful platform for talent managers to look for new models, while more established and attractive models are now using the it to engage their online following. Most of these Instagram models command a massive fan base on the platform.

30 famous Instagram models

Instagram has become a major platform where models share their creative side and stay in touch with their fans. It also provides a platform for Instagram models to create their portfolio and talent agents to scout for new models. Here is a list of the most famous Instagram models and their number of followers as of the time of writing.

1. Kylie Kristen Jenner (390 million followers)

Kylie Kristen Jenner is an American media personality, socialite, model, and businesswoman. She starred in the E! Reality television series Keeping Up with the Kardashians from 2007 to 2021. She is the founder and owner of the cosmetic company Kylie Cosmetics. She was named one of Time magazine’s Most Influential Teens.

2. Kim Kardashian (355 million followers)

Kim Kardashian is a reality television star, model, social media influencer and entrepreneur. She gained popularity in 2007 on Keeping Up with the Kardashians. She runs KKW Beauty, KKW Fragrance, and SKIMS.

3. Kendall Jenner (287 million followers)

Kendall Nicole Jenner commenced her modelling career at the age of 14. She has been featured on various campaigns, editorials, and cover shoots for LOVE and various international Vogue editions. She is the brand ambassador for Estée Lauder.

4. Gigi Hadid (78.3 million followers)

The American supermodel began her career at the age of two after she modelled for Baby Guess. She signed with IMG Models in 2011 and made her New York Fashion Week debut in 2014. She was named the International Model of the Year by the British Fashion Council in 2016 and has since worked for various top fashion brands such as Versace, Chanel and Fendi.

5. Bella Hadid (58.8 million followers)

Bella Hadid is the younger sister of model Gigi Hadid. She began modelling at age 16 with a Flynn Skye commercial project. She signed with IMG Models in 2014 and has done major campaigns for Dior, Michael Kors, Versace and Fendi. In 2022, she was named Model of the Year by the British Fashion Council.

6. Kriti Sanon (53.5 million followers)

Kriti Sanon is an Indian actress who appears predominantly in Hindi and Telugu-language films. She pursued an engineering degree from the Jaypee Institute of Information Technology, after which she worked as a model shortly.

7. Hailey Bieber (49.5 million followers)

Hailey Rhode Bieber is an American model, media personality, and socialite. Hailey has achieved many incredible feats with her modelling career and has worked with various bands, including PrettyLittleThing, Teen Vogue, and Vogue magazine. She is also known as the wife of Justin Beiber.

8. Cara Delevingne (42.9 million followers)

Cara Jocelyn Delevingne is a British fashion model and actress. She has been seen as the face of Burberry, Chanel, Moschino, Oscar de la Renta, and Stella McCartney. She won Model of the Year at the British Fashion Awards in 2012 and 2014.

9. Chrissy Teigen (41.7 million followers)

Christine Diane Teigen made her professional modelling debut in the annual Sports Illustrated Swimsuit Issue in 2010. She later appeared on the 50th anniversary cover alongside Nina Agdal and Lily Aldridge in 2014.

10. Emily Ratajkowski (30.1 million followers)

Emily Ratajkowski is one of the most popular Instagram models in the world. She gained popularity when she appeared in Robin Thicke’s Blurred Lines music video in 2013.

11. Sommer Ray (25.8 million followers)

Sommer Ray is an American fitness model who boasts a massive following on Instagram, where she posts workout pictures. She is the founder of a beauty and health brand called Imarais Beauty.

12. Taylor Hill (23 million followers)

Taylor Marie Hill is best known for her work as Victoria's Secret former lingerie model. She appeared in the brand's annual fashion show from 2014 to 2018. She has also modelled for brands such as Ralph Lauren, Michael Kors, and Carolina Herrera and appeared in magazines such as Vogue, Elle, and Harper's Bazaar.

13. Irina Shayk (21.8 million followers)

Irina Shayk is a Russian model who rose to stardom in 2007 as the face of the lingerie brand Intimissi. Since then, she has appeared in advertising campaigns and walked runway for many major fashion brands. She is also famous for her high-profile relationships with high profile men, such as Cristiano Ronaldo, Bradley Cooper and Kanye West.

14. Gisele Bundchen (21.3 million followers)

Gisele Caroline is a Brazilian fashion model, activist and businesswoman. She has been among the highest-paid models in the world since 2001. She appeared on the cover of Vogue in over 30 countries in 2000. Gisele was also a Victoria's Secret angel from 1999 to 2006.

15. Ashley Graham (20.6 million followers)

Ashley Graham Ervin is an American plus-sized model and television presenter. She debuted on the cover of the Sports Illustrated Swimsuit Issue in 2016. She is the author of the book titled A New Model: What Confidence, Beauty, and Power Really Look Like.

16. Candice Swanepoel (19.5 million followers)

Candice's a South African supermodel and philanthropist, well recognised for her work with Victoria's Secret. She became a Victoria's Secret Angel in 2010. She has also walked numerous runways for brands such as Chanel, Givenchy, and Dolce and Gabbana. She has been among the top 10 earning models every year since 2010.

17. Barbara Palvin (19.1 million followers)

The Hungarian model made her debut appearance in the Sports Illustrated Swimsuit Issue in 2016. In 2019, she became a Victoria's Secret Angel. She is also an Armani Beauty ambassador.

18. Rosie Huntington-Whitley (17.9 million followers)

Rosie Alice Huntington-Whiteley is widely known for her work as a Victoria's Secrets lingerie model and as a movie actress. She has starred in five Victoria's Secret Fashion shows from 2006 to 2010. She has also appeared on the cover of international fashion magazines, including Vogue, GQ and Elle.

19. Alexis Ren (17.6 million followers)

Alexis René Glabach is an American social media personality, actress, entrepreneur, environmental and mental health activist, and model. She became Brandy Melville's model at the age of 13. She is the founder of Ren Active

20. Tammy Hembrow (16.6 million followers)

The model became famous after she appeared on the cover of the 2015 Sports Illustrated Swimsuit Issue. She owns the luxury athleisure label Saski Collection and a fitness app, TammyFit. Tammy also hosts her podcast, Hanging Out With the Hembrows.

21. Adriana Lima (15.7 million followers)

The Brazilian model rose to fame in 1999 after appearing on Victoria's Secret runway. She was a Victoria's Secret Angel from 1999 to 2018. Lima has appeared on the cover of Marie Claire and GQ.

22. Naomi Campbell (14.9 million followers)

Naomi Campbell is an iconic British model with a career spanning four decades. She began her career at the age of 15 and has since walked runway for designers such as Vivienne Westwood and Versace.

23. Miranda Kerr (14.2 million followers)

The Australian model came into the spotlight in 2007 as a model for Victoria's Secret and was the first Australian angel for the lingerie brand. She has also appeared in campaigns for Prada, Givenchy and H&M. She is the founder of the KORA Organics beauty line and has written several self-help books.

24. Karlie Kloss (12.2 million followers)

Karlie Kloss is an American fashion model and entrepreneur. She made her runway debut at Calvin Klein's Spring 2008 show at the age of 15. She worked as a Victoria's Secret Angel from 2013 to 2015. Karlie launched Kode with Klossy in 2015 to teach girls how to code.

25. Alessandra Ambrosio (11.8 million followers)

The Brazilian model is best known as the first official spokesperson for Victoria’s Secret PINK. She worked as Victoria's Secret Angel from 2004 to 2017. She has also modelled for fashion brands, such as Christian Dior, Ralph Lauren, and Next.

26. Sara Sampaio (8.5 million followers)

The Portuguese model-actress is well known as Victoria's Secret angel since April 2015 and the face of Armani beauty and Armani Si fragrance next to Cate Blanchett. She was the first Portuguese model in the Sports Illustrated Swimsuit Issue in 2014. She is also famous for her roles in Carga, Homeland, Sombra and The Clapper.

27. Josephine Skriver (8.4 million followers)

Josephine Skriver is a Danish fashion model best known for being a Victoria’s Secret Angel. She has been a Victoria's Secret lingerie model since 2013. Skriver has worked the runaway in over 300 fashion shows since her first full-time season in 2011.

28. Tyra Banks (7.2 million followers)

Tyra Banks is a former supermodel, television host and producer. She commenced modelling in 1990 after landing a contract with Elite Model Management. She became the first Black woman to appear on the cover of GQ in 1996. She was also named one of the original Victoria's Secret Angels in 1997.

29. Liu Wen (5.9 million followers)

Liu Wen walked in the Victoria's Secret Fashion Show, making her the first Chinese model with the honour in 2009. She was also the first East Asian spokesmodel for Estée Lauder cosmetics and the first Asian model to make Forbes magazine's annual highest-paid models list.

30. Sierra Skye Egan (4.3 million followers)

Sierra Skye Egan is an American swimsuit model and social media star. She first gained recognition following her first modelling job with Boutine Los Angeles. She has also endorsed several other fashion brands, such as PrettyLittleThing, The Hair Shop and Fashion Nova.

Instagram reigns supreme among social media networks, and many influencers have managed to stand out and capture people's attention on this social media platform, and Instagram models are no exception

