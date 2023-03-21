Does Taylor Kinney have a wife? The actor’s relationship history

Taylor Kinney is an American model and actor. Taylor started his career as a model, appearing in various campaigns for brands like Calvin Klein and Abercrombie & Fitch. He is also famous for his role as Kelly Severide in the NBC drama series Chicago Fire. Aside from his career, many fans are curious to know more about his dating life. For instance, does Taylor Kinney have a wife?

Taylor Kinney poses for a photo. Photo: Heidi Gutman

Source: Getty Images

Taylor Kinney is a celebrity who is well-known for his versatile acting skills. He made his acting debut in 2006 when he appeared as Luke Gianni in the TV series Fashion House. Afterwards, he landed another role as Frank in the film White Air. He has since been featured in several projects, including The Forest. His dating life has been a subject of scrutiny, with many fans curious to know who Taylor Kinney's wife is.

The American actor has never been married. However, he has been romantically linked with several female celebrities, some being true while others are mere rumours. Here is the highlight of his dating history.

Ashley Cruger (March 2022 – Present)

Taylor Kinney and Ashley Cruger attend the opening ceremony during the 61st Monte Carlo TV Festival in Monte Carlo, Monaco. Photo: Pascal Le Segretain

Source: Getty Images

Who is Taylor Kinney dating? The famous actor is currently dating Ashley Cruger. Ashley is a sales and marketing specialist and a model from the United States. Her parents are Lynn Seugling and Timothy Scott Cruger, and she has two sisters, Lauren and Hope Cruger, and two brothers, Jarred and Sam Cruger.

Taylor Kinney's girlfriend is represented by the BMG modelling agency, which lists her portfolio under Chicago women's lifestyle models. Ashley and Taylor have been together since March 2022, when Taylor first shared photos of Cruger on Instagram.

They, however, made their first public appearance in April 2022 at Operation Smile's 10th Annual Celebrity Ski and Smile Challenge. Ashley Kruger and Taylor Kinney were spotted locking lips during the event while posing on the red carpet. The actor would later be seen wearing a silver band on his left ring finger leading to speculation that the two were married. They are, however, not married.

Brittany Sackett (2010 – 2011)

Brittany Sackett is an American real estate agent and model. The two started dating in 2010 and ended their relationship in 2011 after Taylor reportedly cheated on her with Lady Gaga. Even though the two kept their relationship mostly private, they were spotted together at various events and on social media, holding hands.

Alanna DiGiovanni (2016 – 2018)

DiGiovanni is an American radiologic technologist who has worked in various healthcare facilities. According to her LinkedIn profile, she works at Penn Medicine, University of Pennsylvania Health System. DiGiovanni and Taylor dated for two years, after which the two split up.

They reportedly met after Kinney was hospitalized for an injury, and DiGiovanni was his nurse. Taylor ignited relationship rumours with Alanna after attending a Formula One race and a Taylor Swift concert. Shortly after, they were spotted together at several events and even took a trip to Hawaii together.

Lady Gaga (2011 – 2016)

Lady Gaga attends the 95th Annual Academy Awards on 12 March 2023 in Hollywood, California. Photo: Arturo Holmes

Source: Getty Images

Lady Gaga is an American songwriter, singer, actress, dancer and fashion designer. She was born on 28 March 1986 in Manhattan, New York City, to Cynthia Louise and Joseph Anthony Germanotta. She has been active in the entertainment industry since 2001. Gaga is well known for her distinctive style, both in her fashion choices and music.

She is famous for her hit songs such as Bloody Mary, Bad Romance, Million Reasons, and I'll Never Love Again. Additionally, the famous singer advocates for various causes, including LGBTQ+ rights and mental health awareness

Kinney's most high-profile relationship was with singer Lady Gaga. The couple met on the set of her music video for, You and I, in 2011 and started dating soon afterwards. They were often seen together at events and on social media. Kinney proposed to Lady Gaga on Valentine's Day in 2015 with a heart-shaped diamond ring, but the couple ended their engagement later that year.

She attributed their break-up to their hectic careers. Taylor Kinney and Lady Gaga later issued a joint statement saying they were taking a break and were hopeful they could work through their differences. Despite their split, Kinney and Lady Gaga remained good friends and supportive of each other. Lady Gaga even brought Kinney as her date to the 2019 Oscars.

Is Taylor Kinney married?

The actor is not married. The closest he got to marriage was when he got engaged to Lady Gaga. Even though the two dated for five years, there is no information about them being married.

FAQs

Who is Taylor Kinney? He is a famous American model and actor best known for his role as Kelly Severide in the NBC drama series Chicago Fire. How old is Taylor Kinney? He is 41 years old as of March 2023. He was born on 15 July 1981 in Lancaster, Pennsylvania, United States. Who are Taylor Kinney's parents? His parents are Pamela Heisler and Daniel Kinne. Who is Taylor Kinney in a relationship with? Taylor Kinney is currently dating Ashley Cruger, an American sales and marketing specialist. He has previously dated other women, including American actress and singer Lady Gaga. Does Taylor Kinney have children? Even though he has dated several women, he does not have children. Is Taylor Kinney married? Taylor has dated several women, but none of his relationships resulted in marriage. How did Taylor Kinney meet Lady Gaga? They first met in Nebraska while Gaga was working on the music video for her song, You and I. Shortly after, they began dating and engaged in February 2015.

Does Taylor Kinney have a wife? No, the actor is not married. However, he has been in a few known relationships in the past. He is currently dating American model Ashley Kruger.

