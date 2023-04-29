Drake’s girlfriend timeline: who has he dated over the years?

Aubrey Drake Graham is a Canadian-American rapper, singer, producer, and entrepreneur. He first entered the entertainment industry as an actor but found his feet as a musician, gaining worldwide fame. Besides being famous as an entertainer, he is also known for having relationships with numerous celebrities. What does Drake’s girlfriend timeline look like?

US rapper Drake came into the limelight in 2009 after releasing his mixtape So Far Gone, and since then, his music career has been on an upward trajectory. The rapper has hit the headlines both for his music success and relationships. Many celebrities, such as Johanna Leia, Jennifer Lopez, Serena Williams, and Zmeena Orr, have been alleged to be Drake’s girlfriends.

Drake’s girlfriend timeline

Who has Drake dated? The award-winning music artist has not only been making headlines with news about his music career but also for being romantically linked with high-profile personalities. Here is a look at Drake’s dating history.

Chantel Everett

Chantel is a social media personality and reality TV star known for her appearances on 90 Day Fiance and The Family Chantel. Drake reportedly pursued the reality TV star in 2022 after learning about her imminent divorce from her husband, Pedro Jimeno. The two were said to have been texting each other privately.

Johanna Leia

Johanna Leia is a former model, TV personality and entrepreneur from the United States. Reports about her relationship with Drake came to the fore in 2021. Johanna is Drake’s most current girlfriend, having dated him for several months before their breakup in October 2021. During that time, Drake was the mentor of Leia’s son, who was to join UCLA.

Naomi Sharon

Naomi is a US singer who was in a long-term relationship with Jamie Sun. Jamie and the singer called off their engagement in April 2021, and in an Instagram post, Jamie seemed to suggest that Drake was the cause of their breakup. The rapper allegedly had an affair with Naomi, and he later signed her to his record label OVO Sounds in January 2023.

Julia Fox

The Italian-American actress seemed to have admitted to briefly dating Drake in 2020 on an episode of Watch What Happens Live With Andy Cohen. She suggested that the rapper was her best celebrity date.

Kylie Jenner

Model and social media personality Kylie Jenner reportedly had a casual relationship with the rapper in 2019. At the time, the model had an on-again, off-again relationship with rapper Travis Scott. Drake and Kylie’s relationship elicited mixed reactions, and Maralee Nichols claimed that the two once hooked up. Neither of the two celebrities confirmed whether they were dating.

Zmeena Orr

Zmeena is an Instagram model and adult film actress. News about her alleged relationship with Drake hit the headlines after she was spotted with the music superstar in June 2018. The model also promoted the rapper’s upcoming music album during that time.

Malaika Terry

Drake was romantically linked to the model in May 2018 after they were spotted having a nice time in Toronto, Canada. They met when the rapper was shooting the video for the song Hotline Bling. However, Malaika said that there was nothing more between them other than their good friendship.

Lateysha Grace

Lateysha Grace is a British social media influencer, businesswoman and TV personality known for being featured in The Valleys. Drake reportedly had several dates with the TV personality when he visited London in April 2018. She also planned on visiting the rapper after he returned to the US.

Raye

Rachel Agatha Keen, popular as Raye, is a British singer and songwriter. The dating rumours allegedly began after her numerous studio sessions with the rapper before he released his fifth solo album Scorpion. Drake was impressed with her singing and songwriting skills.

Bella Hadid

Bella is an American social media personality and supermodel. She was spotted partying with the US rapper in June 2017 at The Nice Guy in Los Angeles, USA, fuelling dating rumours between the two. Despite the rumours, the supermodel denied being romantically involved with the rapper.

Rosalyn Gold-Onwude

Rosalyn is an American-Nigerian sports broadcaster. She became a subject of discussion after she appeared with Drake at the 2017 NBA Awards as his date. Even though there have been claims that the two were dating, they are said to be long-time friends but have never been romantically involved.

Jorja Smith

Jorja Alice Smith is a British singer, songwriter, and social media personality. Drake was romantically linked to the UK-based singer in April 2017. They were spotted together several times, and she was even featured in Drake’s two songs. However, neither of the two confirmed the dating rumours.

Sophie Brussaux

She is a French artist and model famous for being Drake’s baby mother. They were first spotted together in January 2017 at a Japanese restaurant in Amsterdam, Netherlands. Sophie and Drake welcomed their child, Adonis Graham, on 11 October 2017.

Were Sophie and Drake partners? The two had an encounter leading to their child's birth, but they do not have a relationship history. They are co-parenting their son.

Jennifer Lopez

Drake and Jennifer Lopez seemed to have confirmed dating rumours about them when they shared the same photos on their respective Instagram accounts in December 2016. The couple’s relationship did not last long, as they called it quits early in 2017.

Hailey Bieber

Drake and model Hailey Bieber reportedly had an affectionate moment during his Memorial Day party, sparking their relationship rumours. At the time, Drake had an off-again moment with singer Rihanna. The two were later spotted hanging out at other events, but none spoke of their relationship.

Tyra Banks

The rapper admitted on The Ellen DeGeneres Show that he once went on a date with American TV personality Tyra Banks. He said they went on a date to Disneyland in disguise and had lots of fun.

Rihanna

Singer Rihanna and Drake’s relationship started in 2009. They had an on-again, off-again relationship until 2016 when they called it quits for good. Even though Rihanna claimed they were just friends, Drake once admitted they were dating.

SZA

Solána Imani Rowe, famous as SZA, is an American singer known for songs such as All the Stars, Kill Bill, and Awkward. Drake hinted about dating the songstress in his song Mr. Right Now. Later, via a tweet, SZA admitted she was Drake's ex-girlfriend in 2009 and not 2008, as claimed by the rapper in the song.

Serena Williams

American tennis player Serena Williams reportedly dated the rapper in 2011. Drake was seen attending most of her tennis matches, igniting dating rumours about the celebrities. The rapper also hinted about their relationship when he tweeted at Serena.

Ericka Lee

The rapper reportedly dated Ericka between 2010 and mid-2011. Details about their relationship came up when she accused the rapper of withholding co-writer royalties from her after her voice was featured in his song Marvins Room. She claimed that they had a romantic and business partnership.

Kat Dennings

The US rapper revealed on The Ellen Show that he had a crush on Kat Dennings in 2011. She tweeted at the American actress, and she agreed to go on a date with him.

Fast facts about Drake

How old is Drake? He is 36 years old as of April 2023. The rapper was born on 24 October 1986. Where is Drake from? He hails from Toronto, Ontario, Canada, but resides in Los Angeles, California, USA. How long did Drake and Rihanna date? The couple had an on-again, off-again relationship between 2009 and 2016. Did Sophie Brussaux date Drake? They seemingly did not date but had an encounter which led to the birth of their child. Who is Drake dating now? Since his breakup with Johanna Leia, the rapper has not been public about his relationships. Does Drake have a wife? The God’s Plan singer has never been married and has no wife. Is Drake single? The singer is seemingly not in a relationship as of this writing.

Drake’s girlfriend timeline is long and full of speculations. He has been in several relationships in the past, from which he has a single child. The entertainer is seemingly not in a relationship at the moment.

