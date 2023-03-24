25 famous CNN female anchors, correspondents and reporters

CNN (Cable News Network) is a multinational news network based in Atlanta, Georgia, United States. Ted Turner and Reese Schonfeld founded the news channel in 1980. Since its inception, CNN has employed high-level anchors, correspondents, and reporters, which has aided the channel's growth. Some have been employed for more than a decade. Discover some of the famous CNN female anchors that have worked for the network.

CNN anchor women. Photo: Joe Allison, Dimitrios Kambouris and Frederick M. Brow (modified by author)

CNN was the first television channel in the United States to provide 24-hour news coverage and the first all-news television channel. It is currently owned by the New York-based media conglomerate Warner Bros (WBD).

Famous CNN female anchors, correspondents and reporters

Who are the top CNN anchors? The following is a list of notable former and current CNN female anchors, correspondents, hosts and regular contributors.

1. Christiane Amanpour

Christiane Amanpour winner of Directorate Award during the 2019 International Emmy Awards Gala on November 25, 2019 in New York City. Photo: Dia Dipasupil

Full name : Christiane Maria Heideh Amanpour

: Christiane Maria Heideh Amanpour Date of birth : 12 January 1958

: 12 January 1958 Place of birth: Ealing, Middlesex, England, UK

Christiane Amanpour is the chief international anchor for CNN. She is a member of the Order of the British Empire (OBE), and in 2014 she was inducted into the Cable News Hall of Fame.

2. Erin Burnett

Erin Burnett attends the WarnerMedia Upfront 2019 arrivals on the red carpet at The Theater at Madison Square Garden on May 15, 2019 in New York City. Photo: Dimitrios Kambouris

Full name : Erin Isabelle Burnett

: Erin Isabelle Burnett Date of birth : 2 July 1976

: 2 July 1976 Place of birth: Mardela Springs, Maryland, USA

Erin Burnett is the anchor of Erin Burnett OutFront on CNN. She is also a member of the Council on Foreign Relations and a board member of the Women's Initiative at the United Nations.

3. Becky Anderson

Becky Kanis Margiotta speaks during the "Got Your 6 Storytellers" with John Oliver at HBO Auditorium on November 6, 2014 in New York City. Photo: Jenny Anderson

Full name : Rebecca Anderson

: Rebecca Anderson Date of birth : 15 November 1967

: 15 November 1967 Place of birth: England

Becky Anderson is the anchor of CNN International's flagship news and current affairs primetime news program Connect the World. Anderson has been involved in various philanthropic endeavours, including serving as a board member for the Young Arab Leaders organization and as an ambassador for the World Economic Forum's Global Shapers community.

4. Brooke Baldwin

Brooke Baldwin attends CNN Heroes Gala 2016 at the American Museum of Natural History on December 11, 2016 in New York City. Photo: Mike Coppola

Full name : Brooke Baldwin

: Brooke Baldwin Date of birth : 12 July 1979

: 12 July 1979 Place of birth: Atlanta, Georgia, USA

Brooke Baldwin is a journalist, television host and author. She worked for CNN from 2008 until 2020. In her work at CNN, Baldwin was involved in various philanthropic endeavours, including serving as an ambassador for the American Cancer Society and as a board member for the Atlanta Press Club.

6. Kate Bolduan

Kate Bolduan attends The 15th Annual CNN Heroes: All-Star Tribute at the American Museum of Natural History on December 12, 2021 in New York City. Photo: Michael Loccisano

Full name : Katherine Jean Bolduan

: Katherine Jean Bolduan Date of birth : 28 July 1983

: 28 July 1983 Place of birth: Goshen, Indiana, U.S.

Kate Bolduan is one of the most famous CNN anchors based in New York City. She first worked at the news network as a national correspondent for CNN Newsource.

7. Dana Bash

Full name : Dana Ruth Bash

: Dana Ruth Bash Date of birth : 15 June 1971

: 15 June 1971 Place of birth: New York City, New York, USA

Dana Bash is a television anchor and chief political correspondent for CNN. Dana began her journalism career as a producer for CNN's weekend programs.

8. Alisyn Camerota

Journalist and author Alisyn Camerota attends Build to discuss her new book 'Amanda Wakes Up' at Build Studio on July 25, 2017 in New York City. Photo: Desiree Navarro

Full name : Alisyn Lane Camerota

: Alisyn Lane Camerota Date of birth : 21 June 1966

: 21 June 1966 Place of birth: Shrewsbury, New Jersey, USA

Alisyn Camerota is a broadcast journalist and political commentator for CNN. She began her career as a reporter and anchor for various local news before joining Fox News in 1998.

9. Poppy Harlow

Poppy Harlow attends the 2022 Brooklyn Black Tie Ball at Brooklyn Bridge Park on October 06, 2022 in New York City. Photo: Mark Sagliocco

Full name : Katharine Julia Harlow

: Katharine Julia Harlow Date of birth : 2 May 1982

: 2 May 1982 Place of birth: Minneapolis, Minnesota, USA

Poppy Harlow is an anchor of CNN This Morning. Harlow began her media career as a reporter for numerous local news stations before becoming a video anchor and producer for Forbes.

10. Clarissa Ward

Clarissa Ward attends The 2023 duPont-Columbia Award Winners announced at Awards Ceremony hosted by Norah O'Donnell and Amna Nawaz at Columbia University on in New York City. Photo: Eugene Gologursky

Full name : Clarissa Ward

: Clarissa Ward Date of birth : 31 January 1980

: 31 January 1980 Place of birth: London, England

Clarissa Ward is the chief international correspondent for CNN. She began her media career as a freelance writer and foreign reporter for news companies such as Fox News, CBS News, and ABC News.

11. Brianna Keilar

Brianna Keilar attends the "Not the White House Correspondents' Dinner" at DAR Constitution Hall on April 29, 2017 in Washington, DC. Photo: Cheriss May

Full name : Brianna Marie Keilar

: Brianna Marie Keilar Date of birth : 21 September 1980

: 21 September 1980 Place of birth: Canberra, Australia

Brianna Keilar began her journalism career as a reporter and anchor for various local news before joining CNN in 2006 as a correspondent in Washington. She served as a White House correspondent.

12. Sara Sidner

Full name : Sara Sidner

: Sara Sidner Date of birth : 31 May 1972

: 31 May 1972 Place of birth: Miami Lakes, Florida, USA

Sara Sidner is among the top CNN female correspondents and CNN International based in Los Angeles. She began her career as a reporter for various local news stations before joining CNN in 2008.

13. Joan Biskupic

Full name : Joan Biskupic

: Joan Biskupic Date of birth : 1956

: 1956 Place of birth: Chicago, USA

Joan Biskupic is a full-time Supreme Court analyst at CNN. She covers the Supreme Court of the United States and other legal issues. Joan has authored several works on the Supreme Court and biographies of Court Justices.

14. Pamela Brown

Full name : Pamela Ashley Brown

: Pamela Ashley Brown Date of birth : 29 November 1983

: 29 November 1983 Place of birth: Lexington, Kentucky, United States

Pamela Brown is a weekend anchor and senior chief investigative correspondent for CNN. She previously worked as a senior correspondent for Washington and the White House.

15. Rosemary Church

Full name : Rosemary Church

: Rosemary Church Date of birth : 10 November 1962

: 10 November 1962 Place of birth: Belfast, Northern Ireland

Rosemary Church is one of the beautiful CNN reporters who has worked as a news anchor and correspondent since 1998. She has also worked in the media houses such as ABC News, 2SSS-FM, and Network Ten.

16. Julia Chatterley

Julia Chatterley speaks onstage during Angel Ball 2022 hosted by Gabrielle's Angel Foundation at Cipriani Wall Street on October 24, 2022 in New York City. Photo: Jamie McCarthy

Full name : Julia Chatterley

: Julia Chatterley Date of birth : 1982

: 1982 Place of birth: London, United Kingdom

Julia Chatterley is an anchor and correspondent for CNN International in New York. Julia covers transformational financial innovations such as global payments, blockchain technology, and digital assets. She left finance to serve as a co-anchor on CNBC International Squawk Box and Street Signs.

17. Zain Asher

Zain Asher speaks on stage during The Africa-America Institute hosts Future Leaders Legacy Fund Awards gala on September 29, 2015 in New York City. Photo: Eugene Gologursky

Full name : Zain Ejiofor Asher

: Zain Ejiofor Asher Date of birth : 27 August 1983

: 27 August 1983 Place of birth: Balham, London, United Kingdom

Zain Asher is a CNN International anchor based in New York. She currently hosts the network's primetime global news show, One World with Zain Asher, which airs on weekdays at 12 p.m. ET. HarperCollins Publishers released her memoir, Where The Children Take Us, in April 2022.

18. Lisa Ling

Lisa Ling attends the 2022 Baby2Baby Gala presented by Paul Mitchell at Pacific Design Center on November 12, 2022 in West Hollywood, California. Photo: Phillip Faraone

Full name : Lisa J. Ling

: Lisa J. Ling Date of birth : 30 August 1973

: 30 August 1973 Place of birth: Sacramento, California, United States

Lisa J. Ling is a journalist, television personality, and author from the United States. She currently hosts CNN's This Is Life with Lisa Ling. She previously worked as a Channel One News reporter, a co-host on the ABC daytime talk show The View (1999-2002), the host of National Geographic Explorer (2003-2010), and a special correspondent for The Oprah Winfrey Show.

19. Gloria Borger

Gloria Borger attends the Capitol File White House Correspondents' Weekend Kickoff Celebration at The Kreeger Museum on April 27, 2018 in Washington, DC. Photo: Shannon Finney

Full name : Gloria Anne Borger

: Gloria Anne Borger Date of birth : 22 September 1952

: 22 September 1952 Place of birth: New Rochelle, New York, United States

Gloria is a political commentator, journalist, and columnist from the United States. She is CNN's chief political analyst. She has appeared on several CNN shows, including The Situation Room, since joining the network in 2007.

20. Laura Coates

Laura Coates attends The United Justice Coalition's Inaugural Social Justice Summit at Center 415 on July 23, 2022 in New York City. Photo: Johnny Nunez

Full name : Laura Coates

: Laura Coates Date of birth : 11 July 1980

: 11 July 1980 Place of birth: Saint Paul, Minnesota, United States

Laura Coates is a legal analyst, author, and attorney. She is also a former United States Department of Justice federal prosecutor. Laura currently serves as a legal analyst for CNN. She provides legal analysis and commentary on various topics.

21. Abby Phillip

Abby Phillip attends the 2022 Glamour Women of the Year Awards at The Grill & The Pool Restaurants in New York City. Photo: Taylor Hill

Full name : Abigail Daniella Phillip

: Abigail Daniella Phillip Date of birth : 25 November 1988

: 25 November 1988 Place of birth: Virginia, United States

Abigail is a CNN political correspondent and weekend anchor. Her previous employers included The Washington Post, ABC News, and Politico. She is a member of the Delta Sigma Theta sorority.

22. Nia-Malika Henderson

Nia-Malika Henderson, national political reporter for the Washington Post, speaks about the possible presidential candidates of 2016 at the University of Texas. Photo: Robert Daemmrich

Full name : Nia-Malika Henderson

: Nia-Malika Henderson Date of birth : 7 July 1974

: 7 July 1974 Place of birth: Hopkins, South Carolina, United States

CNN's Nia-Malika Henderson is a senior political reporter. She extensively covered the 2016 presidential campaign for CNN's digital and television platforms. Her focus is on identity politics, which includes investigating the dynamics of demographics, race, and religion and reporting on the groups of people who influence national elections.

23. Amanda Davies

Amanda Davies arrives at the FIFA Women's World Cup 2023 Final Tournament Draw at Aotea Centre in Auckland, New Zealand. Photo: Joe Allison

Full name : Amanda Davies

: Amanda Davies Date of birth : 24 March 1980

: 24 March 1980 Place of birth: Manchester, England

Amanda Davies currently works as a sports anchor and correspondent for CNN International. She began her career in journalism as a newsreader for BBC Radio Manchester.

24. Randi Kaye

Full name : Randi Kaye

: Randi Kaye Date of birth : 19 November 1967

: 19 November 1967 Place of birth: New York, New York, United States

Randi Kaye is a CNN television news journalist who is an investigative reporter for Anderson Cooper 360°. Kaye began working for CNN in December 2004.

25. Audie Cornish

Audie Cornish attends "The Bold Jump To Streaming News" during the 2022 SXSW Conference and Festivals at Austin Convention Center in Austin, Texas. Photo: Dave Pedley

Full name : Audie N. Cornish

: Audie N. Cornish Date of birth : 9 October 1979

: 9 October 1979 Place of birth: Randolph, Massachusetts, United States

Audie Cornish is one of the popular female CNN anchors and correspondent worth knowing. She hosts The Assignment with Audie Cornish, a weekly CNN Audio podcast, and appears on CNN to cover national, political, and breaking news.

CNN has remained one of the top news organizations in the United States since its inception. Its news anchorage structure includes reputable men and female reporters who do commendable work. The CNN female anchors mentioned above are talented and dedicated to their jobs, and have significantly contributed to the network's growth.

