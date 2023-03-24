25 famous CNN female anchors, correspondents and reporters
CNN (Cable News Network) is a multinational news network based in Atlanta, Georgia, United States. Ted Turner and Reese Schonfeld founded the news channel in 1980. Since its inception, CNN has employed high-level anchors, correspondents, and reporters, which has aided the channel's growth. Some have been employed for more than a decade. Discover some of the famous CNN female anchors that have worked for the network.
CNN was the first television channel in the United States to provide 24-hour news coverage and the first all-news television channel. It is currently owned by the New York-based media conglomerate Warner Bros (WBD).
Famous CNN female anchors, correspondents and reporters
Who are the top CNN anchors? The following is a list of notable former and current CNN female anchors, correspondents, hosts and regular contributors.
1. Christiane Amanpour
- Full name: Christiane Maria Heideh Amanpour
- Date of birth: 12 January 1958
- Place of birth: Ealing, Middlesex, England, UK
Christiane Amanpour is the chief international anchor for CNN. She is a member of the Order of the British Empire (OBE), and in 2014 she was inducted into the Cable News Hall of Fame.
2. Erin Burnett
- Full name: Erin Isabelle Burnett
- Date of birth: 2 July 1976
- Place of birth: Mardela Springs, Maryland, USA
Erin Burnett is the anchor of Erin Burnett OutFront on CNN. She is also a member of the Council on Foreign Relations and a board member of the Women's Initiative at the United Nations.
3. Becky Anderson
- Full name: Rebecca Anderson
- Date of birth: 15 November 1967
- Place of birth: England
Becky Anderson is the anchor of CNN International's flagship news and current affairs primetime news program Connect the World. Anderson has been involved in various philanthropic endeavours, including serving as a board member for the Young Arab Leaders organization and as an ambassador for the World Economic Forum's Global Shapers community.
4. Brooke Baldwin
- Full name: Brooke Baldwin
- Date of birth: 12 July 1979
- Place of birth: Atlanta, Georgia, USA
Brooke Baldwin is a journalist, television host and author. She worked for CNN from 2008 until 2020. In her work at CNN, Baldwin was involved in various philanthropic endeavours, including serving as an ambassador for the American Cancer Society and as a board member for the Atlanta Press Club.
5. Zain Ashser
- Full name: Zain Ejiofor Asher
- Age: 39 years (as of April 2023)
- Place of birth: Balham, London Borough of Wandsworth, England
Zain Asher is a news anchor at CNN International based in New York City. She was first hired as a business correspondent before becoming a news anchor.
6. Kate Bolduan
- Full name: Katherine Jean Bolduan
- Date of birth: 28 July 1983
- Place of birth: Goshen, Indiana, U.S.
Kate Bolduan is one of the most famous CNN anchors based in New York City. She first worked at the news network as a national correspondent for CNN Newsource.
7. Dana Bash
- Full name: Dana Ruth Bash
- Date of birth: 15 June 1971
- Place of birth: New York City, New York, USA
Dana Bash is a television anchor and chief political correspondent for CNN. Dana began her journalism career as a producer for CNN's weekend programs.
8. Alisyn Camerota
- Full name: Alisyn Lane Camerota
- Date of birth: 21 June 1966
- Place of birth: Shrewsbury, New Jersey, USA
Alisyn Camerota is a broadcast journalist and political commentator for CNN. She began her career as a reporter and anchor for various local news before joining Fox News in 1998.
9. Poppy Harlow
- Full name: Katharine Julia Harlow
- Date of birth: 2 May 1982
- Place of birth: Minneapolis, Minnesota, USA
Poppy Harlow is an anchor of CNN This Morning. Harlow began her media career as a reporter for numerous local news stations before becoming a video anchor and producer for Forbes.
10. Clarissa Ward
- Full name: Clarissa Ward
- Date of birth: 31 January 1980
- Place of birth: London, England
Clarissa Ward is the chief international correspondent for CNN. She began her media career as a freelance writer and foreign reporter for news companies such as Fox News, CBS News, and ABC News.
11. Brianna Keilar
- Full name: Brianna Marie Keilar
- Date of birth: 21 September 1980
- Place of birth: Canberra, Australia
Brianna Keilar began her journalism career as a reporter and anchor for various local news before joining CNN in 2006 as a correspondent in Washington. She served as a White House correspondent.
12. Sara Sidner
- Full name: Sara Sidner
- Date of birth: 31 May 1972
- Place of birth: Miami Lakes, Florida, USA
Sara Sidner is among the top CNN female correspondents and CNN International based in Los Angeles. She began her career as a reporter for various local news stations before joining CNN in 2008.
13. Joan Biskupic
- Full name: Joan Biskupic
- Date of birth: 1956
- Place of birth: Chicago, USA
Joan Biskupic is a full-time Supreme Court analyst at CNN. She covers the Supreme Court of the United States and other legal issues. Joan has authored several works on the Supreme Court and biographies of Court Justices.
14. Pamela Brown
- Full name: Pamela Ashley Brown
- Date of birth: 29 November 1983
- Place of birth: Lexington, Kentucky, United States
Pamela Brown is a weekend anchor and senior chief investigative correspondent for CNN. She previously worked as a senior correspondent for Washington and the White House.
15. Rosemary Church
- Full name: Rosemary Church
- Date of birth: 10 November 1962
- Place of birth: Belfast, Northern Ireland
Rosemary Church is one of the beautiful CNN reporters who has worked as a news anchor and correspondent since 1998. She has also worked in the media houses such as ABC News, 2SSS-FM, and Network Ten.
16. Julia Chatterley
- Full name: Julia Chatterley
- Date of birth: 1982
- Place of birth: London, United Kingdom
Julia Chatterley is an anchor and correspondent for CNN International in New York. Julia covers transformational financial innovations such as global payments, blockchain technology, and digital assets. She left finance to serve as a co-anchor on CNBC International Squawk Box and Street Signs.
18. Lisa Ling
- Full name: Lisa J. Ling
- Date of birth: 30 August 1973
- Place of birth: Sacramento, California, United States
Lisa J. Ling is a journalist, television personality, and author from the United States. She currently hosts CNN's This Is Life with Lisa Ling. She previously worked as a Channel One News reporter, a co-host on the ABC daytime talk show The View (1999-2002), the host of National Geographic Explorer (2003-2010), and a special correspondent for The Oprah Winfrey Show.
19. Gloria Borger
- Full name: Gloria Anne Borger
- Date of birth: 22 September 1952
- Place of birth: New Rochelle, New York, United States
Gloria is a political commentator, journalist, and columnist from the United States. She is CNN's chief political analyst. She has appeared on several CNN shows, including The Situation Room, since joining the network in 2007.
20. Laura Coates
- Full name: Laura Coates
- Date of birth: 11 July 1980
- Place of birth: Saint Paul, Minnesota, United States
Laura Coates is a legal analyst, author, and attorney. She is also a former United States Department of Justice federal prosecutor. Laura currently serves as a legal analyst for CNN. She provides legal analysis and commentary on various topics.
21. Abby Phillip
- Full name: Abigail Daniella Phillip
- Date of birth: 25 November 1988
- Place of birth: Virginia, United States
Abigail is a CNN political correspondent and weekend anchor. Her previous employers included The Washington Post, ABC News, and Politico. She is a member of the Delta Sigma Theta sorority.
22. Nia-Malika Henderson
- Full name: Nia-Malika Henderson
- Date of birth: 7 July 1974
- Place of birth: Hopkins, South Carolina, United States
CNN's Nia-Malika Henderson is a senior political reporter. She extensively covered the 2016 presidential campaign for CNN's digital and television platforms. Her focus is on identity politics, which includes investigating the dynamics of demographics, race, and religion and reporting on the groups of people who influence national elections.
23. Amanda Davies
- Full name: Amanda Davies
- Date of birth: 24 March 1980
- Place of birth: Manchester, England
Amanda Davies currently works as a sports anchor and correspondent for CNN International. She began her career in journalism as a newsreader for BBC Radio Manchester.
24. Randi Kaye
- Full name: Randi Kaye
- Date of birth: 19 November 1967
- Place of birth: New York, New York, United States
Randi Kaye is a CNN television news journalist who is an investigative reporter for Anderson Cooper 360°. Kaye began working for CNN in December 2004.
25. Audie Cornish
- Full name: Audie N. Cornish
- Date of birth: 9 October 1979
- Place of birth: Randolph, Massachusetts, United States
Audie Cornish is one of the popular female CNN anchors and correspondent worth knowing. She hosts The Assignment with Audie Cornish, a weekly CNN Audio podcast, and appears on CNN to cover national, political, and breaking news.
CNN has remained one of the top news organizations in the United States since its inception. Its news anchorage structure includes reputable men and female reporters who do commendable work. The CNN female anchors mentioned above are talented and dedicated to their jobs, and have significantly contributed to the network's growth.
