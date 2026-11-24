Sir Ahmadu Bello, the Sardauna of Sokoto and Premier of Northern Nigeria, was assassinated on 15 January 1966 when soldiers led by Major Chukwuma Kaduna Nzeogwu stormed his official residence in Kaduna during Nigeria's first military coup. Born Ahmadu Bello in Rabah on 12 June 1910, he served as the first Premier of Northern Nigeria from 1954 until his assassination in 1966, shaping regional and national politics for over a decade. His death, alongside that of Prime Minister Abubakar Tafawa Balewa and other senior leaders, marked the collapse of Nigeria's First Republic.

Sir Ahmadu Bello captured in a cheerful moment. Photo: Keystone Features (modified by the author)

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Key takeaways

Sir Ahmadu Bello was shot dead at his official residence in Kaduna on 15 January 1966 during Nigeria's inaugural military coup.

on 15 January 1966 during Nigeria's inaugural military coup. The attack was led by Major Chukwuma Kaduna Nzeogwu , who disguised his assault as a routine military training exercise called "Operation Damisa."

, who disguised his assault as a routine military training exercise called "Operation Damisa." Bello's first wife, Hafsatu, died alongside him during the raid , reportedly trying to shield him.

, reportedly trying to shield him. The assassination triggered a counter-coup in July 1966 and set Nigeria on the path to the Biafran Civil War of 1967–1970.

and set Nigeria on the path to the Biafran Civil War of 1967–1970. Bello remains a defining figure in Northern Nigerian history, best remembered for founding Ahmadu Bello University in Zaria and reforming the northern public service.

Profile summary

Detail Sir Ahmadu Bello Full name Ahmadu Ibrahim Bello Born 12 June 1910, Rabah, Sokoto, Nigeria Died 15 January 1966, Kaduna, Nigeria Age at death 55 Title Sardauna of Sokoto Role Premier of Northern Nigeria (1954–1966) Party Northern People's Congress (NPC) Cause of death Assassination Perpetrator Major Chukwuma Kaduna Nzeogwu

Who was Ahmadu Bello, the Sardauna of Sokoto?

Alhaji Sir Ahmadu Bello was the Sardauna of Sokoto and leader of Nigeria's northern region during the last years of British rule and early independence. His lineage placed him at the very heart of northern Islamic tradition. He was born in a village called Rabah, some 20 miles from Sokoto, to Ibrahim, the district head of Rabah, and was a descendant of Sultan Muhammadu Bello and Sheikh Usman Dan Fodio, the founding father of the Sokoto Caliphate.

Bello received his early education from Muslim masters, studying the Quran, the hadith, and Sharia, before attending Sokoto Middle School — the only modern school in the Sokoto province at the time. He finished school in 1931 and briefly worked as an English teacher before entering public life.

His rise to political power

In 1938, at the age of 28, Bello made attempts to become the Sultan of Sokoto but was unsuccessful, losing to Sir Siddiq Abubakar III, who would reign for 50 years. Rather than fade from public life, the new Sultan immediately elevated him. The Sultan conferred on him the traditional title of "Sardauna" and elevated him to the Sokoto Native Authority Council.

Top five facts about Ahmadu Bello. Photo: Universal History Archive (modified by the author)

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In the first elections held in Northern Nigeria in 1952, Bello won a seat in the Northern House of Assembly and became a member of the regional executive council as minister of works, before serving successively as minister of Local Government and Community Development. In 1954, Ahmadu Bello became the first and only Premier of Northern Nigeria — a position he held until his assassination in 1966.

When Nigeria's independence government was formed in 1960, Bello, as president of the NPC, chose to remain Premier of Northern Nigeria rather than take up federal office. He left the position of Prime Minister to the party's deputy president, Abubakar Tafawa Balewa. It was a deliberate choice, as he considered his influence over the northern region more consequential than holding federal office.

Bello's vision for the region was reflected in his words, quoted in 50 Interesting Facts About Ahmadu Bello:

Here in Northern Nigeria, we have people of many different races, tribes, and religions who are knit together by common history, common interest and common ideas; the things that unite us are stronger than the things that divide us.

How did Ahmadu Bello die? The events of 15 January 1966

The plot behind Nigeria's first military coup

Nigerian statesman Ahmadu Bello on a nine-day visit to the UK. Photo: Evening Standard (modified by the author)

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According to the coup plotters themselves, the coup was planned because the men at the helm of Nigeria's affairs were running the country aground with corruption. The ringleader was Major Chukwuma Kaduna Nzeogwu, an army officer posted to the Nigerian Military Training College in Kaduna.

Prior to the coup, Nzeogwu was a chief instructor at the College in Kaduna, which gave him an advantage in carrying out his plans. He organised a two-night exercise tagged "Operation Damisa" to train soldiers — a ruse that was approved by authorities who had no idea of his true intentions.

The Premier of the Western Region, Chief Samuel Ladoke Akintola, had heard rumours of the coup before the day and tried to warn Sir Ahmadu Bello, but to no avail.

The attack on Bello's residence

In the early hours of 15 January 1966, Nzeogwu led soldiers to attack the official residence of Northern Premier Ahmadu Bello in Kaduna, where Bello was killed along with his senior wife, Hafsatu. Accounts of the exact sequence of events inside the residence vary across historical records, coup participants, and subsequent inquiries, including testimony before the Oputa Panel and accounts by coup officer Captain Ben Gbulie.

Ahmadu Bello holding 8-month-old Siamese twin Joan Adamu. Photo: Douglas Miller (modified by the author)

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While some accounts state that Bello fired on troops attempting to enter or arrest him before he was fatally shot, the exact sequence inside the compound remains a subject of conflicting testimony.

Biographical and family accounts report that Hafsatu died while trying to shield Bello during the attack. Members of his guard and household staff, including his security official Ahmed Ben Musa, driver Ahmed Pategi and Brigadier Samuel Ademulegun, were also killed in the operation.

Following the coup, Major Chukwuma Kaduna Nzeogwu announced the military takeover in a radio broadcast on 15 January 1966, as reported by Vanguard News:

In the name of the Supreme Council of the Revolution of the Nigerian Armed Forces, I declare martial law over the Northern provinces of Nigeria. The Constitution is suspended and the regional government and elected assemblies are hereby dissolved.

After waiting for an early morning radio announcement from Lagos that never came, Nzeogwu made a mid-afternoon announcement on Radio Kaduna, declaring martial law in Northern Nigeria.

Who else was killed in the January 1966 coup?

Ahmadu Bello left with Nigerian politician Festus Okotie-Eboh during a social event. Photo: Evening Standard (modified by the author)

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On 15 January 1966, soldiers led by Nzeogwu and four others carried out a military putsch that killed 22 people, including Prime Minister Abubakar Tafawa Balewa and Northern Premier Ahmadu Bello, along with many senior politicians, senior army officers, and their wives.

The coup was subsequently referred to as the "Coup of the Five Majors," after a comment made by its most visible member, Major Chukwuma Kaduna Nzeogwu.

What happened after Ahmadu Bello's death?

Johnson Aguiyi-Ironsi seized power during the ensuing chaos after the 15 January 1966 coup and ruled from 16 January until his own assassination on 29 July 1966 during a counter-coup.

Alhaji Sir Ahmadu Bello receives a welcoming handshake from Abba Siddum Gana. Photo: PA Images (modified by the author)

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Murtala Muhammed, who would later become Head of State, was devastated by the assassination of Sir Ahmadu Bello and reportedly considered the secession of Northern Nigeria for a time.

The assassination also had far-reaching consequences for the country. It provoked massacres of Igbos in northern Nigeria and contributed to the tensions that eventually led to the Nigerian Civil War of 1967–1970. As Historical Nigeria observed:

On 15 January 1966, Nigeria awoke to gunfire, confusion, and the sudden collapse of its young democracy. His assassination marked a decisive turning point in Nigeria's post-independence history.

Without Ahmadu Bello, Northern Nigeria lacked a unifying civilian leader capable of negotiating its interests at the national level. That vacuum fed directly into the ethnic tensions that consumed the country in the years that followed.

Ahmadu Bello's legacy and achievements

Ahmadu Bello visits Nigerian cadets at the Mons Officer Cadet School. Photo: G. R. Greated

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Bello's greatest legacy was the modernisation of Northern Nigeria and the unification of its diverse people. His record in public service and institution-building remains remarkable by any measure.

Key achievements

He founded Ahmadu Bello University in Zaria in 1962, the second-largest university in Africa.

His political and economic initiatives included establishing regional institutions such as the Northern Regional Development Corporation, the Bank of the North, the Broadcasting Company of Northern Nigeria (BCNN), and the Nigeria Citizen newspaper.

newspaper. The development and reform of the northern civil service during his tenure was a major pillar of his administration, alongside his policy of "northernisation" aimed at expanding northern representation in regional administration.

He formulated the motto "Work and Worship," which became associated with Northern Nigeria.

In 1953 and 1957, he led the northern delegation during independence talks held in London.

Due to a limited number of qualified graduates from the region, Sir Ahmadu Bello instituted the northernisation of the region's public service — a controversial but far-reaching reform aimed at ensuring northern Nigerians took their place in their own administration.

Nigeria's Democracy Day is now celebrated on his birthday, 12 June.

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Abubakar Tafawa BALEWA, Ahmadu BELLO and Nnamdi AZIKIWE during the celebration of Nigeria's independence. Photo: Keystone-France

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Sixty years after the January 1966 coup, its legacy continues to shape Nigerian public debate. In January 2026, Nigeria's Armed Forces Remembrance Day—observed on 15 January—marked 60 years since the 1966 coup, a date that also coincides with the anniversary of the end of the Nigerian Civil War on 15 January 1970, when Biafran forces formally surrendered.

The 1966 coup had far-reaching consequences for Nigeria: it destabilised the country's political and constitutional order, preceded the July 1966 counter-coup and the Nigerian Civil War (1967–1970), and contributed to recurring military interventions in Nigerian politics. Historians and commentators continue to debate how Nigeria's post-independence trajectory might have unfolded had Bello survived.

FAQs

How did Ahmadu Bello die? Sir Ahmadu Bello was shot and killed at his official residence in Kaduna on 15 January 1966 during Nigeria's first military coup. Who killed Ahmadu Bello? Major Chukwuma Kaduna Nzeogwu led the attack. Testimony at the Oputa Commission later confirmed that Nzeogwu shot Bello after Bello opened fire on the soldiers attempting to arrest him. What was the 1966 coup in Nigeria? The 1966 Nigerian coup began on 15 January 1966, when rebel soldiers led by Nzeogwu assassinated 11 senior Nigerian politicians and two soldiers, and kidnapped three others. Did Ahmadu Bello's wife die with him? Yes. His first wife, Hafsatu Ahmadu Bello, perished in the same bloody coup that killed the premier. What was Ahmadu Bello's title? He held the traditional title of Sardauna of Sokoto, meaning Crown Prince of Sokoto, in addition to serving as Premier of Northern Nigeria from 1954 until his death. What is the "mistake of 1914" associated with Ahmadu Bello? Addressing Nigeria's House of Representatives in 1953, Ahmadu Bello stated, "The mistake of 1914 has come to light, and I should like it to go no further," referring to the British amalgamation of Northern and Southern Nigeria — a phrase he later described as the most important political speech of his life. What was Ahmadu Bello's legacy in Northern Nigeria? He is remembered for founding Ahmadu Bello University, reforming the northern public service, instituting the northernisation policy, and unifying the diverse peoples of the northern region under a single political structure. Did the 1966 coup cause the Nigerian Civil War? The failed 1966 coup not only impaired Nigeria's economic, political, and social order but also led to the Biafran Civil War of 1967–1970.

We also highlighted facts about Yahaya Adoza Bello, the former Kogi State governor facing separate prosecutions over alleged diversions of state funds.

The EFCC's cases involve allegations of ₦80.2 billion and ₦110 billion, which Bello denies. Despite the legal battles, he secured the APC senatorial ticket for Kogi Central ahead of the 2027 elections.

Source: Legit.ng