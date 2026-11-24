The US government updated its immigration rules for a specific category of foreign nationals seeking to continue working in the country

The change, published on November 19, 2026, affects how certain foreigners must apply for an Employment Authorization Document after their status is renewed

Foreign nationals in this category who fail to follow the new procedure may face a gap in their work authorisation while awaiting approval

The United States government has changed the rules for a category of foreign nationals seeking to maintain their work authorisation.

The new rule requires them to follow a new application process before they can legally continue working.

US revises work authorization rule for applicants. Photo credit: Wikipedia.

Source: UGC

The update, published on November 19, 2026, came through a revised edition of Form G-1055, the USCIS Fee Schedule, issued by the US Citizenship and Immigration Services (USCIS) under the Department of Homeland Security.

What changed for re-parolees seeking work authorisation

The category affected by the change is foreign nationals who have been granted a new period of parole, known as re-parole.

Under the previous process, these individuals could request an Employment Authorization Document (EAD) directly when filing Form I-131, the Application for Travel Documents, Parole Documents, and Arrival/Departure Records. That option has now been removed.

As of the latest edition of Form I-131, re-parolees who wish to request employment authorisation must file a separate application, Form I-765, Application for Employment Authorization, and must do so only after their re-parole has been approved.

The practical effect is that re-parolees can no longer combine their parole renewal and work authorisation requests in a single filing.

They must wait for re-parole approval first, and only then submit a fresh application for work authorisation.

What foreign nationals in this category should do next

USCIS has not indicated any grace period for those affected by the change.

Foreign nationals on re-parole who need to work should ensure they file Form I-765 promptly after their re-parole is confirmed to avoid any gap in their legal ability to work.

The updated Fee Schedule is available for download directly from the USCIS website, where individuals can also verify the correct fees required for each form before filing. USCIS noted that any application, petition, or request submitted with an incorrect fee will be rejected.

US speaks about employment based green cards

Meanwhile, Legit.ng previously reported that United States government published the categories of workers eligible to apply for an employment-based Green Card under three preference tiers.

Professionals with extraordinary ability, advanced degrees, and skilled trades all appear on the USCIS list of qualifying occupations.

Source: Legit.ng