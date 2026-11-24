Belarus announced that its temporary visa-free entry regime for 38 European states will end on December 31, 2026

The policy also covers stateless persons permanently residing in Estonia and non-citizens of Latvia

Citizens of major European nations including Germany, France, the UK, and Italy are among those affected by the change

Belarus has announced that its temporary visa-free entry arrangement for citizens of 38 European countries will come to an end on December 31, 2026, with the policy expiring at the close of the year.

The regime, which currently allows eligible European nationals to enter Belarus without a visa, also extends to stateless persons who are permanent residents of Estonia and to non-citizens of Latvia.

Belarus ends its visa-free travel regime for citizens of 38 European countries, including Germany, France, Italy, and the UK, on December 31, 2026. Photo credit: Anadolu/Getty

Source: Getty Images

Both groups will lose visa-free access once the arrangement lapses.

Full list of affected countries

The 38 European states whose citizens are covered by the expiring regime are:

1. Andorra

2. Austria

3. Belgium

4. Bosnia and Herzegovina

5. Bulgaria

6. Croatia

7. Cyprus

8. Czechia

9. Denmark

10. Estonia (including stateless persons permanently residing in Estonia)

11. Finland

12. France

13. Germany

14. Greece

15. Hungary

16. Iceland

17. Ireland

18. Italy

19. Latvia (including non-citizens of Latvia)

20. Lithuania

21. Liechtenstein

22. Luxembourg

23. Malta

24. Monaco

25. North Macedonia

26. The Netherlands

27. Norway

28. Poland

29. Portugal

30. Romania

31. San Marino

32. Slovakia

33. Slovenia

34. Spain

35. Sweden

36. Switzerland

37. United Kingdom

38. Vatican City

What the change means for travellers

Citizens of the countries listed above who plan to visit Belarus from January 2026 onwards will need to make alternative entry arrangements once the visa-free window closes.

Travellers from the affected nations are advised to check entry requirements well ahead of any planned visit to Belarus after the December 31, 2026 deadline.

Countries that can enter Belarus without a visa

Legit.ng earlier reported that Belarus has released the full list of countries whose citizens can travel to the country without a visa, with rules varying based on nationality, entry point, and the length of stay permitted.

Source: Legit.ng