Belarus to End Visa-Free Entry for Citizens of 38 European Countries From January 2027
- Belarus announced that its temporary visa-free entry regime for 38 European states will end on December 31, 2026
- The policy also covers stateless persons permanently residing in Estonia and non-citizens of Latvia
- Citizens of major European nations including Germany, France, the UK, and Italy are among those affected by the change
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Belarus has announced that its temporary visa-free entry arrangement for citizens of 38 European countries will come to an end on December 31, 2026, with the policy expiring at the close of the year.
The regime, which currently allows eligible European nationals to enter Belarus without a visa, also extends to stateless persons who are permanent residents of Estonia and to non-citizens of Latvia.
Both groups will lose visa-free access once the arrangement lapses.
Full list of affected countries
The 38 European states whose citizens are covered by the expiring regime are:
1. Andorra
2. Austria
3. Belgium
4. Bosnia and Herzegovina
5. Bulgaria
6. Croatia
7. Cyprus
8. Czechia
9. Denmark
10. Estonia (including stateless persons permanently residing in Estonia)
11. Finland
12. France
13. Germany
14. Greece
15. Hungary
16. Iceland
17. Ireland
18. Italy
19. Latvia (including non-citizens of Latvia)
20. Lithuania
21. Liechtenstein
22. Luxembourg
23. Malta
24. Monaco
25. North Macedonia
26. The Netherlands
27. Norway
28. Poland
29. Portugal
30. Romania
31. San Marino
32. Slovakia
33. Slovenia
34. Spain
35. Sweden
36. Switzerland
37. United Kingdom
38. Vatican City
What the change means for travellers
Citizens of the countries listed above who plan to visit Belarus from January 2026 onwards will need to make alternative entry arrangements once the visa-free window closes.
Travellers from the affected nations are advised to check entry requirements well ahead of any planned visit to Belarus after the December 31, 2026 deadline.
Countries that can enter Belarus without a visa
Legit.ng earlier reported that Belarus has released the full list of countries whose citizens can travel to the country without a visa, with rules varying based on nationality, entry point, and the length of stay permitted.
Source: Legit.ng
Basit Jamiu (Current Affairs and Politics Editor) Basit Jamiu is an AFP-certified journalist. He is a current affairs and politics editor at Legit.ng. He holds a bachelor's degree from Nasarawa State University (2023). Basit previously worked as a staff writer at Ikeja Bird (2022), Associate Editor at Prime Progress (2022). He is a 2025 CRA Grantee, 2024 Open Climate Fellow (West Africa), 2023 MTN Media Fellow. Email: basitjamiu1st@gmail.com and basit.jamiu@corp.legit.ng.