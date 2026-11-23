The US Department of Labor proposed a sweeping overhaul of its permanent labour certification programme on November 2026

The proposed rule, the first major reform to the PERM programme in nearly 20 years, aims to put American workers first in line for high-skilled jobs

Employers would face stricter recruitment rules, including a 90-day minimum advertising period and a ban on tailoring job ads toward foreign workers

The US Department of Labor announced a proposed rule on November 16, 2026 that would close a long-standing loophole allowing certain foreign workers to bypass the standard labour market test when applying for permanent residency through employer sponsorship.

The proposal targets the PERM programme, which is the main pathway employers use to obtain permanent labour certification before sponsoring a foreign national for a green card.

US proposes to scrap fast-track green card pathway for some foreign workers. Photo credit: Council on Foreign Relations.

Source: UGC

Secretary of Labor Keith Sonderling described the move as a necessary correction to rules that had for too long allowed companies to skip over qualified American workers.

3 categories of foreigners losing the fast-track exemption

At the heart of the proposal is the removal of an administrative exemption that previously allowed employers to skip the statutory labour market test for specific roles.

Under the new rules, employers recruiting for the following categories would now be required to actively consider qualified American workers before turning to foreign labour:

1. Physical therapists

2. Nurses

3. Workers with exceptional abilities in the sciences or arts

These three groups had previously benefited from a streamlined process that bypassed the standard recruitment requirements, effectively giving their foreign employers a faster route to green card sponsorship.

What the new PERM rules would require

Beyond eliminating the exemption, the proposed rule introduces broader changes to how employers recruit.

Print-based job advertisements would be replaced entirely by online recruitment methods, covering employer websites, job boards, social media platforms, job fairs, and campus recruitment drives.

Employers would also be required to advertise open positions for a minimum of 90 calendar days and provide evidence of genuine efforts to hire American workers.

Tailoring job descriptions in ways that effectively favour foreign applicants over domestic ones would be prohibited.

The proposal also introduces protections for American workers who have recently lost their jobs. Employers who have carried out layoffs within the past two years would be barred from seeking permanent labour certification for the same or similar roles.

Laid-off workers would also receive ongoing consideration throughout both the labour certification and immigrant petition processes.

The Department of Labour described the proposal as the first comprehensive set of regulatory reforms to the PERM programme in close to two decades.

Public comments on the rule are open for 60 days following its publication in the Federal Register.

US speaks about employment based green cards

Meanwhile, Legit.ng previously reported that United States government published the categories of workers eligible to apply for an employment-based Green Card under three preference tiers.

Professionals with extraordinary ability, advanced degrees, and skilled trades all appear on the USCIS list of qualifying occupations.

Source: Legit.ng