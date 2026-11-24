Iran's Islamic dress code requires women to cover specific parts of their body in public, with rules applying from the moment they board an international flight to the country

The regulations outline clear requirements for the head and body, though authorities allow more flexibility than many outsiders assume, particularly for foreign visitors

Iran's dress code also varies depending on the setting, with certain holy places carrying additional requirements beyond the standard public rules

Iran has outlined the specific parts of the body that women are required to cover when appearing in public, as part of the country's Islamic dress code regulations.

According to Iran's official dress code guidelines, two key areas of the body must be covered at all times in public spaces: the head and the body itself.

Iran lists 2 body areas women must cover in public under dress code rules. Photo: Getty

Source: Getty Images

The rules apply to both residents and foreign visitors, taking effect as soon as a woman boards an international flight bound for Iran.

What women must cover in Iran

1. For the head, women are required to ensure their hair is covered, though the standard is less rigid than many assume. It is considered acceptable for small sections of hair to remain visible around the face, and headscarves, known locally as "Roosari," are the most common choice. Appropriate hats and caps also meet the requirement.

2. Legs should be covered down to the ankles, though feet may be left uncovered and sandals are permitted. Tight-fitting jeans are also acceptable.

For the body, loose-fitting clothing is expected. Items such as long shirts, coats, or a manteau are considered suitable, and arms must not be left bare.

Contrary to a widely held belief, there is no restriction on colour. Women are free to wear light and bright colours, and lighter shades are actively encouraged during the warmer months.

Iran: Rules for tourists and holy sites

Foreign women visiting Iran are generally treated with some leniency when it comes to enforcement. If a minor breach occurs, the typical response from authorities is a polite verbal reminder rather than a formal penalty.

Visitors who plan to enter holy sites should be aware that additional covering, such as a chador, may be required in those spaces. In most cases, a chador will be provided at the entrance to the site.

The regulations also extend to air travel. On Iranian domestic and international flights, women are expected to observe the dress code once the aircraft enters Iranian airspace. Some airlines request compliance from the point of boarding.

Legit.ng has also published residency years for foreigners who want to become Qatari citizens.

Citizenship: Australia mentions residency years for foreigners

Meanwhile, Legit.ng previously reported that Australia's Department of Home Affairs outlined the residence requirement foreigners must meet before applying for citizenship.

Applicants must have lived in Australia on a valid visa for many years before the date they apply for citizenship.

The rules also specify how much time applicants are allowed to have spent outside Australia during that period.

Source: Legit.ng