Plateau State Governor Caleb Mutfwang commended United Nigeria Airlines for launching flight operations at Yakubu Gowon Airport, Jos

The inaugural flight departed Lagos on Tuesday morning, November 24, and landed in Jos before continuing on to Kano, connecting three major Nigerian cities

United Nigeria Airlines MD Mazi Osita Okonkwo addressed concerns about sustainability, citing the airline's six-year track record of maintaining routes

Jos, Plateau state - United Nigeria Airlines has launched commercial flight operations at Yakubu Gowon Airport in Jos, connecting Plateau state to Lagos and Kano for the first time under a new route schedule that also covers Owerri.

The inaugural flight left Murtala Muhammed Airport Terminal in Lagos at about 8:45am on Tuesday, November 24, and touched down in Jos at exactly 10:05am, a journey of approximately one hour and 15 minutes. Government officials, representatives of the Federal Airports Authority of Nigeria (FAAN), traditional rulers and other stakeholders were on hand to receive the aircraft before it continued to Kano to complete the inaugural run.

Plateau state officials and aviation stakeholders receive United Nigeria Airlines representatives during the inaugural flight to Jos. Photo: Plateau state government

Source: UGC

Plateau Government Backs the New Routes

Governor Caleb Mutfwang, represented by Plateau State House of Assembly Speaker Rt. Hon. Naalong Daniel, described the airline's arrival as a deliberate step towards opening the state to investment and reviving its tourism sector. Daniel said the administration was actively working to restore hospitality facilities that once drew visitors from across Nigeria, and that improved air access was central to that effort.

"There is no way we can achieve tourism without the aviation industry. The role of the airline on the Plateau is very strategic. The government is intentional about opening Plateau State for business and encouraging investors to come and invest on the Plateau," Daniel said.

He pledged that the state would provide security, institutional partnership, and active encouragement for residents to patronise the airline, expressing hope that Jos would eventually become a hub serving multiple carriers.

Commissioner for Transport Jatua Gyang said the state had signed a Memorandum of Understanding with United Nigeria Airlines covering two routes: Owerri-Jos, linking Plateau with the South-East and South-South, and Jos-Kano, connecting the state to the North-West. He noted that additional routes would depend on the airline's own commercial and operational decisions.

Airline MD Addresses Sustainability Concerns

Managing Director Mazi Osita Okonkwo acknowledged that some airlines had previously exited the Jos route, but said United Nigeria Airlines had the financial strength and operational discipline to sustain its schedules.

"We don't start and stop. We have the firepower to be able to operate any route we have put on our schedule. It has taken us time to come here, and we are going to sustain it," Okonkwo said. He added that the airline selected Jos partly because of its central geography, which allows it to bridge northern, southern and western Nigeria within a single routing.

Eze Ndigbo of Plateau State, HRH Nnadozie Nwosu, described the development as a milestone for the Igbo community, saying direct air links between Jos and the eastern part of Nigeria had been absent for more than 50 years.

Airport manager Chidimma Epok called on residents of Plateau state and neighbouring communities to use the new services, saying broad local patronage was essential to keeping the routes commercially viable.

In Kano, the airline was received by the Permanent Secretary of the Ministry of Transportation, Abdulmumin Musa Aliyu, who welcomed the start of the Jos-Kano service.

United Nigeria Airlines Acquires 6 Boeing 737 Aircraft

In 2025, Legit.ng reported that United Nigeria Airlines was gearing up for a significant expansion after it sealed a deal with Southwest Airlines for six Boeing 737-800 aircraft.

The strategic move marked a new chapter for the airline, which was poised to broaden its reach across domestic, regional, and international routes.

The acquisition, facilitated by SkyWorks Holdings, LLC, was aimed at boosting efficiency, increasing capacity, and bolstering Nigeria's standing in global aviation.

Source: Legit.ng