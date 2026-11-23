Charly Boy's age is 76 — born on 19 June 1950 in Port Harcourt, Rivers State — yet the man born Charles Chukwuemeka Oputa has never looked or behaved his age. Also known as CB, His Royal Punkness, and Area Fada, he is a Nigerian singer-songwriter, television presenter, actor, publisher, activist, and producer — one of the country's most controversial entertainers, best known for his alternative lifestyle, political views, and media productions. More than four decades into a career that refuses to slow down, he remains a force of nature in Nigerian popular culture.

Charly Boy captured against a grey backdrop. Photo: @CharlyboyArea (modified by the author)

Source: Facebook

Key takeaways

Charly Boy was born on 19 June 1950 in Port Harcourt, Rivers State, making him 76 years old as of November 2026.

in Port Harcourt, Rivers State, making him 76 years old as of November 2026. His real name is Charles Chukwuemeka Oputa, and he is the son of the late Supreme Court Justice Chukwudifu Oputa , one of Nigeria's most respected jurists.

, one of Nigeria's most respected jurists. He launched his music career in 1982 and independently released his debut single Obodo GiriGiri in 1984, helping to establish him in the Nigerian music scene.

in 1984, helping to establish him in the Nigerian music scene. Charly Boy launched his autobiography in July 2026 at the Mike Adenuga Centre, Ikoyi, Lagos, with former President Olusegun Obasanjo as chief host.

Profile summary

Field Detail Full name Charles Chukwuemeka Oputa Date of birth 19 June 1950 Age (November 2026) 76 Place of birth Port Harcourt, Rivers State, Nigeria Nicknames Charly Boy, CB, His Royal Punkness, Area Fada Nationality Nigerian Ethnicity Igbo Religion Christianity Father Justice Chukwudifu Oputa Occupation Singer, songwriter, TV presenter, actor, activist, publisher, producer Years active 1982 – present Spouse Diane Oputa Children 9 Instagram @areafada1

How old is Charly Boy, and where is he from?

Charly Boy was born Charles Chukwuemeka Oputa on 19 June 1950 in Port Harcourt, Rivers State, Nigeria. He turned 76 in June 2026. However, confusion surrounding his birth year persisted for years because he rarely disclosed his date of birth in interviews.

His age remained unknown until 2011, when he celebrated his sixtieth birthday. He later announced his 63rd birthday in 2013, further fuelling the debate. Nevertheless, 1950 is now widely accepted and aligns with his own public statements.

The Nigerian singer was born into the family of the late Supreme Court Justice Chukwudifu Oputa and is the second son. He claims that he entered the seminary to become a priest but departed after a year. He later relocated to the United States, where he earned a degree in communications.

Early life: from Rivers State to the US

Top five facts about Charly Boy. Photo: @CharlyboyArea/Facebook (modified by the author)

Source: Original

Before music and entertainment, Charly Boy considered a completely different life. The decision to leave that path caused a serious disagreement between father and son, but Oputa eventually pursued music, spending years in Oguta before moving to Lagos to build his career.

As the founder of New Waves Productions, Charly Boy later worked as a music producer and director. His unconventional path — from seminary to white-collar crime in America, to Lagos superstardom — has become central to his public persona.

Charly Boy's music career and legacy

From 1982, when he ventured into the music industry, to 1984, when he independently released the highlife single Obodo GiriGiri, his career has come full circle. His music reflects over four decades of pop, highlife, and Afrobeat rebellion, explicitly driving social commentary and challenging conservative Nigerian norms.

He rose to fame in the 1980s with hits like Nwata Miss and Jelof-Rice, becoming known for his eclectic style and unconventional persona, often pushing the boundaries of societal norms through his music and public appearances.

Charly Boy is well recognised for the transformation of his appearance, which began with his early androgyny in the music industry. Journalists covering entertainment subsequently referred to him as Nigeria's Boy George, though he insisted that he had created this persona long before his British counterpart rose to fame.

Like fellow musical activist Femi Kuti, Charly Boy has used his platform to speak directly to political power. In recent years, he shifted heavily toward musical activism, aiming his art at bad governance, systemic exploitation, and religious corruption — from Our Mumu Don Do (2017) to a collaboration with Falz titled God Of Men (Fake Pastors) (2020) and Naija Matter (2023).

Television and presenting

Charly Boy's most popular television series was The Charly Boy Show — a weekly sketch/variety show with political undertones that featured music, comedy, and celebrity appearances. Despite its popularity, the show struggled with consistent sponsorship and was cancelled in 2001 after ten years. In 2022, Charly Boy announced the show's return.

The Nollywood actor also served as a judge on Nigerian Idol in 2011 and as president of the Performing Musicians Association of Nigeria. During an interview on Arise Television's Prime Time, as reported by PM News:

I've made mistakes in my life. I've been a thief. I've done very risky things. I've done very stupid things, very foolish things. In fact, I have no business being here with you tonight, but I guess there's a purpose for my life.

Activism and advocacy

Charly Boy is known as an advocate of the masses, having fought for the rights of the average Nigerian. After surviving a personal battle with prostate cancer, he launched the Charly Boy Foundation to promote early detection, diagnosis, and treatment for men.

He also launched his own publication, Charly Boy Magazine, in 2010, providing a platform for his writing and creative expression.

Charly Boy's family and personal life

Charly Boy is married to African-American singer and former fashion designer Diane Oputa. He has nine children and 16 grandchildren.

His children include Adaeze Oputa. In September 2026, Charly Boy publicly celebrated the engagement of his daughter, Adaeze, to a woman, drawing a wide range of reactions from Nigerians online. He shared a video from the ceremony on his Instagram page, asking his followers to extend their well wishes.

My beautiful Princess and her Husband. Folks, wish dem well for me

The announcement sparked reactions on social media, with users expressing mixed views on the engagement and Charly Boy's public support for his daughter.

Latest news

Charly Boy has remained highly active in 2026. Former President Olusegun Obasanjo led dignitaries at the official launch of Charly Boy's autobiography, an event organised by the Charly Boy Foundation and held on 31 July 2026 at the Mike Adenuga Centre, Ikoyi, Lagos.

The autobiography chronicles Charles Oputa's decades-long influence, from music and rebellion to advocacy and cultural leadership. Speaking ahead of the book launch, Charly Boy argued that celebrities often wield more influence than politicians and should not shy away from addressing issues affecting ordinary Nigerians.

In October 2026, Charly Boy shared an emotional message seeking prayers for his wife after she underwent major surgery, saying she was relearning how to walk following the procedure.

Charly Boy's net worth

As of 2026, unverified online estimates suggest Charly Boy has amassed considerable wealth through decades of work in entertainment, media and advocacy. However, celebrity net worth figures are speculative and not publicly audited, so any reported valuation should be treated as an estimate.

His reported ventures and income streams include:

Music recordings and live performances

Television production ( The Charly Boy Show )

) Publishing ( Charly Boy Magazine and newspaper columns)

and newspaper columns) New Waves Productions (music video production and directing)

The Charly Boy Foundation

Properties in Abuja and Lagos

FAQs

How old is Charly Boy? Charly Boy is 76 years old, born on 19 June 1950 in Port Harcourt, Rivers State, Nigeria. What is Charly Boy's real name? His full legal name is Charles Chukwuemeka Oputa. Where is Charly Boy from? He was born in Port Harcourt, Rivers State, and is of Igbo heritage, with his family roots in Oguta. Who is Charly Boy's wife? He is married to Diane Oputa, an African-American singer and former fashion designer. How many children does Charly Boy have? He has nine children and sixteen grandchildren. What is Charly Boy's net worth? Charly Boy's net worth is estimated to reflect his decades-long career in music, television, publishing and advocacy. What is Charly Boy doing in 2026? He launched his autobiography in July 2026 and continues to speak out on Nigerian politics and governance via social media and television appearances. What is Charly Boy's Instagram handle? He posts as @areafada1 on Instagram.

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Source: Legit.ng