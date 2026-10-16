Abel Enitan's appointment as Nigeria's new Head of the Civil Service of the Federation is the breakout performance no one saw coming, and everyone is now talking about it. Abel Olumuyiwa Enitan, an Osun State indigene and the most senior Permanent Secretary in the Federal Civil Service, was sworn in by President Bola Tinubu on 27 August 2026, stepping into one of the most consequential administrative roles in the country. His arrival has drawn praise, intense scrutiny, and one pressing question: who exactly is he?

Abel Enitan appears in two official settings, dressed in traditional attire. Photo: @OHCSF_NGR, @NigEducation (modified by author)

Source: Twitter

Key takeaways

Abel Olumuyiwa Enitan was appointed Head of the Civil Service of the Federation, effective 27 August 2026 .

was appointed Head of the Civil Service of the Federation, effective . He is a native of Osun State and served as Permanent Secretary for seven years and seven months before his elevation.

and served as Permanent Secretary for before his elevation. He holds a BSc in Banking and Finance (University of Lagos, 1988) and an MSc in Public Policy Analysis (Nasarawa State University, 2015).

(University of Lagos, 1988) and an (Nasarawa State University, 2015). He succeeds Didi Esther Walson-Jack , who retired upon reaching the mandatory age of 60.

, who retired upon reaching the mandatory age of 60. He faces a potentially brief tenure, as he turns 60 himself on 12 December 2026.

Profile summary

Full name Abel Olumuyiwa Enitan Date of birth 12 December 1966 Age 59 (as of October 2026) State of origin Osun State, Nigeria Secondary education Ajibode Grammar School, Ibadan; College of Arts and Science, Ile-Ife Undergraduate degree BSc, Banking and Finance — University of Lagos (1988) Postgraduate degree MSc, Public Policy Analysis — Nasarawa State University (2015) Joined civil service 1998 Permanent Secretary since December 2018 Current position Head of the Civil Service of the Federation Effective date 27 August 2026 Predecessor Mrs Didi Esther Walson-Jack Spouse Mrs Olawunmi Ololade Enitan

Who is Abel Enitan?

President Bola Tinubu appointed Abel Olumuyiwa Enitan as the new Head of Civil Service of the Federation (HCSF), effective 27 August 2026. The announcement came as a surprise to many outside the federal bureaucracy, but those within it knew Enitan as a methodical, quietly powerful figure.

Born on 12 December 1966, Enitan is an indigene of Osun State. He holds a Bachelor's Degree in Banking and Finance from the University of Lagos and a Master's in Public Policy Analysis from the Nasarawa State University, Keffi.

He attended Ajibode Grammar School, Ibadan, and the College of Arts and Science, Ile-Ife, for his secondary education. He later proceeded to the University of Lagos, where he obtained a Bachelor of Science degree in Finance and Banking in 1988. In 2015, he obtained a Master of Science degree in Public Policy Analysis from Nasarawa State University, Keffi.

Early career in the civil service

Enitan joined the Federal Civil Service in 1998 as a Senior Operations Officer at the discontinued Family Economic Advancement Programme (FEAP). That first posting was modest, yet it set the tone for a steady, institution-driven climb.

He also served at the Ministry of Niger Delta Affairs before his posting to the Office of the Vice President in the State House, where he served as Chief Administrative Officer and rose to Director between 2010 and 2018.

He was appointed Permanent Secretary in December 2018 and posted to the Federal Civil Service Commission. He later served in the Ministries of Environment, Police Affairs, Humanitarian Affairs and Poverty Reduction and Education until his latest appointment as HoCSF.

What made him the top choice?

Enitan is the most senior Permanent Secretary in the Federal Civil Service, having served in that capacity for seven years and seven months. Seniority, in Nigeria's civil service tradition, carries enormous weight, and it showed in the Presidency's rationale.

According to the Presidency, Enitan brings considerable institutional experience and a deep understanding of the operations of the Federal Civil Service to his new responsibility.

His appointment places an experienced civil servant at the head of the Federal Civil Service at a time when the administration is pursuing reforms aimed at improving public-sector efficiency and service delivery.

The swearing-in that stopped Nigeria

Five facts about Abel Enitan. Photo: @NigEducation

Source: Twitter

President Tinubu swore in Abel Olumuyiwa Enitan as Head of Civil Service of the Federation at the State House in Abuja on Thursday, 27 August 2026. The ceremony was brief but loaded with symbolism.

The immediate past Head of the Civil Service of the Federation, Mrs Didi Esther Walson-Jack, formally handed over leadership of the Federal Civil Service to Enitan. The handover ceremony, held in Abuja, followed the swearing-in earlier that Thursday.

At the handover, Enitan wasted no time in signalling his approach. Speaking after his swearing-in, he told reporters:

I'm not going to reinvent the wheel. I'll rather lubricate the wheel so that I can deliver efficiently and more productively.

He pledged to continue from where his predecessor stopped, promising to strengthen the EPIC Culture of Efficiency, Productivity, Incorruptibility and Citizen-Centredness across the civil service.

Enitan called on Permanent Secretaries, Directors and all Federal Civil Servants to support the ongoing reform agenda and work collectively to build a more agile, professional and citizen-focused Civil Service.

Tinubu's charge to the new helmsman

President Tinubu used the swearing-in to lay out a clear mandate. The President charged the incoming HCSF to consolidate the reforms and innovations already underway, deepen professionalism and efficiency across the service, and build a more effective and responsive civil service capable of delivering the administration's Renewed Hope Agenda. He also urged Enitan to lead a civil service that is professional, merit-driven, accountable, innovative and responsive to the needs and aspirations of Nigerians.

Osun State reacts

The Osun State Government was swift in its congratulations. Governor Ademola Adeleke described it as a proud milestone for the state:

The Governor noted that Enitan's steady rise through the Federal Civil Service, including his service as Permanent Secretary in several strategic ministries, reflects his competence, experience and commitment to public administration.

Latest news: the tenure question

President Tinubu's newly appointed Head of the Civil Service of the Federation could have only a few months in office before reaching the mandatory retirement age of 60 in December 2026. Enitan was born on 12 December 1966, meaning he will turn 60 barely three and a half months after assuming one of the most powerful administrative positions in the Federal Government.

With Enitan due to celebrate his 60th birthday on 12 December, his appointment appears set to be unusually brief unless a different tenure provision applies to his office. Legal and constitutional questions around the Head of Service's tenure conditions are now being widely debated in Nigerian public discourse. No official pronouncement has been made on the matter as of the time of publication.

FAQs

Who is the new head of civil service in Nigeria? Abel Olumuyiwa Enitan is Nigeria's new Head of the Civil Service of the Federation, sworn in by President Bola Tinubu on 27 August 2026. How old is Abel Enitan? Abel Enitan was born on 12 December 1966, making him 59 years old as of October 2026. He turns 60 in December 2026. Which state is Abel Enitan from? Enitan is an indigene of Osun State in south-western Nigeria. What is Abel Enitan's educational background? He holds a BSc in Banking and Finance from the University of Lagos (1988) and an MSc in Public Policy Analysis from Nasarawa State University (2015). Who did Abel Enitan succeed as Head of Service? He succeeded Mrs Didi Esther Walson-Jack, who retired from the Federal Civil Service upon attaining the mandatory retirement age of 60. When did Abel Enitan join the civil service? Enitan joined the Federal Civil Service in 1998, beginning as a Senior Operations Officer at the Family Economic Advancement Programme (FEAP). How long did Abel Enitan serve as Permanent Secretary? He served as Permanent Secretary for seven years and seven months before his appointment as Head of the Civil Service of the Federation. Will Abel Enitan's tenure be cut short? There is significant public debate on this point. He turns 60 — the statutory civil service retirement age — on 12 December 2026, just months after assuming office. Whether a separate tenure provision applies to his position remains unresolved.

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Source: Legit.ng