Controversial Nigerian social media personality Idris Okuneye, popularly known as Bobrisky, has teased fans with grand wedding announcements for years—yet no public ceremony has ever taken place. From a May 2018 bridal photo hoax to a four-destination wedding plan unveiled in January 2025, repeated viral claims have faded without a confirmed marriage. The latest twist involves a Tanzanian businessman identified on social media as ChiefGodlove, who appeared on Bobrisky's Instagram in late October 2025.

Bobrisky pictured wearing jewellery and a vibrant patterned outfit. Photo: @bobrisky222 9modified by author)

Source: Instagram

Key takeaways

Despite multiple viral announcements, no Bobrisky wedding has ever taken place , and Bobrisky remains unmarried as of November 2026.

, and Bobrisky remains unmarried as of November 2026. In January 2025, Bobrisky announced a four-country wedding spanning Nigeria, London, the USA, and Greece , but never revealed the groom's identity.

, but never revealed the groom's identity. Bobrisky publicly revealed the man identified as Chief Godlove, a Tanzanian businessman , on Instagram in October 2025, sparking fresh marriage speculation.

, on Instagram in October 2025, sparking fresh marriage speculation. Bobrisky entered a guilty plea to currency abuse charges in April 2024 and was sentenced to six months in prison , before being released on 5 August 2024.

, before being released on 5 August 2024. In April 2026, Bobrisky published a strict ten-condition list for any man who wished to marry her, which went viral across Nigerian social media.

Profile summary

Field Detail Full name Okuneye Idris Olanrewaju Known as Bobrisky Date of birth 31 August 1991 Age 35 (as of November 2026) Place of birth Ebute Metta, Lagos, Nigeria Nationality Nigerian Education University of Lagos (Accounting) Occupation Social media personality, entrepreneur Marital status Single (as of November 2026) Instagram @bobrisky222

Who is Bobrisky?

Okuneye Idris Olanrewaju, born on 31 August 1991, is popularly known as Bobrisky, a Nigerian social media personality and transgender woman. She gained popularity in 2016 by creating makeup-related content and selling skin-lightening creams on Snapchat.

Bobrisky attended secondary school before later graduating from the University of Lagos with a degree in accounting. Her transformation from university student to Nigeria's most recognisable internet personality is well documented online.

Olanrewaju has over 266,000 followers on Snapchat, nearly five million followers on Instagram, and over 750,000 followers on TikTok.

Top 5 facts about Bobrisky. Photo: @bobrisky222 on Instagram (modified by author)

Source: Original

Career and business ventures

The social media personality built her brand through sheer force of personality. Her most prolific business venture is selling skin-lightening creams, and she also sells make-up, human hair weaves, watches, and trendy attire.

Bobrisky later earned considerable fame and money touring the US as a guest for multiple events, including club appearances and private meet-ups. Brand endorsements and social media sponsorships have further padded her income.

Bobrisky wedding rumours — a full timeline

Questions around whether Bobrisky is married have circulated online for years. Here is how the most prominent wedding claims unfolded.

2018: The bridal photo hoax

In May 2018, photos purporting to show Bobrisky's wedding introduction went viral on social media. Shortly afterwards, Bobrisky took to Snapchat to walk back the claims, stating that the wedding had not happened and that the images came from a bridal photo session.

2022: Viral wedding pictures

Bobrisky's wedding photos, which went viral in 2022, were for fun. The influencer only teased her fans with pictures of herself in traditional wedding attire. No groom, no ceremony — just content.

January 2025: The four-continent announcement

In January 2025, Bobrisky unveiled an elaborate multi-stop wedding plan across four locations: Nigeria for the introduction, London for the engagement, the USA for the white wedding, and Greece for the honeymoon. Bobrisky also put a steep price tag on event attire, stating:

My wedding is gonna be a bomb. Female Aso Ebi: ₦2 million; Men's cap: ₦1 million.

Shortly after announcing the plan, Bobrisky stated that the intended groom was already married and that his first wife was opposing the union. No verified wedding date materialised, and no ceremony has been confirmed.

Who is ChiefGodlove?

In late October 2025, Bobrisky posted on Instagram spotlighting a Tanzanian businessman under the handle @chiefgodlove_billionaire, praising his generosity and financial gifts. In the viral post by OloriSuperGal Media, Bobrisky wrote:

@chiefgodlove_billionaire you keep on spoiling me, awww. I love men who know what they want and go after it regardless of what people say.

In the same post, Bobrisky acknowledged that he had not yet met him in person, despite the money and gifts being sent. Independent verification of his full identity and the current status of the relationship has not been publicly established.

What about the Bobrisky wedding pictures?

Searches for "Bobrisky wedding pictures" largely surface staged or viral social media images rather than proof of a real marriage—most notably the May 2018 bridal photo shoot that Bobrisky later clarified was not an actual wedding. No public wedding has been confirmed.

Bobrisky's marriage conditions (April 2026)

Rather than announcing a wedding, Bobrisky outlined strict conditions for anyone interested in dating or marrying her, sharing the list on Instagram in April 2026.

In the viral post, Bobrisky laid out tough relationship rules covering full access to Instagram passwords and DMs, permanent ownership of expensive gifts like cars and houses, and a monthly upkeep allowance for her "baddie lifestyle."

The conditions included:

Full access to a partner's Instagram account and direct messages

A signed contract ensuring all gifts remain Bobrisky's property after a breakup

A monthly salary for "feeding and baddie upkeep"

Penalties for infidelity, including claims to a portion of a partner's assets, as well as firm boundaries such as no sleeping outside, restricted late-night visitors, and regular three-month vacation trips

Disrespectful family members banned from the home

As posted by Tribune Online, Bobrisky said:

If you claim you like me, you wanna date me or marry me, this is the list I'm gonna be asking you for.

She also noted that she would never rely on marriage for relocation, warning that such arrangements could be used to exert control over a partner.

Latest news

Bobrisky left Nigeria in November 2024 after a row with the Federal Government over claims she never served her prison sentence, and has since said leaving Nigeria remains one of the best decisions she has ever made.

In a post shared on Instagram in November 2026, Bobrisky said relocating was the right call, describing Nigeria as a toxic environment where drama, gossip, or a fight springs up every day.

Bobrisky marked her 35th birthday on 31 August 2026 by posting stunning photos on Instagram, accompanied by a playful message dismissing questions about her age. In October 2026, Bobrisky also posted a video on Instagram warning her friends never to take her side when she complains about her boyfriend, a clip that quickly went viral for its humour and candour.

Bobrisky's net worth

Bobrisky's net worth is not publicly known, as no verified financial records or official disclosures confirm her wealth. Although various entertainment and lifestyle outlets have published estimates, these figures remain speculative and should not be treated as an accurate representation of her finances.

Her income comes from several streams:

Social media sponsorships and promotional posts

Beauty and skin-care product sales

Fashion and retail ventures, including an Ikeja, Lagos boutique

Event appearances, hosting, and endorsement deals

FAQs

Is Bobrisky married? No. There has been no concrete proof or official announcement about Bobrisky's marriage. She remains single as of November 2026. Who is ChiefGodlove? Chief Godlove is a Tanzanian businessman whom Bobrisky publicly revealed as her "billionaire boyfriend" via Instagram in October 2025. His real name and full identity have not been independently verified. What happened to the Bobrisky wedding in January 2025? Bobrisky never unveiled the groom, no date was confirmed, and the wedding never took place. It was widely regarded as a publicity stunt. What do the Bobrisky wedding pictures show? The viral photos from 2022 show Bobrisky in traditional bridal attire. Those wedding photos, which went viral in 2022, were taken for fun and are not from a real ceremony. What are Bobrisky's marriage conditions? In April 2026, Bobrisky listed requirements including a partner's Instagram password, a monthly upkeep allowance, quarterly luxury holidays, and a contract granting her all gifts in the event of a breakup. Has Bobrisky ever been in a confirmed relationship? No partner has ever been officially confirmed. Bobrisky has fuelled several rumours over the years but has not publicly acknowledged a formal relationship. Where does Bobrisky live now? Bobrisky left Nigeria in November 2024 and has not disclosed her exact location, though she has said she relocated abroad for her mental health and personal peace. What is Bobrisky's real name? Bobrisky's real name is Idris Okuneye Olanrewaju.

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Source: Legit.ng