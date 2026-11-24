Beverly Angel, wife of Prophet Uebert Angel, took to Instagram on Tuesday to share photos of her husband with a heartfelt appeal

The prophetess urged followers to pray for the man she calls CIC, sparking an outpouring of support online

Thousands of fans and followers flooded her comments with messages of support and prayers for the embattled prophet

Beverly Angel, wife of Zimbabwe's controversial televangelist Prophet Uebert Angel, has made an emotional plea to their followers, asking them to intercede in prayer for her husband amid the saga surrounding him.

On Tuesday, November, 24, 2026, Beverly took to her Instagram page to share a series of photographs of the prophet, captioning the post with a simple but urgent appeal: "#PRAY for our beloved CIC wherever you are."

Beverly Angel, the wife of embattled cleric Uebert Angel, has called on her fans on social media over husband's case. Photo credit@beverlyuangel

Source: Instagram

The term "CIC" is a title commonly used by Angel's followers and inner circle when referring to him.

Beverly Angel's emotional Instagram appeal

The post struck a chord with supporters, drawing hundreds of responses within hours of going live. The images and caption together conveyed a sense of urgency, with Beverly's message reading as both a rallying cry and a personal expression of concern for her husband's well-being.

Beverly Angel has shared photos of her husband to show that she stands by him during his saga. Photo credit@beverlyuangel

Source: Instagram

Beverly, in her Instagram post, did not elaborate on the specific circumstances driving her appeal, but the timing of the post drew significant attention given the ongoing controversy surrounding Prophet Uebert Angel.

Here is Beverly Angel's Instagram post about her husband, as her fans reacted to it:

Fans rally behind the prophet

The post quickly attracted an outpouring of support from followers across the globe. Here are some of the reactions:

@elnetthills07 wrote:

"It is well my prophetess, the LORD is with him always. We're praying for him"

@emmanuel_emani commented:

"May God continue to bless you Prophetess Beverly Angel"

@legit_kimmy_ shared:

"We are Praying for our Father."

@flocy001 said:

"Yes mom we love him and are praying for him"

@herveangel__ wrote:

"We are praying for our Dad"

@michaelauangel added:

"We will Pray, God is with him Mama"

Prophet Uebert Angel's rare confession video trends

Legit.ng reported that a video of Prophet Uebert Angel making controversial remarks about spiritual submission and congregants' bodies has gone viral, attracting fresh attention to the embattled cleric.

The footage resurfaced amid reports of his arrest, reigniting discussions about his teachings and conduct.

A commentator who analysed the clip argued that Angel's remarks highlight how some religious leaders allegedly use spiritual authority to exploit and abuse women.

Source: Legit.ng