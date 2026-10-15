Bello Turji, full name Bello Turji Kachalla, is one of Nigeria's most wanted and feared bandit leaders. Born in 1994, he operates across North-western Nigeria, particularly in Zamfara and Sokoto states. His name has become synonymous with mass killings, kidnappings, and the wider insecurity crisis devastating Nigeria's north-west. For nearly a decade, he has carried out mass kidnappings, extortion, and massacres while evading Nigerian military operations, U.S. airstrikes, and multiple Defence Headquarters manhunts, and as of mid-2026, he is reportedly rearming and allegedly collaborating with Boko Haram.

A herder drives his cattle past a signboard welcoming visitors to Zamfara State. Photo: Pius Utomi Ekpei/AFP (modified by author)

Source: Getty Images

Key takeaways

Full name: Bello Turji Kachalla, also known as Bello Gudde and Muhammad Bello

Bello Turji Kachalla, also known as Bello Gudde and Muhammad Bello Born: 1994 in Shinkafi, Zamfara State, Nigeria

1994 in Shinkafi, Zamfara State, Nigeria Active since 2011 , operating across Zamfara and Sokoto states

, operating across Zamfara and Sokoto states Masterminded the 2022 Zamfara massacres , which killed nearly 200 people , including women and children

, which killed nearly , including women and children Reportedly survived the U.S. airstrikes in northwest Nigeria in December 2025 and launched fresh attacks in Sokoto in January 2026

Profile summary

Full name Bello Turji Kachalla Also known as Bello Gudde, Muhammad Bello, Turji Date of birth 1994 Place of birth Shinkafi, Zamfara State, Nigeria Nationality Nigerian Ethnicity Fulani Religion Islam Occupation Bandit leader, terrorist Active since 2011 Areas of operation Zamfara and Sokoto states Marital status Married, with children

Early life: from cattle herder to bandit kingpin

Bello Turji was born and raised in the pastoral Fulani settlements of the Shinkafi community in Zamfara State, where he became a champion among Fulani youths because of his hostility toward tribes and groups he believed looked down on the Fulani and their cattle.

He was raised as a Fulani cattle herder without education. This upbringing would shape both his grievances and his later actions.

What drove him to pick up arms?

Turji has offered his own justification for turning to violence. He has claimed that a local vigilante group known as the Ƴan Sakai killed six of his siblings and stole their cattle.

According to him, when his father tried to seek justice from the Emir of Zurmi, he was ignored, and another relative was later killed; incidents, Turji said, pushed him to pick up arms.

He fought local farmers in Shinkafi before joining a Fulani militia under the leadership of Buharin Daji, the most dangerous such leader in Zamfara and other northwestern states, from 2011 to 2018.

Turji was mentored by Halilu Subutu and Shehu Rekeb, two senior bandit commanders he respected for their coordination and cross-border connections with Sahelian jihadist networks spanning Mali, Niger, and Burkina Faso.

Crimes and attacks: a trail of devastation

Turji's most internationally condemned act remains the 2022 Zamfara massacres. In 2022, a bandit gang led by Turji carried out a series of massacres in Zamfara, resulting in the deaths of nearly 200 innocent people, including women and children.

These attacks were not isolated events. Earlier violence included a December 2021 attack in which Turji's forces attacked a bus in Sabon Birni, setting it on fire and burning the passengers inside to death, with 30 people dying in the ambush.

Ongoing extortion and forced displacement

A camp in Anka, Zamfara State, housing more than 3,000 people displaced by bandit attacks. Photo: Kola Sulaimon/AFP

Source: Getty Images

Turji's forces have been implicated in the extortion, rape, and murder of locals in Nigeria's rural north-western Sokoto and Zamfara states.

Key documented incidents include:

In October 2021, after vigilantes attacked a mosque in Gwadabawa, Turji's men retaliated by attacking the Goronyo market in Sokoto, killing over 50 people.

On 2 April 2025, his group killed 11 farmers in Sokoto, with survivors blaming the Nigerian security forces for not intervening.

In May 2025, Turji's men forcibly evicted thousands in Sokoto State amid threats of violence.

In February 2025, Bello Turji fined Sokoto communities N22 million over a slain bandit.

What motivates him?

Turji's motivations appear in no small part ethnic, citing the ongoing conflict between farmers and his own Fulani herders, but there also appears to be a general profit and vigilante motive, hence his frequent branding as "bandit" rather than "ethnoterrorist".

Turji and the Nigerian military: a years-long cat-and-mouse

The Nigerian military has mounted sustained pressure on Turji's network. In April 2025, Major General Markus Kangye, Director of Defence Media Operations, issued an unusually blunt warning at a Defence Headquarters briefing in Abuja.

The Defence Headquarters confirmed that troops of Operation Fansan Yamma neutralised the son of notorious terrorist leader Bello Turji, along with several of his fighters. Yet Turji himself remained elusive.

Peace talks: repeatedly stalled

In August 2025, Turji reportedly confirmed a readiness to abandon violence and embrace peace, in what counter-terrorism expert Zagazola Makama described as a critical turning point, conveying his interest in reconciliation and stressing that he wanted to be part of a lasting solution.

However, the military dismissed reports of his surrender, insisting it had no record of any deal with the fugitive warlord.

Turji has also denied any financial benefit from state-level dialogue attempts. In December 2025, Turji denied allegations that he received N30 million and vehicles from the Zamfara State Government during past peace negotiations, insisting that his activities were never driven by personal financial gain.

Latest news: where is Bello Turji now?

Turji remains one of the most wanted men in Nigeria’s North-West, and reports about his whereabouts surface often, not all of them accurate. Here’s what the most recent updates say about his status.

Surviving the December 2025 U.S. airstrikes

In late December 2025, major misinformation spread online claiming Turji had been killed by a U.S. airstrike. Security analyst Zagazola Makama swiftly debunked this.

According to Zagazola's investigation, Turji remained alive and sought refuge in Dubagale, north of Dan Adama village in Sabon Birni Local Government Area of Sokoto State, approximately 25 kilometres from the border with Niger Republic.

Turji reportedly survived the U.S. airstrikes in December 2025, which were aimed at Islamic State-linked fighters in Sokoto State. The operation allegedly involved Tomahawk missiles launched from a U.S. Navy destroyer in the Gulf of Guinea, striking three districts in Sokoto State: Isa, Tangaza, and Tambuwal.

Fresh offensives in 2026

Far from surrendering, Turji regrouped quickly. In January 2026, Bello Turji, who had recently survived a U.S.-led military strike, launched a fresh violent offensive to seize control of several communities in Sokoto State's eastern district.

By June 2026, the situation had worsened. As of June 2026, Turji is reportedly rearming and conducting large-scale weapons training, and on 20 June 2026, he released a video celebrating the killing of soldiers after terrorists attacked the Bargaja community in the Isa Local Government Area of Sokoto State.

On 20 June 2026, Turji claimed responsibility for deadly attacks on troops and declared his group ready for either peace talks or prolonged war with the government.

The wider crisis

The Turji crisis sits within a broader, deteriorating security picture. Nigeria's North-West, spanning Zamfara, Katsina, Kaduna, Sokoto, Kebbi, Kano, and Jigawa, remains the epicentre of the country's banditry crisis, and 2026 has brought both intensified military response and continued high levels of violence.

As recently as July 2026, at least 20 people were killed in north-west Nigeria after armed gang members attacked villages in Zamfara State, reflecting a surge in violence as armed gangs continue raiding villages in the region.

Is Bello Turji linked to Boko Haram?

This is one of the most contested questions surrounding Turji. Turji claims to be a practising Muslim and a close friend of Islamic scholar Ahmad Abubakar Gumi; despite evidence, Turji has "strongly denied" enquiries about his relations with Boko Haram and other jihadist groups, insisting that his goals are unrelated to religion.

However, during his decade-long time as a bandit in north-western Nigeria, it was frequently feared that Turji could join forces with local jihadist forces to oppose the government.

By mid-2026, those fears intensified, with multiple security reports alleging collaboration with Boko Haram. Bello Turji is frequently considered a strategically important figure in northwestern Nigeria, a dangerous foe should he ever side with local jihadist groups, or a powerful if untrustworthy ally if he ever sided with the government.

Net worth

Net worth estimates for Bello Turji are unverified and come exclusively from fan and biography aggregator sites, none of which constitute reliable financial sources. One estimate puts Turji's net worth at approximately $500,000, with income derived from ransoms paid by kidnapping victims. However, this figure cannot be independently verified and should be treated with caution. No mainstream financial outlet has published a credible estimate.

FAQs

Who is Bello Turji? Bello Turji Kachalla is a notorious Nigerian bandit leader born in 1994 in Shinkafi, Zamfara State, who has terrorised north-western Nigeria since around 2011. What is Bello Turji's full name? His full name is Bello Turji Kachalla, also referred to as Bello Usmana, Bello Gudde, and Muhammad Bello. Where is Bello Turji now in 2026? As of mid-2026, he remains at large. He survived December 2025 U.S. airstrikes with minor injuries, launched fresh attacks in January 2026, and in June 2026 released a video celebrating the killing of Nigerian soldiers. What is the latest news about Bello Turji? In June 2026, Turji claimed responsibility for deadly attacks on troops and declared his group ready for either peace talks or prolonged war, while intelligence reports indicated he is rearming and allegedly collaborating with Boko Haram. How many people has Bello Turji killed? His gang masterminded the 2022 Zamfara massacres, which killed nearly 200 people. Hundreds more deaths across Sokoto and Zamfara states have been attributed to his forces over the years. Is Bello Turji connected to Boko Haram? Turji has consistently denied links to Boko Haram or any jihadist group. However, as of 2026, multiple security analysts and reports allege he is actively collaborating with Boko Haram to expand his network. Has Bello Turji ever agreed to a peace deal? He has engaged in dialogue on several occasions but has not formally surrendered. In August 2025, he indicated willingness to pursue peace; the Nigerian military stated no official deal had been reached. What is the current situation with bandits in Nigeria? Nigeria's north-west remains the epicentre of a severe banditry crisis in 2026, with Zamfara recording the highest kidnapping incidents and joint U.S.-Nigerian military operations continuing against militant groups in the region.

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Source: Legit.ng