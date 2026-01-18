Who is Matteo Berrettini's wife? As of early 2026, Matteo Berrettini is not married. However, the Italian tennis star is currently in a relationship with Federica Lelli, a Rome-based model and social media influencer. The couple was first linked in early 2024 after being spotted in Rome.

Matteo Berrettin celebrates in the court at the ATP Tour (L), and Federica Lelli smiles on the street (R). Photo: @matberrettini, @federicalelli on Instagram (modified by author)

Key takeaways

Matteo Berrettini and Federica Lelli were first linked in 2024 after paparazzi photos surfaced of them together in Rome.

after paparazzi photos surfaced of them together in Rome. The couple met at an event in France and have kept details of their romance private.

and have kept details of their romance private. Federica Lelli previously dated Italian singer-songwriter Ultimo.

Berrettini has also been linked to high-profile women, including Melissa Satta and Ajla Tomljanović.

Profile summary

Real name Matteo Berrettini Gender Male Date of birth 12 April 1996 Age 29 years old (as of January 2026) Zodiac sign Aries Place of birth Rome, Italy Current residence Monte Carlo, Monaco Nationality Italian Ethnicity Italian Religion Christianity Sexuality Straight Height in feet 6'4" Height in centimetres 196 Weight in pounds 195 Weight in kilograms 88 Hair colour Dark brown Eye colour Brown Mother Claudia Bigo Father Luca Berrettini Siblings 1 Relationship status Dating Girlfriend Federica Lelli Profession Professional tennis player Net worth $10 million Instagram @matberrettini

Who is Matteo Berrettini's wife or girlfriend?

Berrettini is not married and has no wife. However, he is dating Federica Lelli, a Roman social media influencer and model. The two reportedly met at a social event in France and have kept their relationship private despite being spotted in public.

Federica Lelli posing for a photo in an outdoor café. Photo: @federicalelli on Instagram (modified by author)

Federica Lelli holds a degree in political science and international relations. She has spent a few years away from Italy, in France.

Before meeting the tennis player, Lelli was in a relationship for two years with Italian singer-songwriter Ultimo. The singer dedicated many of his songs to her, including 22 September, which is the date they met.

Matteo Berrettini's dating history

Before Federica Lelli, Matteo Berrettini was linked to two high-profile women who caught media attention. Here is a look at each one of these relationships.

Melissa Satta (2023)

Matteo began dating Italian model and TV presenter Melissa Satta in January 2023 after meeting at a dinner in Miami. Their relationship faced intense media scrutiny, with some fans unfairly blaming Satta for Berrettini's dip in form and injury struggles.

Italian model and TV presenter Melissa Satta posing in cream (L) and in black (R). Photo: @melissasatta on Instagram (modified by author)

Satta was previously married to soccer player Kevin-Prince Boateng, with whom she shares a son, Maddox Prince. Speaking to Vanity Fair Italy in May 2023, she stated that she did not want to date another athlete. However, she shared a lot with Matteo:

We have a lot in common, and are deeply connected to each other. With him, I always feel like myself. We live a very serene relationship; there is transparency, no pretence or mask. We deal with any type of topic; there are no taboos.

In February 2024, Matteo confirmed their split in a press conference, according to The Sun. He said:

Melissa Satta and I are no longer together. What I can say is that we had a beautiful, intense relationship, we have great respect for each other. I won't go beyond this; I don't like sharing my private life too much.

Ajla Tomljanović (2019–2022)

Ajla Tomljanovic on the court. Photo: @ajlatom on Instagram (modified by author)

Berrettini's most famous long-term relationship was with fellow tennis player Ajla Tomljanović. The tennis power couple started dating in 2019 and often appeared together in the Netflix docuseries Break Point.

According to Essentially Sports, Tomljanović spoke about her relationship with Matteo Berrettini on the docuseries, saying:

You can hear people say that they never date a tennis player because, I don't know, they don't like that they do the same thing, that it's always about tennis. But, in reality, we don't talk about tennis a lot.

Berrettini and Tomljanović supported each other through major tournaments, including a shared run to the Wimbledon quarter-finals in 2021. They officially parted ways in early 2022.

FAQs

Who is Matteo Berrettini? He is an Italian professional tennis player. Was Matteo Berrettini married? Berrettini is not married and has never been married. Who is Berrettini in a relationship with? The tennis player is dating Federica Lelli. What does Federica Lelli do for a living? Lelli is a social media influencer and model from Rome. Who is Matteo Berrettini's ex? Matteo's exes are Melissa Satta and Ajla Tomljanović. Are Ajla and Matteo still together? The former couple is no longer together. Who is Melissa Satta? She is a renowned Italian model and TV presenter.

Ma⁠t‍teo Berrettini, the Italian tennis ace, is not marr​ied and has no wife as of early 2026. His current‍ girlfriend is Federica Lelli, a Rome-based model and influencer. Berrettini previously dated tennis star Ajla Tomljanović and model Melissa Satta.

