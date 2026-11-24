Plateau State Governor Caleb Mutfwang's elder brother, Arc. Morris Manasseh Mutfwang, died Sunday night after a prolonged illness

Deputy Governor Ngo Josephine Piyo led the State Executive Council on a condolence visit to the Governor's residence in Jos on Monday

The Plateau State Inter-Religious Council also paid tribute, with the family announcing a burial date of Thursday, November 26, 2026

Arc. Morris Manasseh Mutfwang, the elder brother of Plateau State Governor Caleb Manasseh Mutfwang, died on Sunday night after battling a prolonged illness, according to family sources. The Plateau State Government confirmed the death on Monday.

Following the confirmation, two separate condolence visits were made to the Governor's family at the Government House in Jos. Deputy Governor Ngo Josephine Piyo led members of the State Executive Council to the Governor's Residence at the Old Government House, where she paid tribute to the late Arc. Morris.

Governor Caleb Mutfwang's elder brother suddenly dies Photo Credit: @CalebMutfwang

Source: Twitter

Piyo described the deceased as "a distinguished personality, a devoted family man, a lover of peace and a patriotic Nigerian who made meaningful contributions to public service." She said the Council received news of his passing "with profound shock and sadness," adding that the death was "not only a painful loss to the Mutfwang family but also a significant loss to Plateau State and the nation, given his contributions to society and his exemplary life."

According to Vanguard, the Deputy Governor prayed for the repose of his soul and asked God to grant the Governor and the bereaved family "the strength, grace and fortitude to bear the tragic loss."

Plateau inter-religious council condoles with governor

The Plateau State Inter-Religious Council also visited the Governor's family to express condolences. The delegation was led by the Emir of Wase, Alhaji (Dr.) Muhammadu Sambo Haruna, who spoke on behalf of the Council's Co-Chairman, Rev. Prof. Pandam Yamsat. Haruna described the passing as "a painful loss to the family and the state."

Speaking on behalf of the family during both visits, Mr. Jonathan Mutfwang expressed "profound appreciation to both delegations for their thoughtful gesture, solidarity and prayers," and prayed for God's continued protection and blessings upon members of the delegations.

The family announced that the burial of Arc. Morris Manasseh Mutfwang will be held on Thursday, November 26, 2026.

Religious and political leaders sent condolences as Governor Caleb Mutfwang lost his elder brother Photo Credit: @CalebMutfwang

Source: Twitter

Over 10 APC members died in Zamfara road crash

Legit.ng earlier reported that more than 10 APC members died in a road accident after the party's governorship campaign flag-off in Talata-Mafara, Zamfara State.

The victims were returning to Gummi Local Government Area when the crash happened, leaving several others with injuries.

Zamfara State Commissioner for Information confirmed the tragedy and announced the suspension of a campaign rally in honour of the victims.

Source: Legit.ng