Breaking: Tinubu Confers Second High-Honour on Veteran Lawyer
- President Tinubu announced a rare national honour for Chief Wole Olanipekun, one of Nigeria's most prominent legal figures
- The honour was revealed at the launch of a six-volume book marking Olanipekun's 75th birthday and 50 years at the bar
- Presidential spokesman Bayo Onanuga broke the news via Twitter on Thursday, November 19
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President Bola Tinubu has conferred the Grand Commander of Nigeria, the country's second-highest national honour, on Chief Wole Olanipekun, a leading figure in Nigeria's legal profession.
Bayo Onanuga, Special Adviser to President Tinubu on Information and Strategy, announced the honour in a tweet on Thursday, November 19.
The announcement came during the launch of a six-volume book produced to mark three significant milestones in Olanipekun's life: his 75th birthday, 50 years of practice at the bar, and 35 years as a Senior Advocate of Nigeria.
Who Is Chief Wole Olanipekun
Chief Wole Olanipekun is one of Nigeria's most distinguished lawyers, having spent five decades in legal practice.
His elevation to the rank of Senior Advocate of Nigeria, a title reserved for exceptional legal practitioners, came 35 years ago, and he has since remained a prominent voice in Nigerian jurisprudence.
About the Grand Commander of Nigeria honour
The Grand Commander of Nigeria sits among the highest tier of honours the Nigerian state can bestow on a citizen, recognising outstanding service and distinguished achievement.
Its conferment on Olanipekun at the event underscores the significance of his contributions to Nigeria's legal system over his long career.
See Onanuga's full statement on X here:
Source: Legit.ng
Bada Yusuf (Politics and Current Affairs Editor) Yusuf Amoo Bada is an accomplished writer with over 5 years of experience in journalism and writing, he is also politics and current affairs editor with Legit.ng. He holds B.A in Literature from OAU, and Diploma in Mass Comm. He has obtained certificates in Google's Advance Digital Reporting, News Lab workshop. He previously worked as an Editor with OperaNews. Best Editor of the Year for Politics and Current Affairs Desk (2023) by Legit.ng. Contact: bada.yusuf.amoo@corp.legit.ng