President Tinubu announced a rare national honour for Chief Wole Olanipekun, one of Nigeria's most prominent legal figures

The honour was revealed at the launch of a six-volume book marking Olanipekun's 75th birthday and 50 years at the bar

Presidential spokesman Bayo Onanuga broke the news via Twitter on Thursday, November 19

President Bola Tinubu has conferred the Grand Commander of Nigeria, the country's second-highest national honour, on Chief Wole Olanipekun, a leading figure in Nigeria's legal profession.

Bayo Onanuga, Special Adviser to President Tinubu on Information and Strategy, announced the honour in a tweet on Thursday, November 19.

The announcement came during the launch of a six-volume book produced to mark three significant milestones in Olanipekun's life: his 75th birthday, 50 years of practice at the bar, and 35 years as a Senior Advocate of Nigeria.

Who Is Chief Wole Olanipekun

Chief Wole Olanipekun is one of Nigeria's most distinguished lawyers, having spent five decades in legal practice.

His elevation to the rank of Senior Advocate of Nigeria, a title reserved for exceptional legal practitioners, came 35 years ago, and he has since remained a prominent voice in Nigerian jurisprudence.

About the Grand Commander of Nigeria honour

The Grand Commander of Nigeria sits among the highest tier of honours the Nigerian state can bestow on a citizen, recognising outstanding service and distinguished achievement.

Its conferment on Olanipekun at the event underscores the significance of his contributions to Nigeria's legal system over his long career.

See Onanuga's full statement on X here:

Source: Legit.ng