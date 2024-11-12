Ahmadu Bello University admission requirements, portal and application procedure

Ahmadu Bello University (ABU) is one of the top public universities in Nigeria. It was established in October 1962 in Zaria, Kaduna State. The university has two campuses which offer various graduate and postgraduate courses. This guide will help you familiarise yourself with Ahmadu Bello University's admission requirements, portal and application procedure.

Ahmadu Bello University is one of the largest research institutions in Sub-Saharan Africa. Its diverse student body undertakes various professional courses. The institution has announced its admission requirements and application procedure for the 2024/2025 academic session through its online portal.

Ahmadu Bello University admission requirements

Like every institution of higher learning, Ahmadu Bello University has specific admission requirements for those wanting to study there. In addition to education qualifications, prospective students should be passionate, determined, and committed to excellence. However, you must also meet the following requirements before sending your application.

Admission requirements for undergraduate JAMB (UTME)

All prospective candidates must have chosen Ahmadu Bello University as their first choice in the 2024/2025 UTME.

Candidates should have attained at least five O'Level credits in two or fewer sittings, including Mathematics and the English Language.

Candidates should have filled in the correct JAMB subject combination for the course they are interested in.

Prospective students should have scored at least 180 points in the Joint Admission and Matriculation Board (JAMB) UTME exams.

To be admitted, students who wish to join Ahmadu Bello University should successfully participate in the post-UTME screening.

Prospective candidates should have attained the age of 16 years and above.

Since not all students join universities through(JAMB) UTME, Ahmadu Bello University allows direct entry for such students. If you want to join the Nigerian university as a direct entry student, here are the admission requirements.

Attain a minimum of 5 credits in the Senior Secondary Certificate Examinations (SSCE/GCE), O' Level, which must include Mathematics and English Language. The other three subjects should be related to the program the student wishes to undertake.

Prospective students should have two subject passes in the A' level/Interim Joint Matriculation Board (IJMB)related to their chosen study area.

Students who want to join should have JUPEB/A Level passes in subjects related to their courses.

Potential students should have attained a First Class or Second Class Upper Division in courses related to their program choice degrees.

Prospective students must purchase the ABU Zaria Direct Entry form through the ABU Zaria Portal.

Prospective students may also have sat and passed the National Diploma (ND), National Certificate of Education (NCE), and other Advanced Level Certificates with a minimum Merit Pass.

Ahmadu Bello University application procedure

Prospective students who wish to join Ahmadu Bello University can apply for the courses of their choice on the online portal. Below is a simple guide on the application process for interested candidates.

Go to the Ahmadu Bello University online portal to retrieve the ABU admission forms. Complete the form by accurately filling in all the relevant details and uploading all the required documents. Proceed to make the application fee payment by following the instructions. Once you have confirmed everything is okay with the application of the form and payment, complete the process by submitting your application. Wait for the university to email you to let you know whether you are successful. If so, you will receive the details of the next step, the screening process. Students may also log in to the university's scholars' portal to confirm their admission status. Following the instructions, they may print their official admission letters for record-keeping.

Ahmadu Bello University admission portal

The university has an online admission portal where students can access the application forms for various postgraduate and undergraduate courses.

They can also access learning materials from the same platform. To make an application or check your admission at the institution, you can log in to the Ahmadu Bello University admission portal.

Is ABU Admission still going on?

Yes, Ahmadu Bello University (ABU) admissions are ongoing, and the admissions for the years 2024/2025 are being processed. The admission list is being released in batches, and students can check their status online.

How can I get admission to Ahmadu Bello University?

Potential students can apply online at the ABU forms Portal. The university offers various graduate and postgraduate programs.

What are the requirements for Abu DLC?

There are various requirements for Abu DLC, such as having a minimum of five credits, including English and Mathematics, in two or fewer sittings. JAMB students should score at least 180, not over three years old.

Ahmadu Bello University (ABU) is a well-known public university in Nigeria. The institution has tailored many programs to instil valuable skills for today's workplace. The university has announced its 2024/2025 intakes. The above is a guide about Ahmadu Bello University admission requirements, portal, and application procedure.

