President Bola Tinubu publicly congratulated his son Seyi after the Emir of Gwandu conferred a traditional title on him in Kebbi State

Seyi Tinubu received the title Dan Zaki Gwandu, meaning Son of the Lion of Gwandu, at the historic Abdullahi Fodiyo Palace in Birnin Kebbi

President Tinubu reminded his son that the honour comes with the responsibility of courage, leadership, and service to others

Legit.ng journalist Adekunle Dada has over eight years of experience covering metro, government policy, and international issues

FCT, Abuja - President Bola Ahmed Tinubu has publicly congratulated his son, Seyi Tinubu, following his turbaning as Dan Zaki Gwandu by the Emir of Gwandu, Alhaji Muhammadu Iliyasu Bashar, in Kebbi State on Wednesday, November 11, 2026.

The title, which translates to Son of the Lion of Gwandu, was bestowed at the Abdullahi Fodiyo Palace in Birnin Kebbi.

Tinubu urges Seyi to deepen his commitment to youth development, peaceful coexistence and service to Nigeria. Photo credit: @OfficialABAT

Source: Twitter

The Emir described the conferment as the first of its kind in the history of the Gwandu Emirate.

The President thanked the Emir and the Gwandu Emirate Council for the honour, saying it reflects the values of friendship, mutual respect and unity among Nigeria's diverse peoples.

Tinubu's message to Seyi

Special Adviser on Information and Strategy, Bayo Onanuga, made this known in a statement issued on Thursday, November 12, 2026.

President Tinubu praised Seyi's work in youth engagement, community development and empowerment.

Tinubu noted his son's involvement with the City Boy Movement and other programmes supporting young Nigerians.

Inthe statement issued via the State House website, he used the occasion to issue a direct charge to his son.

"As a father, I am pleased to see my son recognised by a traditional institution with such a distinguished history. But I also remind him that every honour comes with responsibility.

"The title of Dan Zaki Gwandu carries the values of courage, leadership and service. I urge him to live up to those values, remain humble and continue to dedicate himself to the well-being of others."

The President also paid tribute to Nigeria's traditional institutions, describing them as important custodians of history, culture and national unity.

"Our traditional institutions remain important custodians of our history, culture and national unity. I thank the Emir of Gwandu and the good people of Kebbi State for extending this honour to my son," he said.

A call to deeper service

President Tinubu urged Seyi to treat the title not merely as a personal recognition but as a call to deepen his commitment to youth development, peaceful coexistence and service to Nigeria.

He wished his son wisdom, humility and strength as he takes on the responsibilities that come with the new traditional title.

Seyi Tinubu slams Isaac Fayose for criticising Nigerian youths

Meanwhile, Legit.ng also reported that Isaac Fayose posted a video on November 7, blasting Nigerian youths for supporting President Tinubu's 2027 reelection amid ongoing insecurity.

Fayose also questioned the large security detail surrounding Seyi Tinubu during the Port Harcourt City Boy walk.

Seyi Tinubu hit back at Fayose in the comment section, defending the walk as a peaceful gathering of young supporters.

Source: Legit.ng